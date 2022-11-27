ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Police: On-duty sergeant dies following crash on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers

The Yonkers Police Department says that a sergeant was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass in Yonkers. The crash occurred Thursday around 3:30 p.m. Ring video shows the moments right before the Yonkers sergeant was fatally struck head-on by another car followed...
News 12

Police: Woman struck by police car in Yonkers

Yonkers police say a police vehicle struck a female pedestrian on Wednesday. It happened at Ashburton and Palisade avenues. Police say the woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to a medical center for treatment. Officials say they believe the woman is in her 30s.
