CLEVELAND — Hi everybody from FirstEnergy Stadium, which turns out to be a very happy place on this Sunday as the Browns come from behind and record a thrilling, thrilling overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 23-17. The sameness of the way this season has gone? Well, it started once again today. The Browns score right away, but then they don't score, and they don't score some more, and the offense goes very silent and they miss a field goal.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO