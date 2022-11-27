Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 06:32:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 1000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete, Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Darrington, Index, Skykomish, Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Ashford, Randle, and Packwood. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Simcoe Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 06:20:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Simcoe Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON BELOW 3000 FEET * WHAT...Mixed precipitation below 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
