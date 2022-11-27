Read full article on original website
Wichita woman wants justice after brother dies of suspected overdose
A Wichita woman is pushing for accountability after she said her brother died of an overdose in October.
Two dead in suspected fentanyl overdoses at homeless encampment, Wichita police say
Police investigating weekend fentanyl deaths in Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two deaths at an unhoused encampment in Sedgwick County. Just after 8a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to an overdose call in the 2900 hundred block of South Washington in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. First responders found the body of a...
Wichita man dies after west Wichita crash
Police identify victim of fatal Wichita crash
Police ID Kansas man who died after ejected in pickup crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend accident have identified the victim as 27-year-old Chandler Christiansen of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Investigators determined that just after 8:20 p.m. Saturday, a 2007 GMC Sierra driven by Christiansen was westbound on Kellogg just west of Interstate 35. He...
WPD investigates two overdose deaths in south Wichita
Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction remains in Oklahoma jail
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A suspect captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl is awaiting extradition to Kansas. Just before 7p.m. p.m. Nov. 20, police responded to the 2300 block of N. Amidon in Wichita for an auto theft, kidnapping in a liquor store parking lot, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Update: Wichita Police Department identify victim of deadly suspected fentanyl poisoning
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified one of the two victims of a deadly suspected fentanyl poisoning.
Dog dies in fire east of Hutchinson
A fire kept crews from the Hutchinson and Buhler fire departments busy Monday morning.
Man dies from injuries suffered in 3-vehicle crash
Wichita has spent $150,000 on legal fees in defense of police gang list
TOPEKA — The City of Wichita has paid a private law firm more than $150,000 in legal fees to defend itself from litigation over the police department’s use of a gang list. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and Kansas Appleseed filed a class action lawsuit against the city in April 2021, arguing that […] The post Wichita has spent $150,000 on legal fees in defense of police gang list appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
More details released on fatal crash from Nov. 23
The man killed in a west Wichita crash on November 23rd has been identified as 70-year-old John Gregory. This crash happened on 21st Street, west of 119th Street West, around 10:15 Wednesday morning. Police said a driver was stopped while waiting to turn at Teal Brook when she was hit from behind. The crash pushed her into oncoming traffic where she was hit by Gregory. He was hospitalized after the crash and passed away a few days later.
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old boy from Kansas has been pronounced dead after an ATV accident near Marion. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to an area of 170th St. just over a mile west of U.S. Highway 77 - about two miles southeast of Marion - with reports of a crash.
Wichita man, 45, dead after wrong-way, head-on collision on I-135 Sunday, report says
Three killed in Marion County crash
Three people were killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 56 and Kansas 256. Troopers said a northbound van collided with a westbound car in the intersection, and...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jenna & Javaire Felsburg
A dad is hoping the community can help find his daughter and grandson, who’ve been missing since this summer. Jenna Felsburg, 20, and her son Javaire, 1, were last seen July 6, 2022, records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Show. Though, Jenna’s dad said he hasn’t’ physically seen her since June 1. Jenna and her child were believed to be down here in Wichita at the time, but they do have ties to Topeka and out of state, family shares.
New Wichita police chief is in town
Wichita man killed in Harvey County crash
Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision
NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man headed the wrong way on a Kansas interstate early Sunday morning has been pronounced dead after a head-on collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 29.3 on southbound I-135 - about half a mile south of U.S. Highway 50 - with reports of a crash.
