ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

The future of schooling, black lives don’t matter to Dems and other commentary

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGq1v_0jPJGkvu00

Education beat: The Future of Schooling

“Parents took advantage of education options like never before during the pandemic, to the point where K-12 schooling in the years ahead could look a lot different than it did pre-Covid,” predicts The Wall Street Journal’s Jason L. Riley . Not only did charter-school enrollments surge while traditional public schools’ fell; “thousands of families” created “learning pods” or “microschools,” with their children taught by hired instructors or parent volunteers. Many of these education “hubs” remain because parents and kids prefer them. Meanwhile, Team Biden and progressive lawmakers “have spent the past two years trying to undermine charter-school expansion” because it’s “a threat” to “the education status quo.”

Conservative: Black Lives Don’t Matter to Dems

Though homicides rose 29% in 2020 (the largest spike on record) and continue climbing, Democrats claim that either crime is “a racist fiction” or, as it’s lower than in the early 1990s, concern about it is “overblown,” charges City Journal’s Heather Mac Donald . Yet since blacks “have borne the brunt of the increased violence,” that’s like saying “black lives really don’t matter.” Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, for example, blamed his midterm loss on the New York Post spreading “hysteria” over crime. Indeed, The New York Times “has chastely turned its reportorial eyes away” from crime; “only the Post among print outlets” covers it. But “that is not ‘hysteria’; it is honesty. Citizens have a right to know what is happening in their communities.”

Libertarian: FTX Fraud Bought Media Silence

“The public is only beginning to understand the full extent of alleged crimes committed by Sam Bankman-Fried,” notes Reason’s Robby Soave . SBF’s cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, was “little better than a Ponzi scheme” that used investor funds to buy credibility. SBF donated heavily to Democrats and “funded both progressive and mainstream media organizations,” including Vox, The Intercept and Semafor, with ProPublica getting a third of a promised “whopping $5 million.” Vox cofounder Matt Yglesias “ laments that without SBF’s lavish funding of Democratic causes, it is ‘plausible’ that ‘Trump would still be in the White House.’ ” For “all the progressive and mainstream media fretting about” the corrupting influence of billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, “coverage of SBF is more than a little blasé.”

Culture critic: Read the Oldies

“All of us should strive,” concedes The Washington Post’s Michael Dirda , “to engage with the books of our own time.” But here’s a “case for the classic, the unusual, the neglected”: Old books, “besides adding to our understanding,” offer “repose, refreshment and renewal.” “The great books are great because they speak to us, generation after generation.” Yes, some “will make you angry at the prejudices they take for granted and occasionally endorse. No matter. Read them anyway. Recognizing bigotry and racism doesn’t mean you condone them. What matters is acquiring knowledge, broadening mental horizons, viewing the world through eyes other than your own.” You might “devote” evenings “to arguing with Plato, working your way through Dante and learning how to live from Montaigne” — but don’t forget: “In reading as in life, fun does matter.” Classic popular fiction is worthwhile, too.

From the right: Trump Wants Our Mag To Die

“Donald Trump issued, by his standards, a fairly mild denunciation of National Review the other day,” writes NR’s Rich Lowry . “He didn’t insult anyone’s wife, give us a nickname, or say that the title of our magazine somehow sounds Chinese. He only said that we are lightweights who serve no purpose and whose publication deserves to die.” So anyone who thinks “it’s more important than ever to have a fearless voice speaking the truth to try to get the [GOP] past the cycle of failure and frustration currently gripping it — thanks largely to the destructiveness of the 45th president” — might want to support the magazine, which remains faithful to its “conservative foundations,” unlike “both the ‘Never’ and ‘Always’ factions.” Trump “wonders who’s funding us, and that’s an easy one — people like you who believe in our cause.”

— Compiled by The Post Editorial Board

Comments / 17

taco5150
1d ago

It’s the haves and have nots. Both parties want us fighting against each other while they all get rich. They probably have lunch together. We are all Americans and that is the glue that holds this country together not color.

Reply
4
313 BORN
1d ago

black votes matter to democrats. And democrats are now going for the illegal votes

Reply
12
TSmith
2d ago

They have historically been a useful tool for the Democrat party.

Reply(5)
15
Related
Mother Jones

“Something Needs to Change or Else We Will All Quit”

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. It is not news that public schools in the United States are now conflict zones. Across the country, K-12 teachers, school administrators, and counselors have become targets of a right-wing crusade against Critical Race Theory, gender identity, and social-emotional learning. Books are being banned from libraries as conservative extremists have taken over school boards.
NEVADA STATE
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Accept That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
Advocate

This Incoming Gay Congressman Is Coming for Marjorie Taylor Greene

If he has it his way, incoming Congressman-elect Robert Garcia of California will be prancing his way right past Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and leaving one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ members of Congress in his wake. That's the message Garcia sent when he posted a popular reaction video of NeNe Leakes stepping out to Saucy Santana's song "Walk."
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president

Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Walter Rhein

Opinion: The 45th President Divided the United States

As I sit here writing this, I wonder about the people who picked their loyalty to the 45th president over their loyalty to friends and family. How are they feeling in light of the lukewarm response to the announcement that another campaign has begun?
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy