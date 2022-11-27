Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is Closing EARLY for the Majority of Next Week in Disney World
Thanksgiving has come and gone and it’s almost December — can you believe it?!. Well, you better, because this is probably the MOST festive time of the year at Disney World, and there are a lot of ways that you can celebrate. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is happening on certain nights, decorations are up everywhere, and EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays has begun! And, if you’re planning on being in Disney World next week, you need to be prepared for how busy it might be. So, we’re taking a look at the park hours and Park Pass Reservation availability for next week in Disney World — let’s go!
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneyfoodblog.com
Pool CLOSURE Announced for a Disney World Hotel
Disney World is constantly under construction. Whether it’s new attractions being created, things being refurbished, or entire parks being transformed, something is always underway. Hotel pools also undergo regular refurbishments and maintenance. With that being said, Disney just announced that a pool at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — Riverside...
I ate at one of the cheapest spots in Disney World, and was surprised how delicious the food was for the low price
I tried four popular items from the budget-friendly baseball-themed restaurant in Magic Kingdom, and I liked the corn-dog nuggets and the service.
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
My family of 4 spent $275 a night on a room in a moderate Disney World resort, and we had so much space
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is a moderate resort near the theme parks, and my husband, kids, and I loved the space and amenities.
disneydining.com
More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneyfoodblog.com
When Disney World Will Sell Out in 2023
Did you know that the Disney World parks can sell out?. Yeah, that might seem obvious, but “selling out” looks a bit different these days thanks to the Park Pass Reservation system. While tickets to the parks might still be available, you still might not be able to get into the parks if they’re all booked up. You need a ticket AND a park reservation to walk through those gates, and it’s pretty common for the parks to sell out, especially on important dates! So, let’s take a look at when Disney World is most likely to sell out in 2023.
Red Lobster Gifts Customers With New Menu Items for the Holiday Season
If you're a fan of Red Lobster, we have big news to share!. This holiday season, the popular seafood restaurant is gifting customers with a new menu item that fuses two of its fan-favorite items: Cheddar Bay Biscuits and sweet, succulent shrimp. Considering there are people who visit the eatery...
disneyfoodblog.com
Complimentary Ziploc Bags Now Being Offered at Jungle Cruise in Disney World
Okay, quick, here’s a challenge — you must think of a Jungle Cruise Skipper-worthy pun by the end of this post. Now that it’s the holiday season, the Jingle Cruise is back! We, and many others, love this ride for many reasons — the puns, the skippers, and the backstory just to name a few. However, there’s another new addition to the ride that you WILL NOT want to miss!
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: The New Guardians of the Galaxy Drink Left Us Disappointed in Disney World
What was the biggest new addition to Disney World in 2022? Arguably, it was Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind!. The brand-new ride took EPCOT by storm when it opened back in May, and since, guests have been eager to snag a boarding group and launch into space with Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot, and Drax. In honor of the ride’s initial opening, the nearby Joffrey’s stand offered a special beverage — now that drink has been changed for the holiday season and we’re trying it out!
Disneyland, Disney World No Longer Selling Popular Offer
Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report has had taken two steps forward and then one step back, as Disney Shanghai recently restricted its occupancy as covid positive cases started to rise in China, once again. The park had previously been closed this year from March 21 to June 29. The...
Disney ride stoppages are up 59% since 2018 and wait times are rocketing - while tickets to its flagship park Magic Kingdom set to rise by $23 to a whopping $189 in December
Unplanned ride stoppages have soared at Disneyland and Walt Disney World - as ticket prices are planned to rise at nearly every Disney theme park, according to recently published numbers. On Tuesday, the company announced that there would be a 12 percent increase on tickets for Disney's flagship park in...
disneyfoodblog.com
Top Gifts for Disney World Lovers
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We love Disney World, and we’re guessing since you’re reading this, you have some Disney World lovers on your holiday shopping list!. It’s time to march on...
disneyfoodblog.com
Come With Us to Eat at a Disney Restaurant in a CAVE!
What if we told you there was a Disney restaurant located inside a cavern on a Mysterious Island?. There is — and it’s just as awesome as it sounds. Over at Tokyo DisneySea, Vulcania Restaurant serves as the “geothermal power station” for Captain Nemo’s scientific base, and it also serves up some pretty delicious grub. Come with us to check it out!
disneyfoodblog.com
The Weirdest Problem in Disney World and How to Solve It
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. There’s a weird problem in Disney World you are probably totally unprepared for. We’ve encountered our fair share of issues in the parks, from unexpected ride closures to...
disneyfoodblog.com
Polynesian Village vs. Wilderness Lodge Resort Guide 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you know you want to stay close to Magic Kingdom, but might want something a little outside a more traditional hotel vibe. But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Wilderness Lodge? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
Comments / 0