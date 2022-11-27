Read full article on original website
Rick Chamberlin announces retirement as Dayton head coach
DAYTON — University of Dayton football coach Rick Chamberlin announced he is stepping down as head coach Tuesday morning. He spent 48-years in the football program that as a player, assistant coach and head coach. “After graduation, most UD students have to leave the school that they love,” Chamberlin...
Coach Grant says both Mali Smith and Kobe Smith out for ‘foreseeable future’
DAYTON — University of Dayton men’s basketball coach Anthony Grant said guards Malachi Smith and Kobe Elvis will each miss time after both suffered injuries in Dayton’s 79-75 loss to BYU Friday in the Battle 4 Atlantis. “Both guys are out for the foreseeable future,” Grant told...
Chick-fil-A announces new Springfield restaurant location
In honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Dayton area to aid in the fight against hunger, according to a release.
‘Ready to move on’: Evans Bakery to close in December
"It's not a negative decision," Jennifer Evans, co-owner of the bakery, said. "It's not that it's the pandemic, or inflation, or the tornado...We're just ready to move on, and we'd like to do that while we're still happy and able to do something else besides this.
12 ice cream shops where you can take holiday visitors in the Dayton region
An alphabetical list of area ice cream shops that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2019. 1934 Brown St, Dayton | (937) 461-1888 | Website | Facebook. Cold Stone Creamery. Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2019.
1 person in the hospital following shooting in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, one person showed up to Miami Valley Hospital after being shot. Authorities say they were called at 3:12 p.m. to the intersection of Oxford Avenue and Rosedale Drive. The condition of the person that received […]
Construction to affect Kettering traffic
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering drivers may see some delays on Dorothy Lane starting the week of Nov. 28. According to the City of Kettering, Montgomery County Environmental Services is replacing a water main on a portion of Dorothy lane. The construction will affect eastbound traffic the most from Far Hills Road to Shroyer Road, […]
Woman gives birth at McDonald’s, and her baby girl is fittingly nicknamed
Although the baby’s birth certificate reads “Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips,” the McDonald’s crew gave the baby girl another name.
Yellow Cab Tavern hosting Dayton’s 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Silent Disco
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Yellow Cab Tavern in downtown Dayton has held a Time's Square-style ball drop to ring in the new year for five years in a row. This year will include a Silent Disco and midnight toast!. “We’re so excited to be hosting the 5th annual New...
Crowds return to Holiday in the City after shooting
“I’m not giving up on Springfield,” one volunteer says after incident marred opening night. Visitors and volunteers returned to downtown Springfield on Saturday evening for Holiday in the City’s ice skating rink, music and lights after a shooting near where activities during Friday’s grand illumination occurred to open the annual event.
‘Very humbling;’ Former Dayton police officer shot in the line of duty receives free roof
DAYTON — A former Dayton police officer shot in the line of duty more than a year ago was shown a small token of appreciation for all he sacrificed. Thadeu Holloway’s road to recovery hasn’t been easy. He is now retired from the police department. “My dream...
Road closures planned tomorrow for Dayton Turkey Trot
DAYTON — The Dayton Turkey Trot will be taking place tomorrow at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. >>RELATED STORY: Several roads to be closed for Dayton Holiday Festival. Events will get underway at 7 a.m. for runners to pick up their packets, according to the event’s webpage. The following...
MONDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS NIEWOEHNER ROAD BARN
(Richmond, IN)--A large barn fire broke out on Niewoehner Road in Richmond Monday morning. It started at around 3:30 Monday morning on a property near the bottom of the large hill at the north end of Niewoehner. Richmond firefighters responded and got help from other agencies including Boston and Abington. Crews had cleared up by 6 o’clcock. A battalion chief said that the barn burned to the ground in ten minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Plane caught in power lines after crash, 2 occupants unhurt
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — (AP) — A small plane carrying two people got stuck in live power lines Sunday evening in Maryland, causing widespread power outages in the surrounding county as officials tried to extricate the aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the single-engine plane,...
1 person taken to Dayton Children’s, 1 other hospitalized following crash in Dayton
DAYTON — Two people are in the hospital following an accident in Dayton late Saturday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Crews were dispatched to the 3900 block of Ark Avenue around 5:33 p.m. One person was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital while another was transported to Grandview...
UPDATE: At least 1 injured in crash on US-35 on-ramp to I-75
DAYTON — UPDATE 1:01 p.m. ET Nov. 29: Crews responded to a crash on US-35 on-ramp to Interstate 75 northbound early Tuesday morning. Two vehicles, involving a semi truck, crashed at the on-ramp that caused responding officers to shutdown both westbound and eastbound US-35 lanes to Interstate 75, Montgomery County dispatch confirmed.
