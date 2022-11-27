Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback
For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Tom Brady Waves Off Too Close Cameraman During Buccaneers’ Loss to Browns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) quarterback Tom Brady had no time for the cameras during his team’s 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns (4-7) in Week 12 Sunday. Cameras play a big role in an NFL telecast and Brady, in his 23rd season, would know that more than anyone. But even someone as experienced as Brady needs his space once in awhile. Early in the second quarter with the Browns clinging to a 10-7 lead, FOX returned from break with an in-depth shot on the Buccaneers’ offensive huddle.
Bucs’ Tristan Wirfs carted off after ‘gruesome’ injury against Browns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was taken out of the game after sustaining an injury in overtime against the Cleveland Browns Sunday.
Winners and Losers From the Browns Overtime win Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
A look at some players who stood out, and some who did not in the Browns overtime win over the Buccaneers.
Jaguars 28, Ravens 27: Trevor Lawrence Leads a Game-Winning Drive in Career Performance
With the Jaguars down 27-20 and with 2:00 remaining, the Jaguars saw Trevor Lawrence grow up right in front of their eyes. There were sacks. Fumbles. Missed throws. All on the final drive. But the Jaguars didn't flench. First, the franchise passer completed a fourth-down pass to Marvin Jones. Then...
NFL Addresses Tire Tracks as Safety Issue for Bucs-Browns Game, per Report
The incident occurred on Tuesday, but damage to the playing surface at FirstEnergy Stadium remained visible Sunday.
Week 13: Ravens Vs. Broncos Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
The Ravens' offense needs to get back on track and it's going to be tough against the Broncos. The good news is that Denver will struggle to score.
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns finally got a 'clutch win' with triumph over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CLEVELAND — Hi everybody from FirstEnergy Stadium, which turns out to be a very happy place on this Sunday as the Browns come from behind and record a thrilling, thrilling overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 23-17. The sameness of the way this season has gone? Well, it started once again today. The Browns score right away, but then they don't score, and they don't score some more, and the offense goes very silent and they miss a field goal.
Kareem Hunt is among the 3 Cleveland Browns with falling stock after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game
The Cleveland Browns had late-game heroics against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but not everyone put their best foot forward. The Cleveland Browns found a way to win on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with several key players like Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, and Jacoby Brissett all stepping up to find a way to win. They all earned their paydays after the overtime win.
Jaguars vs. Ravens: Week 12 Snap Count Analysis
Which Jaguars played the most snaps vs. the Ravens and why?
