Cincinnati, OH

‘Joe Burrow is coming for that MVP’: What they’re saying about the Bengals’ third straight win vs. the Titans

By Jonathan X. Simmons, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
Cleveland.com

Bengals vs Chiefs: Predictions for AFC showdown

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have their most difficult, and most important, test of the season upcoming on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. In a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game. Here are our staff picks for what figures to be a thrilling Sunday afternoon affair:. Andrew Gillis:...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Pratt accounts for 5 TDs, Tulane tops UCF 45-28 to win AAC

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt accounted for 442 total yards and five touchdowns, Tyjae Spears highlighted his 199 yards rushing with a 60-yard score and No. 18 Tulane beat No. 22 UCF 45-28 on Saturday night in the American Athletic Conference championship game. The victory virtually assured Tulane (11-2) would play in the Cotton Bowl — its first major New Year’s Day bowl since the 1939 season — only one season after going 2-10. Jubilant fans stormed field as the game ended, capping a campaign that would have been hard to conceive of a year ago with an equally unthinkable celebratory scene. Pratt passed for a career-high 394 yards, including touchdowns of 73 yards to Duece Watts, 60 and 10 yards to Shae Wyatt and 43 yards to Lawrence Keys. Pratt also ran for a pivotal 18-yard touchdown with 4:04 left. Spears electrified the sellout crowd of 30,118 at Tulane’s cozy, on-campus Yulman Stadium with his long scoring run on which he broke two tackles near the line of scrimmage, made two other defenders miss and hurndled his own fallen teammate after cutting back inside.
ORLANDO, FL
Cleveland.com

Browns head to Houston without David Njoku but with their starting corners: Berea Report

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are off to Houston on Sunday to face the Texans. They’ll do so without tight end David Njoku, who was ruled out on Friday with a knee injury. The good news is cornerback Greg Newsome II is back after missing two games with a concussion while Denzel Ward, who sat out practice on Thursday after his hamstring tightened up, returned Friday and will play.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

A pass-heavy Joe Burrow will keep efficiently completing passes against the Chiefs: Mohammad Ahmad

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s arm has been an efficient machine this season. Burrow has completed over 68% of his passes - the fourth-best percentage among starting quarterbacks this season. His best percentage (81%) came in his historic 481-yard performance against the Atlanta Falcons in the Bengals’ Week 7 victory. He’s thrown fewer than 30 passes in a game just once this season, but he’s never completed fewer than 20 passes in a game either.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

