Obituaries posted for Freeburg couple who died in private plane crash in North Carolina

Renner Funeral Homes has posted obituaries and memorial information for a Freeburg couple who died in a private plane crash last weekend in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Joseph “Joe” Kreher, 64, and his wife, Patricia “Patti” Kreher, formerly Self, 66, were owners of General Machine, a metal-fabricating business in rural Freeburg, south of Belleville. He was chief executive officer and president. She was chief financial officer and vice president.

“Joe and Patti lived vibrant lives together, spending much of their free time traveling together or entertaining their many friends,” both obituaries stated.

They also were described as devout parishioners at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Freeburg.

Joe Kreher’s hobbies included running and flying. He was a skilled private pilot and flight instructor, according to his obituary .

“Joe’s proudest and dearest accomplishment of all was his children and grandchildren, and he seized every opportunity to attend soccer games, swim lessons, school functions, and more,” it stated.

“Joe will be loved, missed, and remembered by so many as a generous father, ‘PaPa,’ brother, and friend.”

Patti Kreher was a retired physical therapist.

“Patti’s proudest and dearest accomplishment of all was her children and grandchildren, and she would create every opportunity to spend time with them making memories,” her obituary stated.

“Patti will be loved, missed, and remembered by so many as a doting mother, ‘Meemaw,’ sister, and friend.”

The Krehers are survived by two sons, Brian and Daniel Kreher, a daughter, Amy Crean, four grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to joint visitations from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday with The Rev. Von Deeke and Deacon Corby Valentine officiating.

Burial will take place at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Freeburg.

A twin-engine Piper PA-30 Comanche crashed shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, in Winston-Salem, according to a Federal Aviation Administration news release that didn’t identify the victims.

A General Machine employee confirmed the following Monday that the Krehers were killed in the crash.

The private plane went down in a residential area near the northwest corner of Winston Lake Golf Course. No homes were hit, and no other injuries were reported, authorities said.

“The plane took off from the St. Louis Downtown Airport (in Cahokia Heights) at 6:27 a.m. Saturday, according to Flightradar 24, a flight recording app,” the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

“The plane landed in London, Kentucky, an hour and 45 minutes later after making a loop around the airport, according to data on FlightAware.com . The plane was then rescheduled to land at 11:10 a.m. at Smith Reynolds Airport.”

An investigator told reporters at a news conference that the plane’s pilot had alerted the control tower at Smith Reynolds Airport that he was having engine trouble, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The plane crashed while circling for a second attempt at landing.

The crash is being investigated by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.