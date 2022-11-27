Lilly scores 32, Brown downs Maine 70-63

Kino Lilly Jr.'s 32 points led Brown over Maine 70-63 on Sunday.

Lilly also had three steals for the Bears (2-4). Nana Owusu-Anane scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Paxson Wojcik shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Kellen Tynes finished with 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Black Bears (4-2). Kristians Feierbergs added 12 points and two steals for Maine. In addition, Gedi Juozapaitis finished with 10 points.

———

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.