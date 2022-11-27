ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Crowley's 24 help Southern Miss beat Mobile 103-52

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jPJJlLu00

Austin Crowley's 24 points helped Southern Miss defeat Mobile 103-52 on Sunday night.

Crowley added three steals for the Golden Eagles (7-0). Felipe Haase added 17 points and 12 rebounds. DeAndre Pinckney finished with 12 points.

Damariee Jones finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for the Rams. Mobile also got seven points from Ezra McKenna and Alan Lang finished with six points.

———

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

ABC News

923K+
Followers
195K+
Post
530M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy