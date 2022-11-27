Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Reflects On Her Romance With Otis
Just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unusual on-screen romance blossomed in WWE between Mandy Rose and Otis. Although Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville posed a threat to their developing relationship, their mutual affection reached a critical moment on the second night of WrestleMania 36, when Rose assisted Otis in his victory over Ziggler. After that bout, Rose and Otis shared a kiss. Following the feel-good moment, Rose continued to feud with her former Fire and Desire partner Deville, while her romance story with Otis slowed down and came to its conclusion. In an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Rose reflected on her unusual pairing with Otis, describing the storyline as "fun" and "loving."
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker Comments On His Daughter Joining The WWE
Professional wrestling is littered with second and even third generation wrestlers. Although some have found more success than others, modern stars such as Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair have all come from wrestling families. Could The Undertaker’s daughter be next?. The Undertaker enjoyed one of the most...
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer returns to the ring for the first time in 12 years, wins trios match
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled on Sunday night at the Big Time Wrestling event held at the Dalton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steamboat, who wrestled for the first time in 12 years, teamed with ROH, AAA and NJPW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a trios match against Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson). Steamboat and FTR picked up the win when they applied figure four leg-locks on Aldis, Lethal and Anderson, making all of them tap out.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks' Husband Opens Up About His Backstage WWE Role
Pro Wrestling is an aesthetic business, and Sasha Banks always dresses to impress. A good share of the credit for her stylish appearance belongs to her husband Sarath Ton, a former wrestler who has become a major backstage influence as a wardrobe designer. In an interview with "Notsam Wrestling," Ton...
itrwrestling.com
Wrestling Veteran Calls Out Seth Rollins For Wearing “Women’s Clothing” On WWE Raw
At Survivor Series Seth Rollins lost his United States Championship to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match also involving Bobby Lashley. Naturally, this didn’t sit too well with the former World Champion who confronted Theory on the following episode of Monday Night Raw. Theory had come to the...
itrwrestling.com
“I’m Always Paranoid” – Bianca Belair Discusses Why She Wears Clothes Underneath Her Gear
A lot of professional wrestling fans are aware that current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair makes her own ring attire, and at WWE’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, she was forced to make some last-minute changes to her gear. Being one of the biggest stars in the...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Character Change Teased For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
Are we on the brink of an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion?. On the 11/28 episode of "WWE Raw," Bliss seemed less than enthused while appearing in a backstage interview alongside her victorious teammates from the WarGames match, and seemingly forced a smile while commenting on Becky Lynch being revealed as the fifth member of Team Bianca.
wrestletalk.com
Details On Big E New WWE Role
New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
wrestletalk.com
Bob Orton Jr Provides Update On Randy Orton’s Recovery
Randy Orton has been out of action since May 20, 2022. On that episode of SmackDown, Orton and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos in a Championship Unification match. Orton was written off TV following the match, and his injury has kept him off WWE...
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Touts New WWE Signee
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on Sunday evening and shared about chatting with new WWE signee and "Cheer" star Gabi Butler at Saturday's WWE premium live event, Survivor Series: WarGames. "It was great to chat with WWE's newest signee, @GabiButlerCheer, before #SurvivorSeries #WarGames. I can't wait to see...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Talks Between WWE And Sasha Banks
Last night's WWE Survivor Series WarGames event saw the crowd loudly call for Sasha Banks, according to some people who were at the show. However, the chants were reportedly piped down by WWE's production team due to the current relationship between both parties. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer...
ComicBook
WWE: Next Two Challengers for Roman Reigns Reportedly Revealed
The Bloodline reigns supreme. Since the re-formation of the short-lived 2010s trio, Roman Reigns and the Usos have dominated the WWE, regularly closing premium live events draped in gold. The additions of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa have only aided the Anoa'i faction, as both former NXT titleholders have been integral parts to maintaining The Bloodline's success. The group saw their biggest collective achievement this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series, when all five men stood tall together following their victory in the War Games bout against Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland.
wrestleview.com
Huge Title Match announced for next week’s WWE Raw
WWE announced during Monday’s Raw that The Usos will be defending The Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Matt Riddle and Elias on the December 5 episode of Raw. During a backstage interview on Monday night’s episode of Raw, WWE continued teasing dissension between Riddle and Elias. During the interview segment, Elias said that he sees himself as more of “a solo artist,” while Riddle was excited about the two of them as a team.
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Backstage Incident, AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Big E New WWE Role – News Bulletin – November 29, 2022
More details on the backstage incident involving Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, an AEW star has undergone surgery, Big E’s new WWE role, and more. It is the day after Monday Night Raw, a show packed with the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames. Get up to speed with all the latest news with our bulletin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
The Usos Next WWE Undisputed Tag Title Defense Announced
After first teaming up just last week, Matt Riddle and Elias have their sights set on WWE's top prize for tag teams. It was announced during last night's "WWE Raw" that they will challenge the Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship on next week's episode. Riddle and Elias...
wrestlinginc.com
Reported Plans For Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble Opponent
For two and a half years Roman Reigns has ruled over WWE. "The Tribal Chief" made his return at SummerSlam 2020, and has been on a nonstop roll ever since, capturing the WWE Universal and WWE Heavyweight Championships. Reigns has speared through multiple opponents during his title run, defeating names like Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Edge, John Cena, and even his own blood in Jey Uso. As "The Head of the Table's" reign continues, it appears that his next challenger is going to be a stunner.
PWMania
Video: Sami Zayn and Jey Uso Get “Ucey” at Sunday’s WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be fast becoming best friends. At Sunday’s WWE live event in Portland, Maine, Zayn and Jey hugged and demonstrated their special handshake as Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron. Zayn and Jey got on the same page at the Survivor Series...
PWMania
Correction on William Regal’s AEW Contract Status
Today, Dave Meltzer issued a correction regarding William Regal. Regal stated when he signed with AEW that he will be around for at least a couple of years because he signed a three-year contract. On Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that Regal’s WWE return “has been discussed,” but a...
ComicBook
Report: WWE Star in a Neck Brace Following WarGames Match
WWE's Survivor Series WarGames saw the legendary two-ringed cage match finally debut on WWE's main roster as 20 men and women took part in two matches throughout the show. Becky Lynch won the women's bout for her team, while Sami Zayn's final betrayal of Kevin Owens gave The Bloodline an emphatic win to close out the show. One of the biggest highlights of the night was when Iyo Sky nailed a Moonsault from the top of the cage. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like the reigning tag champion finished the bout unscathed as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting Sky was spotted wearing a neck brace while backstage at this week's Raw.
