Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Aaron Rodgers' Performance Tonight

Aaron Rodgers has been one of the NFL's most-accurate quarterbacks of all-time in recent years, basically never throwing interceptions, especially multiple in the same game. But that's changed this year. Sunday night, Rodgers has already thrown two interceptions against the Philadelphia Eagles. This is Rodgers' second game with multiple interceptions...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception

The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
Fox 59

Colts Postgame

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday and quarterback Matt Ryan react to the Colts' 17-16 loss to the Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday and quarterback Matt Ryan react to the Colts' 17-16 loss to the Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Where is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Tonight

The NFL World wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, this weekend. Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals fans are ready to fire...
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Struggling With No ‘ManningCast’ for Colts-Steelers on MNF

NFL fans are losing it with another week of no “ManningCast” for ESPN‘s “Monday Night Football.”. The popular alternate broadcast hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning has been on a hiatus since early November. Fans were anticipating its return this Monday, especially with Peyton’s former team, the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1), playing host to the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Clock management confuses Colts fans in loss to Steelers

INDIANAPOLIS — The end of Monday night's game at Lucas Oil Stadium has a lot of Colts fans scratching their heads. After a sluggish start to the game (they gained a total of zero yards on offense in the first quarter), the Colts had clawed back to take a 17-16 lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter. Even after the Steelers regained the lead early in the fourth quarter and the teams exchanged punts, the Colts still seemed poised to make a run at tying the game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Monday Night Football draws fans nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday Night Football is bringing fans from all over the country to Indianapolis and for some, it is their first time at Lucas Oil Stadium. Ryan George is a California Colts Fan. He said, “Growing up as a kid I didn’t have a football team. Dad wasn’t a football fan. [I] went to elementary school, we were the Colts, found out the Colts were an NFL team, ever since then, 2nd grade, 7-8 years old, I was a Colts fan.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Analysis: Colts' Jeff Saturday admits mistake in loss to Steelers

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday spent Monday night defending the team’s late-game clock management. Less than 24 hours later, Saturday acknowledged he made the wrong call. After watching game tape, rethinking the situation and reflecting on what could been done differently, Saturday essentially owned up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Colts fans excited for Monday Night Football in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday Night Football is almost here and WISH-TV is proud to be your home for live and exclusive coverage of the matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium between the Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts are excited to bring fans the ultimate experience, including “The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

