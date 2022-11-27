Read full article on original website
WTAP
WMOA hosts 33rd annual Christmas Zoo
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the 33rd year in a row WMOA has opened their Christmas Zoo. The Christmas Zoo is a collection event where the public donates stuffed animals, toys or money to help kids in need get a gift filled Christmas. Last year the Christmas zoo fell just...
WTAP
Giving back and giving gratitude - Habitat for Humanity thanks supporters
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Tuesday is Giving Tuesday. It’s a holiday all about giving back. Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley, however, is calling it “Grateful Tuesday.“ Staff say it wouldn’t be possible for them to give without the support of the community. Habitat...
WTAP
Parkersburg South HS students helping Santa with his letters
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South students have been tasked again this year to help out Old Saint Nick handle letters he gets from children. Parkersburg South teachers, Katie Nestor and Doug Parks say that children enjoy this activity. As it gets them in the holiday spirit. “This kind of...
WTAP
Good Shepherd receives $7,000 in total donations from Peoples Bank and Hunger Solutions MOV
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Good Shepherd received $7,000 in donations today. The donations were given by Peoples Bank and Hunger Solutions MOV. CMO of the bank says that as a community bank making an impact in the community is what they stand for and they are glad to make it happen.
WTAP
Open houses will give locals a chance to ask questions about the Memorial Bridge
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Bridge Partners will be hosting multiple open houses about the Memorial Bridge this week. Parkersburg Bridge Partners will be there alongside the construction company and engineering firms taking on the project. It’s open doors for the public to come in and ask any questions you...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WTAP
Washington County Sheriff’s Office participates in ‘No Shave November’ to help raise money locally
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the month of November the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has been participating in No Shave November. The idea was brought to the department by 911 dispatcher Rebecca Miller who says she just saw the idea and knew it would be a good idea to bring it to the department.
WTAP
Symphony Orchestra to perform Sounds of the Season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform a holiday favorite at select venues around the state. Michelle Merrill will return as a guest conductor to lead the orchestra on Dec. 2-4. A statement from the orchestra said Sounds of the Season will feature selections including ``The...
WTAP
Staying safe while holiday shopping - tips from law enforcement
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The holiday season is here. WTAP got some tips on how to stay safe while holiday shopping from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer. First off, park in a lit area and make sure your car doors are locked when you go inside. If you’re in between shops, make sure the presents in your car are concealed.
WTAP
112-year-old Lewis County church vandalized again
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An over 100-year-old church in Lewis County was just vandalized and it’s not the first time. “I’m very disappointed that somebody would do something like that, it’s heartbreaking that somebody would go into a church and damage it -- I just don’t understand people like that,” said Lewis County Sheriff David Gosa.
WTAP
Scoreboard: November 29, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - HIGH SCHOOL BOY’S BASKETBALL.
WTAP
Obituary: Goode, R. David
R. David Goode, 81, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2022, near his home in Parkersburg, WV. His final days were spent surrounded by his family, which he loved so much. He was born on June 19, 1941, to Ralph and Helen (Moore) Goode in Lincoln County, WV. He graduated from Duval High School in Griffithsville, WV, in 1959 before going on to graduate from West Virginia University School of Journalism. He was a lifelong fan of the WVU Mountaineers.
WSAZ
New Putnam County commissioner shares outlook for the county
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Republican commissioner-elect Steve Deweese shared goals for his coming six-year term. Deweese said infrastructure, economic growth and improving the quality of life are the three main issues he wants to focus on. One project he would like to see completed is a truck stop near...
WTAP
Obituary: Workman, Martin Wayne
Martin Wayne Workman, 60, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on November 24, 2022, at his residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Luna Spears signs with Jacksonville University crew team
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Luna Spears of Parkersburg South High School is taking her rowing talents down to the Sunshine State, and signing with the Jacksonville University Dolphins crew team. Luna held her signing ceremony on Monday in front of friends, coaches, and family members as she signed her letter...
WTAP
How to purchase tickets for the Williamstown Yellowjackets and Parkersburg South Patriots championship weekend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Championship weekend for two local high schools. Williamstown and Parkersburg South will be kicking off championship games on Saturday in Wheeling, W.Va. Parkersburg South will be facing Huntington at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, and Williamstown will be facing James Monroe at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold...
wchsnetwork.com
Hurricane mayor looking forward to Nucor impact
HURRICANE, W.Va. — Although Nucor Steel plans to locate its newest manufacturing site in Mason County, there will be benefits for all of the surrounding region. Specifically, Putnam County is looking to reap rewards from the investment by the Charlotte based company. “I’ve talked to a lot of the...
WTAP
Obituary: Grogg, Donna Darlene
Donna Darlene Grogg, 62, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born October 22, 1960, a daughter of Kathryn Hughes Maze of Parkersburg, WV, and the late Gerald Maze. Donna was a 1979 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. She was a...
WTAP
Facing holiday traffic - safety tips from a police chief
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the magic of the holidays comes the inevitable rise in traffic. WTAP caught up with Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, who has some tips on staying safe on the roads. The closer you get to Christmas, the worse the traffic gets - especially around the...
WTAP
Obituary: Sutton, Mildred Parr
Mildred Parr Sutton, 91, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 23, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born Aug 29, 1931, in Cairo, WV. A daughter of the late Richard and Teresa Lemley Parr. Mildred was a 1949 graduate of Parkersburg High School and attended Mountain State Business...
