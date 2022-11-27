ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

US airport finds gun stuffed in chicken by traveller

US transport officials have roasted a passenger online after they were caught trying to smuggle a gun on to a plane by hiding it inside a raw chicken. The fowl plot was cracked by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport. The traveller's weapon was spotted before...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Big Problem Is Bad News for Holiday Travel

Airlines have to play the long game when it comes to planning routes, staffing, and equipment needs. You can shift a plane from one airport to another or switch around route frequency, but you can't spin up new planes quickly. That means that if you want to add capacity, you...
travelawaits.com

A New Survey Says These Are The Best Layover Airports — Our Experts Weigh In

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Layovers can really put a damper on your travel plans. But a recent study suggests there are some airports where you might actually want a long layover! ParkSleepFly recently released a survey of the busiest U.S. airports to enjoy a layover. Their criteria included food and beverages, hygiene, service, customer satisfaction, shopping, and hotel availability.
The Independent

These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage

A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
FLORIDA STATE
cntraveler.com

At These U.S. Airports, You Can Walk Loved Ones to the Gate Without a Boarding Pass

Accompanying loved ones to their airport gate for a final hug before they board—or a post-flight welcome home—is mostly considered part of a bygone era of travel. But thanks to programs at about a half-dozen airports, non-travelers can obtain a guest or visitor pass that enables them to go through the TSA checkpoint sans ticket, making those goodbyes (or greetings) at the gate possible once again.
MICHIGAN STATE
dallasexpress.com

Christmas Air Travel Will Come at Quite the Cost

Anxious to reconnect with family over the Christmas season? Hopper, a travel booking site, estimates that fliers will spend an average of $463 for round-trip domestic flights — a 39% increase from last year, with prices expected to reach their highest point in the last five years. And prices may increase even more as the holiday season inches closer.
localpassportfamily.com

The Best Holiday Air Travel Tips with Kids from a Mom of 6

Will you be flying this holiday season? It can definitely get busy and stressful no matter how many times you’ve done it before. After flying with our 6 kiddos countless times, we’e found that following these holiday air travel tips helps us have the smoothest experience possible. Keep...

