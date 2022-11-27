ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals QB plans for Week 13

The Green Bay Packers offense did well on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers played competently for most of the game, although he had a couple of bad interceptions. When head coach Matt LaFleur called in Jordan Love to relieve an injured Rodgers, Love led the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Outsider.com

Brittany Mahomes Drops New Batch of Pregnancy Photos

Brittany Mahomes recently showed off her new pregnancy in a nude photoshoot that was posted to Instagram. The images come as her and husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are expecting their second child. Brittany and her NFL star husband will welcome a baby boy into their home in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son

The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Chiefs Are Reportedly Making Special Teams Change

The Kansas City Chiefs are making a change at the punt returner position. Wide receiver Skyy Moore was returning punts earlier in the season before some fumbling issues came up and he was then removed from the role. Kadarius Toney then returned punts before getting hurt in Week 11, so the team had to go back to Moore.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Packers Analyst Demands A Major Leadership Change

In their Sunday Night Football 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers surrendered 363 rushing yards and an additional 137 passing yards. The Packers allowed two separate players to run for more than 140 yards. It’s difficult to win a game when you surrender over 300 rushing yards.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Ex-All-Pro CB Janoris Jenkins getting another chance in NFL

A controversial former All-Pro has gotten the call he had been waiting for. The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have signed veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins to their practice squad. Jenkins, now 34, was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection with the New York Giants in 2016. But...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Packers Insider Declares It Is Time For A Major Change

Whether it was truly due to injury, or simply wanting to see what they had in their younger option at the position, the Packers made a quarterback change during their Sunday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles. When Rodgers was taken off the field due to injury, some Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Ravens assistant a reported frontrunner for college coaching job

Greg Roman has been on John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens staff since 2017, but the longtime offensive coordinator may soon have another job. Following Sunday’s 35-26 loss to BYU, Stanford head coach David Shaw announced he was stepping down as head coach of the Cardinal, prompting The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman to suggest Roman as a likely replacement.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Washington State Cougars 2022 Bowl Fate Almost Certain

Although the Washington State Cougars regular season didn’t end as they would have liked, WSU is still going to a bowl game. Here’s where they are likely headed and who their opponent could be. It’s been a good year for the Washington State Cougars. Coming off all the...
PULLMAN, WA
Yardbarker

Keep an eye on Eagles WR A.J. Brown this week

Brown didn’t play poorly. His four catches for 46 yards were four less than Devonta Smith had to lead the team. He also scored a touchdown, but not before losing a fumble for the second straight game. All things considered, Brown really hasn’t had a November to remember.
TENNESSEE STATE
numberfire.com

Reid: Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (hamstring) 'day-to-day'

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday that wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will "probably be day-to-day" ahead of their Week 13 tilt with the Cincinnati Bengals. What It Means:. Reid said the team plans to take a cautious approach with their newest wide receiver, and that they...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Great Alan Faneca Recalls Last Transition in 2004 – Do You Want To Work With ‘Some Little Kid Who’s Just Out Of College’?

When the Pittsburgh Steelers selected future Hall of Fame quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger , in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, he was expected to be the guy right away. Tommy Maddox was the starting signal-caller until he injured his elbow in Week 2 of the 2004 regular season. That opened the door for the rookie and as they say, The rest is history. Roethlisberger led the team to a 15-1 regular season record while going a record-setting 14-0 in his first year as the starter. It’s easy to look back now and say Maddox’s non-surgical injury to his elbow led to a new era of winning football, but not everyone was too thrilled at the time.
PITTSBURGH, PA

