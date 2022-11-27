Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
US airport finds gun stuffed in chicken by traveller
US transport officials have roasted a passenger online after they were caught trying to smuggle a gun on to a plane by hiding it inside a raw chicken. The fowl plot was cracked by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport. The traveller's weapon was spotted before...
TSA says over 2.56M people screened at airport checkpoints the Sunday after Thanksgiving
The Transportation Security Administration said it conducted screenings of more than 2.56 million people at airport checkpoints the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
Southwest Airlines Big Problem Is Bad News for Holiday Travel
Airlines have to play the long game when it comes to planning routes, staffing, and equipment needs. You can shift a plane from one airport to another or switch around route frequency, but you can't spin up new planes quickly. That means that if you want to add capacity, you...
Allegiant and Spirit among the worst airlines in the world, behind only one other carrier, according to a new study
Spirit tied for 59th place in the study and Allegiant finished 61st out of the 62 largest airlines in the world based on departures.
These Are the Worst Days and Times to go Through Airport Customs
Whether you're going on your first big post-covid trip or a frequent country-hopper taking advantage of the evolving world of digital nomad visas, airport lines are one of the most dreaded parts of the travel process. While everyone has to deal with check-in and baggage lines, international travelers have the...
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane 'with their guns'
Cory Lee of Georgia shared an incident that occurred on Nov. 13 when a Delta flight crew asked him to exit the aircraft before his wheelchair was brought to the door of the plane.
Worst US airports for flight delays
A handful of airports in the U.S. consistently rack up the most flight delays year round. FOX Weather analyzed recent flight data.
travelawaits.com
A New Survey Says These Are The Best Layover Airports — Our Experts Weigh In
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Layovers can really put a damper on your travel plans. But a recent study suggests there are some airports where you might actually want a long layover! ParkSleepFly recently released a survey of the busiest U.S. airports to enjoy a layover. Their criteria included food and beverages, hygiene, service, customer satisfaction, shopping, and hotel availability.
These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage
A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
cntraveler.com
At These U.S. Airports, You Can Walk Loved Ones to the Gate Without a Boarding Pass
Accompanying loved ones to their airport gate for a final hug before they board—or a post-flight welcome home—is mostly considered part of a bygone era of travel. But thanks to programs at about a half-dozen airports, non-travelers can obtain a guest or visitor pass that enables them to go through the TSA checkpoint sans ticket, making those goodbyes (or greetings) at the gate possible once again.
More than 4,000 flights were delayed as holiday travel spikes in the U.S.
More than 100 U.S. flights were canceled, according to tracker, FlightAware. The cancellations and delays come during a period of chaotic travel said to resemble pre-pandemic levels.
I quit my job as a Southwest customer-service rep because I couldn't handle the holidays for another year. It's hell for everyone involved.
A former Southwest employee who recently left says they would deal with 5,000 customers in a day, with only 10 to 12 staffers on call.
Thousands of US flights delayed Sunday as major storm system hampers travel
A severe weather system across several parts of the United States has prompted the three major airports servicing New York City to urge passengers to arrive early for flights on what is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.
TSA officer finds cat in checked bag at NYC airport
The TSA shared a photo of the traveler's luggage on Twitter Tuesday morning, with the cat's orange hair visibly peeking through an opened portion of the zipper.
dallasexpress.com
Christmas Air Travel Will Come at Quite the Cost
Anxious to reconnect with family over the Christmas season? Hopper, a travel booking site, estimates that fliers will spend an average of $463 for round-trip domestic flights — a 39% increase from last year, with prices expected to reach their highest point in the last five years. And prices may increase even more as the holiday season inches closer.
TSA Announces Sweeping Changes at Airports
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta Airport
A disabled travel blogger that flies frequently is treated with disrespect by Delta flight attendants. One attendant even made a bizarre comment about TSA agents will come to get him “with their guns.” He documents the whole incident on Instagram.
CNBC
TSA sees 'concerning' rise in number of firearms at security checkpoints – and most are loaded
Of the 5,832 firearms stopped so far this year, as of Monday, nearly 88% were loaded, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The total number is quickly catching up to last year's record of 5,972 – or approximately 17 guns a day. It's legal to travel with a firearm...
Have an extra set of wheels? Consider renting it out to holiday travelers this year
The holiday season is in full swing with Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's right around the corner, and one company is like Airbnb for cars and allows people to rent vehicles as an alternative to traditional car rental services.
localpassportfamily.com
The Best Holiday Air Travel Tips with Kids from a Mom of 6
Will you be flying this holiday season? It can definitely get busy and stressful no matter how many times you’ve done it before. After flying with our 6 kiddos countless times, we’e found that following these holiday air travel tips helps us have the smoothest experience possible. Keep...
Comments / 0