Moore's 28 powers South Alabama past Robert Morris, 84-70

Isaiah Moore had 28 points in South Alabama's 84-70 victory over Robert Morris on Sunday.

Moore added five rebounds for the Jaguars (3-4). Kevin Samuel scored 23 points while shooting 11 of 17 from the field, and added 12 rebounds and four blocks. Greg Parham recorded 14 points and was 5 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

Josh Corbin finished with 19 points and two steals for the Colonials (2-5). Michael Green III added 17 points and seven assists for Robert Morris. In addition, Kahliel Spear had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

