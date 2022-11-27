Read full article on original website
WATCH: Denver Broncos Defensive Lineman Goes Off on Russell Wilson
Things continue to be bad for the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson with frustrations boiling over on both sides of the ball. During Sunday’s NFL game against the Carolina Panthers, the Broncos just looked flat. They had little offensive production, and Wilson was just barely above 50% passing on the day.
Wbaltv.com
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addresses loss to Jaguars, Lamar Jackson's tweet
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Coming off aheartbreaking loss in the final minutes of Sunday's game, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addressed the game and how quarterback Lamar Jackson responded on Twitter. In Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, kicker Justin Tucker had a chance to win it for...
Chiefs Add Another Weapon, Sign Veteran Running Back To Practice Squad
Fresh off of their fifth straight win on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a two-time Pro Bowler to their practice squad this afternoon. After being released by the Denver Broncos last week, veteran tailback Melvin Gordon III is expected to ...
Referees completely missed a Seahawks linebacker running off the bench to block after an interception
We have no word from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor on what exactly happened on this play from Sunday’s overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. But here’s what we do know: He should be happy referees and replay officials didn’t catch it at the time. Derek...
Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss
The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that involved a wide receiver on Monday. The team officially waived receiver Andre Baccellia following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals needed to stop a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to win but were unable to.
Ravens film study: Why Greg Roman’s offense needs to be ‘faster’ before the snap
If anything has summed up the Ravens’ slow-going, late-snapping, barely-beating-the-play-clock offense this season, it might not be the delay-of-game penalty they took in the first quarter Sunday. It might be what came immediately afterward. After watching a flag turn second-and-goal at the Jaguars’ 10-yard line into second-and-goal at Jacksonville’s 15, the Ravens broke their huddle with ...
NBC Sports
Seahawks’ Darrell Taylor ran off sideline onto field to block after interception, refs didn’t notice
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr...
Yardbarker
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson facing backlash over tweet
The Twitter user suggested the Ravens should change up their quarterback situation and move Jackson on, with the former first round pick struggling to guide his side to a win over one of the lesser sides in the league. In response to the tweet, Jackson replied: “Boy STFU, y’all be...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick
The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
Broncos' first-round draft pick from 49ers continues to fall
Usually, there’s a silver lining for NFL teams with terrible records — they are rewarded with high picks in the upcoming draft. That would be the case for the 3-8 Denver Broncos this year, but they traded that upcoming first-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this year.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Eagles still on top; Jets, Bengals move up
Finally, we can catch our breath. The past few weeks went full-send in the NFL, as the power structure was shaken up by surprising results and shocking upsets. And while that's always going to be a key element of the league — Any Given Sunday remains a trope— things felt a bit quieter in Week 12.
Kyler Murray Gets Brutally Honest in Press Conference After Loss to Chargers, NFL Fans Lose It
Another week of the NFL season, another loss for the Arizona Cardinals. This time, Kyler Murray and Co. dropped a 25-24 decision to the Los Angeles Chargers, falling to 4-8 on the year. And to say Arizona’s franchise quarterback is a little frustrated would be an understatement. Following the...
AFC Playoff Picture: Where Chiefs stand after Week 12 win
The Kansas City Chiefs won their fifth game in a row in Week 12 after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 26-10. That means the Chiefs remain in first place in both the AFC West and the AFC. Here’s how the playoff picture for the AFC looks after Week 12:
FOX Sports
Did Bucs cost themselves a win by not using timeouts late vs. Browns?
CLEVELAND — Here's an amazing stat from the Bucs' overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday: Tom Brady had been 218-0 in his career, including playoff games, when leading by seven points or more in the final two minutes of regulation. There are so many reasons the Bucs lost,...
Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. leaves game with an injury
While the Miami Dolphins opened the second half of their contest against the Houston Texans up 30-0, they’ve continued to suffer injuries to impact players. After left tackle Terron Armstead was ruled out at half time, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. headed back to the locker room during their first drive of the second half. He appeared to be looking at his lower leg.
FOX Sports
Justin Tucker's leg couldn't save Ravens this time
The Baltimore Ravens finally left Justin Tucker with too much to do. After making four field goals, including one from 55 yards, Tucker came up short from 67 on the final play of a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The defeat stopped Baltimore's four-game winning streak — and it also ended a much longer run by Tucker himself.
WYFF4.com
Darnold leads Panthers past reeling Broncos 23-10
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) - Sam Darnold threw for a touchdown and recovered his own fumble for another score in his first game of the season, helping the Carolina Panthers beat the Denver Broncos 23-10. Darnold was making his first start since Week 18 last year. He completed 11 of 19 passes for 164 yards without a turnover. D’Onta Foreman ran for 113 yards on 24 carries, and receiver D.J. Moore broke out of a midseason slump with four catches for 103 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown. The Panthers limited Russell Wilson to 19 of 35 passing for 142 yards and sacked him three times, sending the Broncos to their seventh loss in eight games.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 13: Top adds to help your playoff chances
It's a must-win week for many of us — not technically the fantasy playoffs just yet, but basically the same experience. Trade deadlines have passed for most of you, which means the only way to improve your roster is via the wire. If you have fantasy needs, we have options. All players discussed below are available in a majority of Yahoo leagues and approved for immediate use.
NFL Power Rankings Week 13: New York Jets fly, Buccaneers plummet into December
Who is the best NFL team in 2022? Sportsnaut’s Week 13 NFL power rankings examine the National Football League after
Week 13: Ravens Vs. Broncos Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
The Ravens' offense needs to get back on track and it's going to be tough against the Broncos. The good news is that Denver will struggle to score.
