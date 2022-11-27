Read full article on original website
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
WLFI.com
One person dies in Lafayette crash
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette. At approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, police were called to a report of an elderly woman who was driving in the middle of the road into oncoming traffic. She eventually side swiped a northbound vehicle...
Kokomo police looking for trio of Black Friday wallet thieves
INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo police are looking for a trio of thieves for allegedly swiping wallets right out of purses without Black Friday shoppers even noticing. Police believe a man and two women worked together to steal from shoppers at big box stores in Kokomo. Charleen Freeman put her purse...
Man found shot to death in Lafayette alley identified
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man's body was discovered in a Lafayette alley Friday afternoon. A Lafayette Police Department spokesperson said the victim had been shot. A person who lives in the area of Sycamore and Green streets reported having found the body around 2 p.m.
Delphi double murder: Bullet found near 2 Indiana teens’ bodies came from suspect, court records show
INDIANAPOLIS - An unspent bullet found between the bodies of two teenage girls slain in 2017 "had been cycled through" a pistol owned by the suspect in their deaths, according to court documents an Indiana judge ordered to be released Tuesday. Court records were sealed last month at the request...
WLFI.com
Lafayette Police believe man killed in 'targeted act'
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Lafayette Police are asking for the public's help after a man was found dead near downtown Friday afternoon. Police say they were called to an alley near 60 Green St. at 2:14 p.m. Friday after a nearby resident reported finding a body lying in the alley.
WISH-TV
Arrest warrants issued for 4 suspects in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — At least one of four women sought in an organized theft from a Carmel liquor store was in the Hamilton County Jail on Monday afternoon, online records show. Carmel police had issued a Facebook post Nov. 10 seeking suspects. Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for...
WLFI.com
Lafayette firefighter axed after police say he bragged about a high-speed chase
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local firefighter took Vermillion County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase in March then bragged about it at small-town bar, according to court documents. Lafayette firefighter William Holycross faces a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of a...
WLTX.com
Police renew effort to identify remains of at least 17 victims found at Westfield, Indiana property in 1996
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is asking for a renewed effort to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found in Westfield 26 years ago. In 1996, deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searched the grounds of Fox Hollow Farm, located near 156th Street and U.S. 31.
WLWT 5
Arrest documents unsealed in 2017 killing of 2 Delphi teens
Documents related to a man’s arrest in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls were unsealed Tuesday by an Indiana judge, allowing for the first public disclosure of evidence authorities have against the suspect since he was arrested last month. Court documents were sealed last month at the request...
WIBC.com
Delphi Doc: Richard Allen Was the Man in “Down the Hill” Video
DELPHI, Ind.–Richard Allen is likely the man seen and heard in the “Down the hill” video taken on Libby German’s phone just before she was murdered in 2017, says the probable cause document released Tuesday. Names of witnesses were redacted. The document says a .40 caliber...
casscountyonline.com
Entering Logansport Memorial Hospital with Fulton Street Closure
Last Updated on November 28, 2022 by Logansport Memorial Hospital. As part of the ongoing construction project at 4C Health (Four County), a portion of Fulton Street will be closed again on Monday, November 28. This means patients and visitors needing access to the Main Entrance or Emergency Department will need to enter the parking garage through the Michigan Avenue Entrance (please see attached map).
wrtv.com
Police investigating after person found dead in Lafayette alley
LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Police are investigating after a man was found dead in an alley on Friday. Officers found the victim near 60 Green Street and say he appeared to have been shot at least once. Police believe the victim was targeted. His identity has not been released by...
WTHI
Parke Co. man in critical condition after weekend crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have more information after a weekend crash seriously injured a Rockville man. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Evan Florey was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday around 10 P.M. It happened on U.S 36 and Old 36 Road. Florey was airlifted...
Fox 59
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened …. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Anderson man charged with neglect after 9-month-old …. Anderson man charged with neglect after 9-month-old son's fentanyl death. 11/30...
1 airlifted to the hospital after a Parke Co. crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A single-car crash required one person to be airlifted to a local hospital. Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole confirmed that the single-car crash happened late Saturday night and closed Highway 36 in Parke County near Billie Creek Village. The driver of the car had to be extricated from the vehicle […]
WISH-TV
Investment of $20 million coming to West Washington Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis government will invest $20 million to improve infrastructure on the city’s west side. The Department of Public Works and and Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the project Monday. The money will go to improve West Washington Street between Holt Road and Lynhurst Drive. The project...
Fox 59
Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed
Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed. Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed. 6 displaced following house fire on Indy’s near southwest …. Six people were displaced following a house fire on the near southwest side of Indianapolis. Where is Sherman? Christmas Market Shopping Event. Three local vendors...
Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns self in
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy […]
Police renew effort to ID remains of 17 victims found at Herbert Baumeister's property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is asking for a renewed effort to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found in Westfield 26 years ago. In 1996, deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searched the grounds of Fox Hollow Farm, located near 156th Street and U.S. 31.
WISH-TV
Danville police issue traffic alert for Winterland Holiday Light Show
DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Danville police have issued a traffic plan for the Winterland Holiday Light Show in Ellis Park until the end of December, according to a Facebook post from Danville Metropolitan Police Department. The Winterland Holiday Light Show entrance will only be accessible from the west-bound...
