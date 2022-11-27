Read full article on original website
New Rochelle police: Suspect in custody for stabbing pregnant woman in stomach
Officer say the woman was stabbed in the stomach at an apartment building at 26 Lafayette Ave.
News 12
FBI to Naugatuck man accused of killing daughter: 'The search will not stop until we find you.'
The FBI is warning a Naugatuck man accused of killing his own daughter that their search for him will not stop until they find him. Christopher Francisquini is accused of stabbing his 11-month-old daughter Camilla to death. "We stand here today united," said Assistant Special Agent Michael Butsch with the...
Police ID teen driver in fatal Lynbrook crash as former Roosevelt HS football player
According to police, Nasir Reid, was behind the wheel of a BMW on Ocean Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday.
Police: Mahwah woman arrested, charged after shooting at former neighbor’s car in Waldwick
Waldwick police arrested Mahwah resident Megan Dzugay, 40, for an “isolated targeted incident” that left multiple bullet holes in the windows and doorframe of a Black Lexus GX 460 SUV parked at her former neighbor’s house on 56 Grove St.
Authorities seek driver who ran over Middletown man multiple times after altercation
The body of Jason Freeman, 36, was found in the parking lot of the Old Bridge Professional Plaza along Perrine Road.
News 12
Police: On-duty sergeant dies following crash on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers
The Yonkers Police Department says that a sergeant was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass in Yonkers. The crash occurred Thursday around 3:30 p.m. Ring video shows the moments right before the Yonkers sergeant was fatally struck head-on by another car followed...
News 12
Stamford police take over investigation of fire that hospitalized two toddlers
Stamford police have taken over the investigation into a fire that sent two toddlers to the hospital. Investigators want to know if the children’s mother was home at the time – and if not, where she was. Firefighters said the children were semiconscious when they were rescued from...
First responders across the Hudson Valley mourn loss of Yonkers police sergeant
The Yonkers police sergeant was killed in a multi-car crash on Thursday evening
Police: Manalapan woman carjacked while waiting for roadside assistance
A Manalapan woman was targeted in a carjacking while waiting for roadside assistance Wednesday morning.
Source: Pregnant woman stabbed in the stomach in New Rochelle
Police say an arrest has been made and that the wounds are superficial.
News 12
Police: Couple found dead inside Danbury home likely died in murder-suicide
Danbury police say a man and woman who were found shot to death inside a home were likely killed in amurder-suicide. Police say they are not releasing the names of the couple who were found inside the home during a welfare check on Clayton Road around 3 p.m. Monday. Police...
News 12
Police: Woman struck by police car in Yonkers
Yonkers police say a police vehicle struck a female pedestrian on Wednesday. It happened at Ashburton and Palisade avenues. Police say the woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to a medical center for treatment. Officials say they believe the woman is in her 30s.
Officials: Fire tears through Bridgeport home, leaving 9 people displaced
Nine people are displaced after a fire tore through a multi-family home in Bridgeport Thursday.
Orange County man charged with deliberately driving into Wallkill school buildings
An Orange County man has been charged after deliberately driving into school buildings in the Ulster County hamlet of Wallkill last month, authorities say.
Police: Woman attempted to rob Valley Stream Target, assaulted arresting officers
News 12 is told Sapphire Townes threw multiple items into a cart and tried to walk out of the Sunrise Highway store on Monday.
Law enforcement to provide update on search for alleged baby killer
The Connecticut man is accused of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and fleeing Naugatuck.
NYPD: Man makes anti-Hispanic remarks, punches commuter in Bronx subway station
Police need the public's help in finding a man who is connected to a hate crime in the Bronx earlier in November.
Police: West Haven man killed in crash at Milford rest stop
State police identified the victim as 63-year-old Brian Lambert.
News 12
FBI charges 14 suspected gang members and associates after raids in Newburgh
Fourteen suspected gang members and associates from the city of Newburgh and Poughkeepsie are now facing federal charges following several raids in Orange County. A swarm of federal agents and police raided several locations in the city of Newburgh Wednesday night. A viewer sent News 12 video from Lake Street...
Police: Man found dead of apparent drowning in Great South Bay near Babylon
Marine Bureau officers responded to Grass Island, located approximately one mile south of Fire Island Avenue, at approximately 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.
