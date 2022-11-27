ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback

For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans

The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Waves Off Too Close Cameraman During Buccaneers’ Loss to Browns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) quarterback Tom Brady had no time for the cameras during his team’s 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns (4-7) in Week 12 Sunday. Cameras play a big role in an NFL telecast and Brady, in his 23rd season, would know that more than anyone. But even someone as experienced as Brady needs his space once in awhile. Early in the second quarter with the Browns clinging to a 10-7 lead, FOX returned from break with an in-depth shot on the Buccaneers’ offensive huddle.
TAMPA, FL
WKYC

JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns finally got a 'clutch win' with triumph over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CLEVELAND — Hi everybody from FirstEnergy Stadium, which turns out to be a very happy place on this Sunday as the Browns come from behind and record a thrilling, thrilling overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 23-17. The sameness of the way this season has gone? Well, it started once again today. The Browns score right away, but then they don't score, and they don't score some more, and the offense goes very silent and they miss a field goal.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Kareem Hunt is among the 3 Cleveland Browns with falling stock after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

The Cleveland Browns had late-game heroics against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but not everyone put their best foot forward. The Cleveland Browns found a way to win on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with several key players like Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, and Jacoby Brissett all stepping up to find a way to win. They all earned their paydays after the overtime win.
CLEVELAND, OH

