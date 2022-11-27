ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationAU

Don't just bet on the metrics – personal connection is the real key to managing remote workers well

By Urs Daellenbach, Professor of Management, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington, Noelle Donnelly, Senior Lecturer in Employment Relations and Human Resource Management, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington, Rebecca Downes, Lecturer in Management, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26juvV_0jPJJYpL00
Getty Images

Remote working has become much more common since the pandemic sent people home from their offices and into the Zoom universe. This has put the onus on managers to find new and better ways to engage with and motivate staff, and we’re still learning how best to do this.

Perhaps the commonest advice given to managers is to provide remote staff with clear, measurable goals. Set targets, monitor progress, measure results.

And at first glance, this makes perfect sense. After all, when staff aren’t in the office you can’t keep an eye on them. Better to define outcomes and let them get on with it. You can then measure achievement without micromanaging the process.

But our research suggests this advice, however well-intentioned, might not be entirely correct. Indeed, if you follow it to the letter, it seems unlikely you’ll get the results you’re expecting.

Some work is harder to measure

We began researching remote work before the pandemic by asking experienced managers what they did differently with remote staff and what factors they felt were most important.

Earlier studies suggested managers would set clear goals and then monitor progress, otherwise leaving staff to get on with it. Instead, the managers in our study told us they tended to treat remote workers holistically – as people, not just staff. They focused on social connections instead of just objective performance.

We believe these managers have learned to discount conventional advice and develop practices that are more effective with remote staff. As such, their experience contains valuable lessons for today’s managers.

Read more: 5 ways to create a compassionate workplace culture and help workers recover from burnout

One described spending one-on-one calls “just connection and socialising … [It] builds the rapport and the connection [because] you lose opportunities for that being remote.”

One of the main reasons why these managers didn’t rely on metrics and measurable goals with their remote staff is that a great deal of remote work is “knowledge work”. It’s often difficult to quantify this kind of work – to know in advance what will be required or how long it will take.

And because people often work in teams, it can be hard to untangle individual contributions. At best, managers may have rough estimates of individual productivity. But if someone doesn’t meet those estimates, they need more context to understand why – and that relies on talking to people.

Hoping to only measure progress in unpredictable knowledge work the way we measure progress with more predictable work is unlikely to succeed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p3dL9_0jPJJYpL00
An office allows managers to read people’s moods more easily, and this can be key to evaluating performance. Getty Images

Nurturing relationships

The other reason these managers needed more than goals and metrics was the lack of interpersonal contact. They could not unobtrusively observe how remote staff were coping. As one manager put it, “You don’t have that visual of, oh, this person walked in today and looks happy or they look sad.”

Another manager pointed out that with in-person interaction, “You can see people being playful, hear the grunts or the moans or the sighs or whatever when they’re under pressure. And likewise, you can see when they’re visibly, you know, feeling successful.” With remote staff, “you just never get a sense of that”.

Read more: How to make performance reviews less terrible – especially given the challenges of supervising remote workers

This day-to-day observation was important enough that the managers we spoke to devoted considerable time and energy compensating. They increased communication with remote staff and nurtured relationships.

Advising managers to “focus on clear objectives” with remote workers overlooks the importance of relationships as the basis for understanding performance.

Furthermore, when people are stressed, disengaged or unsure they’re doing a good job, their first instinct is not always to share that with their manager. Instead, they might try to mask those feelings and keep up a good appearance – what one manager called “sticking on a plastic smile for ten minutes”.

Read more: Got Zoom fatigue? Out-of-sync brainwaves could be another reason videoconferencing is such a drag

Intervention to avoid escalation

In a shared workspace it’s easier to pick up body language, changes in behaviour or working relationships that might hint at deeper problems. That’s much harder when we communicate primarily by email, text or short video calls.

And these cues can be very important. If someone misses a delivery deadline or is less productive, for example, their manager is only likely to find out after it happens. Whereas noticing a change in behaviour earlier might give the manager the chance to intervene and address the problem before it escalates.

Overall, we recommend embracing interpersonal connections rather than relying on measurable goals for what might be unmeasurable work. The fewer the opportunities for in-person observation, the more important establishing good one-on-one relationships becomes.

It will take more time, and maybe more emotional energy, but there’s no shortcut to managing well.

Urs Daellenbach undertakes research with funding from the Science for Technological Innovation National Science Challenge hosted at Callaghan Innovation.

