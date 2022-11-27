ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

WAVY News 10

Portsmouth family loses everything in fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth family lost everything to a fire at their Clifford Street home earlier in November and they’re looking for help. The fire took place Nov. 1 in the 4000 block of Clifford Street in the Westhaven area of the city, with the call coming in at 11:53 a.m. A photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows the house fully engulfed in flames.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

I-64 on-ramp at West Bay Avenue to close for HRBT construction

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The West Bay Avenue on-ramp to Interstate 64 East will close beginning Wednesday through mid-January to allow crews to perform construction work on Hampton Roads-Bridge Tunnel expansion project. It will be a 24-hour, full-time closure of the on-ramp, with drivers to be detoured to the...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Jamestown-Scotland Ferry to operate at reduced capacity

JAMESTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry will operate at a reduced capacity Tuesday and Thursday this week as two ferries rotate for refueling. The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers can expect travel delays while the ferry Powhatan and ferry Surry rotate for the refueling. The delays are...
JAMESTOWN, VA
WAVY News 10

Tractor-trailer hit by train in Windsor; driver charged

WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer was struck by a train Monday afternoon in Windsor. Virginia State Police say the tractor-trailer caught fire and part of it went into a nearby ditch at Windsor Boulevard and Route 258, near the Burger King and Dairy Queen. Norfolk Southern confirmed there...
WINDSOR, VA
WAVY News 10

Police ID man killed in shooting on Wesleyan Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have identified the man killed in the shooting last week on Wesleyan Drive behind the Waffle House. He’s 52-year-old Steven Watkins, police announced Tuesday. He died at the scene after officers responded around 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. Police say officers attempted lifesaving efforts but they were unsuccessful.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Deadly crash near Fort Story in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A deadly crash in Virginia Beach shut down part of Shore Drive on Monday afternoon. The Virginia Beach Police Department said the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shore Drive, near Fort Story. Both east and westbound lanes of Shore Drive...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13newsnow.com

What's next? Businesses close to the Chesapeake Walmart reflect on impact to local community

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It’s the story they can’t avoid, even at work. “People still talk about it a little bit. When they come on in," Aida Stephenson says. The still-taped off parking lot next to North Battlefield Boulevard reminds Chesapeake businesses how physically close they are to last week’s tragedy where a Walmart team leader opened fire and killed six coworkers days before Thanksgiving. The City of Chesapeake has since identified those six victims, the youngest among them a 16-year-old boy.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Deputies seeking Gates Co. woman accused of stealing car

Deputies seeking Gates Co. woman accused of stealing …. Chesapeake’s mayor discusses mass shooting; council approves …. Mayor Rick West is emotional thinking about the past week. Read more: https://bit.ly/3F71X8H. Full ceremony: Chesapeake honors victims of Walmart …. The City of Chesapeake held a vigil Monday evening to honor...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

