Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
How Making Changes to Your Home Affects Your Mental StateElliot RhodesHavertown, PA
NHL
Coyotes proposed new arena project advances to public vote
TEMPE, Ariz. -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reiterated the League's strong support for the Arizona Coyotes' proposed new arena before Tempe City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to advance the proposal to a public vote. "We've been as committed to this community as any major league sports league could be,"...
NHL
SvoNotes: Signing reunites Gaudreau, Robinson families at NHL level
SvoNotes is a weekly column by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda. In the Blue Jackets home opener, the team was up 1-0 and looking for more when Eric Robinson had a golden scoring chance. Sean Kuraly hunted down a puck behind the net while Columbus was shorthanded and hit Robinson in...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Canucks 1
VANCOUVER -- After racing out to a 3-0 lead, the Florida Panthers kept their foot pressed firmly on the gas in an eventual 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Thursday. With the win, Florida improved to 11-9-4. "We did a great job not just holding onto...
NHL
HAVING A BLAST-Y!
The Flames are now 2-0 in the Battle of the Blockbuster Trade. Jonathan Huberdeau scored and had two points, while MacKenzie Weegar collected an assist - his 100th career helper - in Calgary's 6-2 victory over the visiting Panthers Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Huberdeau's big night earned him...
NHL
Kevin Dineen on Start to Utica's Season | PROSPECT WATCH
The Utica Comets are 6-6-2-1, with some of their best last year graduating to the NHL. With much hay already in the barn in Newark the hard work continues down on the farm. The Uitca Comets, the Devils top affiliate, are plugging away with a 6-6-2-1 record with the calendar about to flip to December, the traditional demarcation point for the season to pick up pace in terms of game frequency and intensity.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Lightning
In the second game of a challenging five-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (8-10-5) will host Jon Cooper's three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning (13-8-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast...
NHL
Devils Lose First Game in OT This Season | GAME STORY
The Devils gave up the tying goal with less than 10 seconds to play in their loss to Nashville. The Nashville Predators had a 2-0 lead disappear in the second period, where the Devils took a 3-2 lead on goals by Kevin Bahl, Jesper Bratt and Alexander Holtz. The Devils...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Win 7th Straight on Beniers OT Goal
After two Washington goals in the first 14 minutes, Philipp Grubauer keeps his team in game and Kraken get late equalizer, pushing to overtime. Then magic off stick of Matty Beniers. 5:45 AM. The Kraken extended their franchise-high winning streak to seven and did it with more magic from rookie...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Avalanche
UPDATE (5:40 p.m.) - Peyton Krebs will join the lineup at forward in place of Vinnie Hinostroza and center a line with Casey Mittelstadt and Victor Olofsson, Don Granato announced. Krebs last played on November 23 against St. Louis. He has three assists in 17 games this season. --- The...
NHL
Hellebuyck makes 40 saves, Jets shut out Avalanche
WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves, and Blake Wheeler had a hat trick and an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. "[Wheeler's] just been on fire," Hellebuyck said. "His workload and work ethic was so good...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Wild 5, Oilers 3
ST. PAUL, MN - It was another one of those typical performances you'd expect from the Minnesota Wild on home ice. The Edmonton Oilers struggled to crack the defensive shell of the Wild in the second of back-to-back games on Thursday night, mustering 21 shots on netminder Marc-Andre Fleury in a 5-3 defeat at Xcel Energy Center.
NHL
Postgame Report | Sabres earn shootout win in Detroit
DETROIT - Dylan Cozens knew exactly which move his linemate Jack Quinn would attempt with a chance to defeat the Detroit Red Wings in what had to that point been a scoreless shoutout. Quinn drifted from the right side into the slot, shuffling the puck as he faked left and...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CANADIENS
FLAMES (10-9-3) vs. CANADIENS (11-10-1) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm, Rasmus Andersson (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Toffoli (8) Canadiens:. Points - Nick Suzuki...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Kick Off Last Leg of Road Trip in Los Angeles
Coyotes are 4-4-2 over their last 10 games, return to Mullett Arena next Friday. Dec. 1, 2022 | 8:30 pm MST | Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif. Though the Arizona Coyotes are close to wrapping up their current 14-game road trip, there's still plenty of business to take care of.
NHL
BLOG: Hamblin soaks in first NHL experience
EDMONTON, AB - Monday was a night that James Hamblin soon won't forget. The local kid got to live the dream that so many Edmontonians grow up wishing they can achieve -- officially donning the Oilers Blue & Orange for his first National Hockey League game. Hamblin stepped out onto the Rogers Place ice for the timeless rookie traditional of a solo lap during warm-up.
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 30.11.22
A quick recap of Wednesday's skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome. After kicking off their five-game homestand with a 6-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, the Flames were back on the ice on Wednesday for a quick skate. The following lines and pairings were used during practice:. Lines.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Kraken: 13 - 5 - 3 (29 pts) Kings: 12 - 9 - 3 (27 pts) The Trevor Moore-Phillip Danault-Viktor Arvidsson line skate into their final game this month with a combined 32 points (1-22=32), accounting for 43% of the Kings' 80 points scored among forwards in the month of November. No offensive line has more unblocked shot attempts in the league than Moore-Danault-Arvidsson (189).
NHL
Jean-Luc Foudy's NHL Debut
When France Gareau Foudy answered the phone on Monday afternoon, she could tell there was something different in her youngest son, Jean-Luc's voice. "Is everything OK?" She asked as she took the call from her classroom in Toronto where she teaches the French language to elementary schoolers. "I just called...
NHL
PHILLIPS NAMED AHL PLAYER OF THE MONTH
The forward put up 18 points in 12 games in November. Flames prospect Matthew Phillips has been named the AHL's Player Of The Month for November. The Calgary product scored nine goals and 18 points in 12 games. Phillips scored the winning goal with 1:35 to play in the Wranglers'...
NHL
BetMGM: Stanley Cup odds biggest risers, fallers
Bruins, Devils make jump since start of season while Wild, Senators dip. BetMGM is providing NHL.com readers with odds and analysis during the 2022-23 season. Today, a look at the change in odds for teams to win the Stanley Cup since the start of the season. Six weeks after the...