Noelle Donnelly and Rebecca Downes do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes Advisor

8 Call Center Management Best Practices, Strategies And More In 2022

Customer expectations are high, and how you attend to your customers’ needs will affect customer retention and business growth. So you need an effective call center management strategy. Forbes Advisor has compiled a list of eight best practices for effective call center management. We’ll show you the best practices...
GOBankingRates

8 Top Companies Looking for Remote Workers

The pre-pandemic world now feels like a different era, so it's easy to forget that the trend toward remote work was already well underway before 2020 hastened the transition. Good Question: Can I Draw...
TheConversationAU

The Galactica AI model was trained on scientific knowledge – but it spat out alarmingly plausible nonsense

Earlier this month, Meta announced new AI software called Galactica: “a large language model that can store, combine and reason about scientific knowledge”. Launched with a public online demo, Galactica lasted only three days before going the way of other AI snafus like Microsoft’s infamous racist chatbot. The online demo was disabled (though the code for the model is still available for anyone to use), and Meta’s outspoken chief AI scientist complained about the negative public response. So what was Galactica all about, and what went wrong? What’s special about Galactica? Galactica is a language model, a type of AI trained to...
TheConversationAU

Australian women are largely doing the same jobs they've always had, latest data shows

Women are participating in the paid workforce more than ever before. By and large, though, they continue to work in the same jobs females have always had. In the 35 years from 1987 to 2022, females’ share of total hours worked in Australia grew from 32% to 42%. You might expect this to have led to a higher proportion of women in most jobs. Instead, female employment has become even more concentrated in female-dominated occupations – jobs where 70% or more of hours worked are by women. For example, about 95% of hours by child-care workers and 91% of hours by receptionists...
24/7 Wall St.

10 Jobs That Make Parenting Manageable

Becoming a parent is a major life change that can make working for a living a serious challenge. New parents might want jobs that are more flexible or require fewer hours. Some may stop working when their child is born but want to return to a job in some capacity once their kids are old […]
Luay Rahil

Opinion: Remote Work Jobs Are Disappearing

The appeal of remote work is rising, even as opportunities disappear. Despite all the talk of remote work being the "new normal" for the last three years, job posting for remote work positions are vanishing fast.
nationalhogfarmer.com

Variable pay for performance in 5 steps

"Did you have a nice payday this week?" asks the spouse. "I got an extra $900, but wait—how? Well, that's nice," says the team member. When the team member goes to the farm the next day, he or she asks the supervisor, "Hey, I got an extra $900 this month. Can you tell me why or how?"
TheConversationAU

We know sweatshop clothing is bad – and buy it anyway. Here's how your brain makes excuses

You face a dilemma. You’ve found the perfect shirt, and it’s an absolute bargain, but you notice it’s “Made in Bangladesh”. You’re conscious it was probably made using cheap labour. Do you buy it, or walk away? Today Oxfam released its annual Naughty or Nice list. This list highlights retail brands committed to transparent sourcing, separating labour costs in price negations, and conducting a wage gap analysis to work towards paying workers a living wage. This list is one of several resources trying to encourage ethical consumption. Yet despite concerns of sweatshop labour, and consumers claiming they’re willing to pay more...
TheConversationAU

Spending too much money? Tempted by sales? These ways to 'hack' your psychology can help

It’s late November, which means the holiday sales period has well and truly begun. If you haven’t already seen your spending go up, the possibility is looming. And you probably have some concerns about spending your money wisely. Furthermore, shopping can be a harrowing experience, and our attitudes towards money are tied up in all kinds of feelings. Based on psychology, here are three tips to improve the way you spend your hard-earned cash this holiday season. Read more: How to choose the right Christmas...
Black Enterprise

Three Black Executives Discuss Using African Business Growth To Close The Corporate Board Gap

Three Black corporate executives with B-Direct, a corporate board preparedness and executive search firm, discussed closing the corporate board gap in a virtual forum. Shoppe Black reports B-Direct executive team members Larry Yon, Andrá Ward, and Henri Ward joined the virtual forum to discuss why Black professionals should pay more attention to the business environment in Africa and the mutual economic value of culturally connecting Africa to its U.S. diaspora.
itsecuritywire.com

5 Principle Methods for Business Fraud Prevention

For a business, the expense of attempting to avoid business fraud is less expensive than the expense of the fraud that actually occurs. To minimize business risk loss, every organization needs to have a plan in place because it is much simpler to avoid fraud than it is to recoup the losses once it has been committed. Following are some measures that companies can take for business fraud prevention-
TheConversationAU

Chasing future biotech solutions to climate change risks delaying action in the present – it may even make things worse

The world is under growing pressure to find sustainable options to cut emissions or lessen the impacts of climate change. Technology entrepreneurs from around the globe claim to have the solutions – not just yet, but soon. The biotech sector in particular is now using climate change as an urgent argument for more government funding, public support and fewer regulatory hurdles for their industry. But the urgency of climate change creates greater risk of superficial claims and actions. In our new research, we describe how the current “technology push” cycle perpetually promises to rescue humanity from climate change, and in doing...
The Independent

A hundred UK companies switch to four-day working week with no pay cut

A hundred companies in the UK have signed up to switch to a four-day working week without cutting any pay.The 4 Day Week Campaign hopes the 100 companies, employing 2,600 staff in total, will help bring about a transformative change for the country.Supporters of the four-day week say a five-day working week pattern is just a hangover from an old economic age that’s no longer necessary.They argue that companies can improve their productivity and get the same amount of work done in fewer hours - and the four-day week would spark this improvement in productivity.Early adopters of the policy...
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy