Ashland, VA

Police: Missing 15-year-old boy last seen Saturday in Ashland

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
ASHLAND. Va. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy last seen Saturday evening in Ashland.

Officers said Aldo Arnaldo Hernandez-Ortega was reported missing at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, but that the boy was last seen at his home in Ashland at 8 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Police described him as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was brown hair and brown eyes.

Ashland Police
Aldo Arnaldo Hernandez-Ortega

Hernandez-Ortega, who was last seen with a black backpack and wearing a black shirt, may have some contacts in Maryland, according to police.

"At this time there is no foul play indicated however his family and the Ashland Police Department are concerned of his whereabouts," police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or if you have seen or heard from him, is urged to call Ashland Police at 804-730-6140.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

