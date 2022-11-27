Read full article on original website
Mahomes touchdown throw to Kelce sets new franchise record
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' lone TD pass in Sunday's win over the Rams went to his favorite target, TE Travis Kelce, setting a new team record.
Yardbarker
Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
Yardbarker
Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals QB plans for Week 13
The Green Bay Packers offense did well on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers played competently for most of the game, although he had a couple of bad interceptions. When head coach Matt LaFleur called in Jordan Love to relieve an injured Rodgers, Love led the...
Brittany Mahomes Drops New Batch of Pregnancy Photos
Brittany Mahomes recently showed off her new pregnancy in a nude photoshoot that was posted to Instagram. The images come as her and husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are expecting their second child. Brittany and her NFL star husband will welcome a baby boy into their home in...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid shut down any narrative that may be forming after Rams win
The NFL world has hated the Kansas City Chiefs coming into this year. I think we can all pretty much remember at the beginning of the year, most national media members had the Chiefs on the outside looking in, in terms of playoffs. This was the Chargers, Raiders, and Broncos’...
Yardbarker
Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son
The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
Chiefs Are Reportedly Making Special Teams Change
The Kansas City Chiefs are making a change at the punt returner position. Wide receiver Skyy Moore was returning punts earlier in the season before some fumbling issues came up and he was then removed from the role. Kadarius Toney then returned punts before getting hurt in Week 11, so the team had to go back to Moore.
Brittany Mahomes Reassures Fans She’s Not in Labor After Silence During Chiefs Game
Does an awkward silence exist on social media? If there is such a thing, Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany, might’ve been at the center of it on Sunday. Her lack of presence on Twitter during the Kansas City Chiefs–Los Angeles Rams game resulted in some wild speculation. Brittany...
Yardbarker
Packers Analyst Demands A Major Leadership Change
In their Sunday Night Football 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers surrendered 363 rushing yards and an additional 137 passing yards. The Packers allowed two separate players to run for more than 140 yards. It’s difficult to win a game when you surrender over 300 rushing yards.
Yardbarker
Ex-All-Pro CB Janoris Jenkins getting another chance in NFL
A controversial former All-Pro has gotten the call he had been waiting for. The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have signed veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins to their practice squad. Jenkins, now 34, was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection with the New York Giants in 2016. But...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Is Under Fire After Worst Game Of The Season In Embarrassing Loss: "He Killed The Momentum Of The Team"
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to an absolutely pathetic loss to the Indiana Pacers after dominating their opponents for the first 40 minutes of the game. The Pacers erased a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to steal the win from the Lakers, courtesy of an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater. Lakers...
Yardbarker
Packers Insider Declares It Is Time For A Major Change
Whether it was truly due to injury, or simply wanting to see what they had in their younger option at the position, the Packers made a quarterback change during their Sunday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles. When Rodgers was taken off the field due to injury, some Packers...
Yardbarker
Ravens assistant a reported frontrunner for college coaching job
Greg Roman has been on John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens staff since 2017, but the longtime offensive coordinator may soon have another job. Following Sunday’s 35-26 loss to BYU, Stanford head coach David Shaw announced he was stepping down as head coach of the Cardinal, prompting The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman to suggest Roman as a likely replacement.
Yardbarker
Washington State Cougars 2022 Bowl Fate Almost Certain
Although the Washington State Cougars regular season didn’t end as they would have liked, WSU is still going to a bowl game. Here’s where they are likely headed and who their opponent could be. It’s been a good year for the Washington State Cougars. Coming off all the...
Yardbarker
Keep an eye on Eagles WR A.J. Brown this week
Brown didn’t play poorly. His four catches for 46 yards were four less than Devonta Smith had to lead the team. He also scored a touchdown, but not before losing a fumble for the second straight game. All things considered, Brown really hasn’t had a November to remember.
NFL insider hints Houston Texans could be next franchise put up for sale
As Daniel Snyder evaluates a potential sale of the Washington Commanders, many in the NFL are watching closely to see
Yardbarker
FOX threw serious shade at Zach Wilson with brutal graphic on Sunday's broadcast
As if getting benched in Week 12 wasn’t bad enough, Zach Wilson was catching some strays from the TV department. Wilson did not play in the New York Jets’ 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Instead, he was inactive for the game and standing on the sidelines.
Andy Reid sets record for most wins at Arrowhead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ever since Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City, the Chiefs have been one of the most consistent franchises in the NFL.
numberfire.com
Reid: Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (hamstring) 'day-to-day'
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday that wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will "probably be day-to-day" ahead of their Week 13 tilt with the Cincinnati Bengals. What It Means:. Reid said the team plans to take a cautious approach with their newest wide receiver, and that they...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Great Alan Faneca Recalls Last Transition in 2004 – Do You Want To Work With ‘Some Little Kid Who’s Just Out Of College’?
When the Pittsburgh Steelers selected future Hall of Fame quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger , in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, he was expected to be the guy right away. Tommy Maddox was the starting signal-caller until he injured his elbow in Week 2 of the 2004 regular season. That opened the door for the rookie and as they say, The rest is history. Roethlisberger led the team to a 15-1 regular season record while going a record-setting 14-0 in his first year as the starter. It’s easy to look back now and say Maddox’s non-surgical injury to his elbow led to a new era of winning football, but not everyone was too thrilled at the time.
