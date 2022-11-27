‘Joe Burrow is coming for that MVP’: What they’re saying about the Bengals’ third straight win vs. the Titans

Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
What to watch with Deshaun Watson and picks for Browns-Texans
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns travel to Houston on Sunday to face the Texans. The game marks Deshaun Watson’s debut for his new team and it just happens to come against his old team. Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe looked ahead to Sunday’s game with what they’re watching when...
Good luck finding Deshaun Watson’s debut with Browns on TV outside of Cleveland or Houston
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Disgraced quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his debut with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The game will take place in what is sure to be a hostile environment in Houston, where he spent the first five seasons of his NFL career before demanding a trade amid numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.
How did Deshaun Watson look on Wednesday? And why didn’t he talk? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson officially took over the first team reps when the Browns took the practice field on Wednesday in preparation for the Houston Texans. How did he look?. Ashley Bastock checked in with Dan Labbe on our Thursday Orange and Brown Talk Podcast to talk...
Bengals vs Chiefs: Predictions for AFC showdown
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have their most difficult, and most important, test of the season upcoming on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. In a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game. Here are our staff picks for what figures to be a thrilling Sunday afternoon affair:. Andrew Gillis:...
Pratt accounts for 5 TDs, Tulane tops UCF 45-28 to win AAC
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt accounted for 442 total yards and five touchdowns, Tyjae Spears highlighted his 199 yards rushing with a 60-yard score and No. 18 Tulane beat No. 22 UCF 45-28 on Saturday night in the American Athletic Conference championship game. The victory virtually assured Tulane (11-2) would play in the Cotton Bowl — its first major New Year’s Day bowl since the 1939 season — only one season after going 2-10. Jubilant fans stormed field as the game ended, capping a campaign that would have been hard to conceive of a year ago with an equally unthinkable celebratory scene. Pratt passed for a career-high 394 yards, including touchdowns of 73 yards to Duece Watts, 60 and 10 yards to Shae Wyatt and 43 yards to Lawrence Keys. Pratt also ran for a pivotal 18-yard touchdown with 4:04 left. Spears electrified the sellout crowd of 30,118 at Tulane’s cozy, on-campus Yulman Stadium with his long scoring run on which he broke two tackles near the line of scrimmage, made two other defenders miss and hurndled his own fallen teammate after cutting back inside.
Will Rogers Bowl? Mississippi State football QB takes in Brandon vs. Starkville title game
HATTIESBURG — In a sea of red, a white poster arose from the Brandon High School student section on the east side of M.M. Roberts Stadium. "How come the best quarterback in Starkville is from Brandon," it read. Mississippi State football quarterback Will Rogers found himself in the middle of the MHSAA Class 6A...
As Deshaun Watson prepares to take the field, many fans say they are turning away
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Deshaun Watson was announced as the new quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in March, many fans were up in arms -- promising to boycott the games this season. The 27-year-old former Houston Texan signed the largest deal in NFL history. His whopping five-year, $230 million...
Browns head to Houston without David Njoku but with their starting corners: Berea Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are off to Houston on Sunday to face the Texans. They’ll do so without tight end David Njoku, who was ruled out on Friday with a knee injury. The good news is cornerback Greg Newsome II is back after missing two games with a concussion while Denzel Ward, who sat out practice on Thursday after his hamstring tightened up, returned Friday and will play.
Chiefs vs. Bengals will be another thriller, plus more predictions: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The weekend is finally here. Chiefs vs. Bengals. Burrow vs. Mahomes. Reid vs. Hurst. All the trash talk, head-to-head matchups, playoff momentum and rivalry excitement come to a head. 1st place Kansas City will look to exorcise demons against a Cincinnati team that has had its number...
Will Deshaun Watson be rusty? Browns players talk about what to expect from their new quarterback
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will return to the field for the first time in 23 months on Sunday when he faces his former team, the Houston Texans, at NRG Stadium. Watson brings a dynamic level of quarterback play the Browns have never had at the position. How...
Browns head to Houston after showing improvement in run defense: Film review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns went into the Tampa Bay game desperately looking for a win. Throughout first 10 weeks of the season, the defense had tremendous difficulty stopping opponents on the ground. The Tom Brady-led Buccaneers came out and attacked the defense. They gained 56 yards and averaged...
Ja’Marr Chase should cash in against the Chiefs on Sunday: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase has 19 touchdowns in the regular season since entering the league. Will No. 20 come this weekend? DraftKings has the line at +105 for Chase to score a touchdown on Sunday. That makes it an attractive bet with Bengals coach Zac...
Jadeveon Clowney excited to return to Houston, reunite on the field with Deshaun Watson
BEREA, Ohio -- There’s perhaps no one on this Browns roster that knows what it’s like to play with Deshaun Watson better than Jadeveon Clowney. The two overlapped for two years, both playing for the Houston Texans in 2017 and 2018 before Clowney was traded to the Seahawks.
Browns vs. Texans preview; assessing the Cavs: Jeff Lloyd, Lance Reisland, Sam Amico on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Jeff Lloyd of the Locked on Browns...
Joe Mixon remains in concussion protocol as Bengals make final preparations for Chiefs
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals running back Joe Mixon remained in the concussion protocol after the team got done with a walkthrough on Friday morning. Mixon suffered a concussion in a 37-30 win over the Steelers on Nov. 20 and has been in the protocol ever since. He also missed two games when he suffered a concussion as a rookie back in 2017.
NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 12: Setting expectations for Deshaun Watson before his Browns debut
Deshaun Watson will make his return to an NFL field for the first time in nearly two years on Sunday when the Browns travel to Houston. He was reinstated from his 11-game suspension on Monday. It’s fair to assume that there will be some rust when Watson returns to the...
Deshaun Watson suspension over: Why I’m willing to give him a fresh start with the Browns – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For Deshaun Watson, his new football life begins now. That was the theme of his Thursday press conference as the new Browns QB prepares to face the Houston Texans Sunday. Some media members and fans won’t be happy with his refusal to answer questions about his...
A pass-heavy Joe Burrow will keep efficiently completing passes against the Chiefs: Mohammad Ahmad
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s arm has been an efficient machine this season. Burrow has completed over 68% of his passes - the fourth-best percentage among starting quarterbacks this season. His best percentage (81%) came in his historic 481-yard performance against the Atlanta Falcons in the Bengals’ Week 7 victory. He’s thrown fewer than 30 passes in a game just once this season, but he’s never completed fewer than 20 passes in a game either.
What can we expect as Deshaun Watson takes over the offense? – Terry’s Talkin’ Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The thing to remember is the Browns ranked 11th in scoring and were in the top five in several other categories on offense with Jacoby Brissett as QB in the first 11 games. In their seven losses, they have given up 30 or more points five...
