Bronx, NY

Man arrested for two Bronx hotel rapes is recidivist sex attacker

By Elizabeth Keogh, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

A man who was once arrested in the rape of a 15-year-old girl was nabbed again, this time for assaulting two women in the Bronx after they posted sex-for-money ads online, police said Sunday.

Dashawn Williams, 28, was arrested and charged with rape and menacing for the two attacks at the 7 Days Hotel on Bruckner Blvd. near Havemeyer Ave. in Castle Hill.

The man responded to the online post at the hotel on Sept. 17 around 7:30 a.m., cops said.

Williams allegedly pulled out a blade and robbed a 25-year-old woman of cash before raping her.

On Nov. 8 around 6 a.m., he struck again at the same hotel.

Williams robbed a 26-year-old woman at knife point, threatened her and raped her, police said.

Both women declined medical attention.

In 2015, Williams was arrested and charged with rape and acting in a manner injurious to a child after he allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl, police said.

He’s been arrested many times in the city, cops said.

In 2017, he was incarcerated at Fishkill Correctional Facility in Dutchess County for attempted rape, Department of Correction records show.

He served almost three years behind bars.

Following an arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court, Williams was held on a $50,000 cash bail or $75,000 insurance bond, records show.

