Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Related
Mountaineers Pummel Gators
Portland, OR - The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-1) throttled the Florida Gators (4-3) in the final consolation game of the PK85 Legacy Invitational 84-55. Forward Trey Mitchell led all scorers with 17 rebounds while guard Erik Stevenson registered 17 points on an efficient 6-8 shooting from the floor and forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. recorded 13 points on the night.
Syracuse Struggles Offensively, Falls at #16 Illinois
Syracuse's losing streak is at three after falling 73-44 at #16 Illinois Tuesday night. The Orange struggled mightily on the offensive end all night, wasting a strong defensive outing against one of the highest scoring teams in the country. With the loss, Syracuse falls to 3-4 on the season. Next ...
FOX Sports
Jackson State hosts Lairy and Miami (OH)
BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on the Jackson State Tigers after Mekhi Lairy scored 25 points in Miami (OH)'s 80-67 victory against the Little Rock Trojans. The RedHawks are 2-2 in home games. Miami (OH) is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record. The Tigers are 0-5 on the road....
FOX Sports
Marshall hosts Akron following Johnson's 21-point game
Akron Zips (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-1) BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits the Marshall Thundering Herd after Tavari Johnson scored 21 points in Akron's 62-58 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Thundering Herd have gone 4-0 at home. Marshall is 0-1 in one-possession games. The Zips are 0-0 on...
Takeaways from Miami Hoops' 66-64 Win Over UCF
Miami won its first road game of the season on Sunday night.
College football transfer portal tracker for 2023: Updates
Quarterbacks Hudson Card, Connor Bazelak and Cade McNamara are among the players who plan to enter the portal. We provide live updates.
What the Bills are saying about the Patriots this week
The best of what Sean McDermott, Josh Allen, and Stefon Diggs had to say about New England this week. Playoff hopes hang in the balance as the Patriots enter December. The Patriots swept the Jets, but have yet to show that they can beat anyone else in the division. That’s why Thursday night’s game against Buffalo is so huge.
FOX Sports
Lairy and Miami (OH) host Jackson State
BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays the Jackson State Tigers after Mekhi Lairy scored 25 points in Miami (OH)'s 80-67 victory over the Little Rock Trojans. The RedHawks are 2-2 on their home court. Miami (OH) is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record. The Tigers are 0-5 on the road....
Live In-Game Updates: Missouri Tigers Outlast Wichita State Shockers in Overtime, 88-84
Follow along here for live game updates from Missouri's Tuesday night matchup with Wichita State.
Mizzou Survives Overtime Thriller vs. Wichita State to Remain Undefeated
The Missouri Tigers had their toughest and most thrilling test of the season Tuesday against the Wichita State Shockers.
Comments / 0