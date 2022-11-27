ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Related
The Spun

Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss

The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that involved a wide receiver on Monday. The team officially waived receiver Andre Baccellia following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals needed to stop a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to win but were unable to.
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: Why Greg Roman’s offense needs to be ‘faster’ before the snap

If anything has summed up the Ravens’ slow-going, late-snapping, barely-beating-the-play-clock offense this season, it might not be the delay-of-game penalty they took in the first quarter Sunday. It might be what came immediately afterward. After watching a flag turn second-and-goal at the Jaguars’ 10-yard line into second-and-goal at Jacksonville’s 15, the Ravens broke their huddle with ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick

The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

NFL Power Rankings: Eagles still on top; Jets, Bengals move up

Finally, we can catch our breath. The past few weeks went full-send in the NFL, as the power structure was shaken up by surprising results and shocking upsets. And while that's always going to be a key element of the league — Any Given Sunday remains a trope— things felt a bit quieter in Week 12.
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. leaves game with an injury

While the Miami Dolphins opened the second half of their contest against the Houston Texans up 30-0, they’ve continued to suffer injuries to impact players. After left tackle Terron Armstead was ruled out at half time, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. headed back to the locker room during their first drive of the second half. He appeared to be looking at his lower leg.
FOX Sports

Justin Tucker's leg couldn't save Ravens this time

The Baltimore Ravens finally left Justin Tucker with too much to do. After making four field goals, including one from 55 yards, Tucker came up short from 67 on the final play of a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The defeat stopped Baltimore's four-game winning streak — and it also ended a much longer run by Tucker himself.
BALTIMORE, MD
WYFF4.com

Darnold leads Panthers past reeling Broncos 23-10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) - Sam Darnold threw for a touchdown and recovered his own fumble for another score in his first game of the season, helping the Carolina Panthers beat the Denver Broncos 23-10. Darnold was making his first start since Week 18 last year. He completed 11 of 19 passes for 164 yards without a turnover. D’Onta Foreman ran for 113 yards on 24 carries, and receiver D.J. Moore broke out of a midseason slump with four catches for 103 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown. The Panthers limited Russell Wilson to 19 of 35 passing for 142 yards and sacked him three times, sending the Broncos to their seventh loss in eight games.
CHARLOTTE, NC
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 13: Top adds to help your playoff chances

It's a must-win week for many of us — not technically the fantasy playoffs just yet, but basically the same experience. Trade deadlines have passed for most of you, which means the only way to improve your roster is via the wire. If you have fantasy needs, we have options. All players discussed below are available in a majority of Yahoo leagues and approved for immediate use.
MINNESOTA STATE

