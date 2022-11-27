INDIANAPOLIS — The end of Monday night's game at Lucas Oil Stadium has a lot of Colts fans scratching their heads. After a sluggish start to the game (they gained a total of zero yards on offense in the first quarter), the Colts had clawed back to take a 17-16 lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter. Even after the Steelers regained the lead early in the fourth quarter and the teams exchanged punts, the Colts still seemed poised to make a run at tying the game.

