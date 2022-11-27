ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

MountaineerMaven

Mountaineers Pummel Gators

Portland, OR - The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-1) throttled the Florida Gators (4-3) in the final consolation game of the PK85 Legacy Invitational 84-55. Forward Trey Mitchell led all scorers with 17 rebounds while guard Erik Stevenson registered 17 points on an efficient 6-8 shooting from the floor and forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. recorded 13 points on the night.
AllSyracue

Syracuse Struggles Offensively, Falls at #16 Illinois

Syracuse's losing streak is at three after falling 73-44 at #16 Illinois Tuesday night. The Orange struggled mightily on the offensive end all night, wasting a strong defensive outing against one of the highest scoring teams in the country. With the loss, Syracuse falls to 3-4 on the season. Next ...
FOX Sports

Jackson State hosts Lairy and Miami (OH)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on the Jackson State Tigers after Mekhi Lairy scored 25 points in Miami (OH)'s 80-67 victory against the Little Rock Trojans. The RedHawks are 2-2 in home games. Miami (OH) is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record. The Tigers are 0-5 on the road....
FOX Sports

Marshall hosts Akron following Johnson's 21-point game

Akron Zips (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-1) BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits the Marshall Thundering Herd after Tavari Johnson scored 21 points in Akron's 62-58 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Thundering Herd have gone 4-0 at home. Marshall is 0-1 in one-possession games. The Zips are 0-0 on...
Boston

What the Bills are saying about the Patriots this week

The best of what Sean McDermott, Josh Allen, and Stefon Diggs had to say about New England this week. Playoff hopes hang in the balance as the Patriots enter December. The Patriots swept the Jets, but have yet to show that they can beat anyone else in the division. That’s why Thursday night’s game against Buffalo is so huge.
FOX Sports

