Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

WMOA hosts 33rd annual Christmas Zoo

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the 33rd year in a row WMOA has opened their Christmas Zoo. The Christmas Zoo is a collection event where the public donates stuffed animals, toys or money to help kids in need get a gift filled Christmas. Last year the Christmas zoo fell just...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg South HS students helping Santa with his letters

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South students have been tasked again this year to help out Old Saint Nick handle letters he gets from children. Parkersburg South teachers, Katie Nestor and Doug Parks say that children enjoy this activity. As it gets them in the holiday spirit. “This kind of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Symphony Orchestra to perform Sounds of the Season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform a holiday favorite at select venues around the state. Michelle Merrill will return as a guest conductor to lead the orchestra on Dec. 2-4. A statement from the orchestra said Sounds of the Season will feature selections including ``The...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Staying safe while holiday shopping - tips from law enforcement

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The holiday season is here. WTAP got some tips on how to stay safe while holiday shopping from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer. First off, park in a lit area and make sure your car doors are locked when you go inside. If you’re in between shops, make sure the presents in your car are concealed.
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

112-year-old Lewis County church vandalized again

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An over 100-year-old church in Lewis County was just vandalized and it’s not the first time. “I’m very disappointed that somebody would do something like that, it’s heartbreaking that somebody would go into a church and damage it -- I just don’t understand people like that,” said Lewis County Sheriff David Gosa.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Goode, R. David

R. David Goode, 81, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2022, near his home in Parkersburg, WV. His final days were spent surrounded by his family, which he loved so much. He was born on June 19, 1941, to Ralph and Helen (Moore) Goode in Lincoln County, WV. He graduated from Duval High School in Griffithsville, WV, in 1959 before going on to graduate from West Virginia University School of Journalism. He was a lifelong fan of the WVU Mountaineers.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

New Putnam County commissioner shares outlook for the county

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Republican commissioner-elect Steve Deweese shared goals for his coming six-year term. Deweese said infrastructure, economic growth and improving the quality of life are the three main issues he wants to focus on. One project he would like to see completed is a truck stop near...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Workman, Martin Wayne

Martin Wayne Workman, 60, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on November 24, 2022, at his residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Luna Spears signs with Jacksonville University crew team

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Luna Spears of Parkersburg South High School is taking her rowing talents down to the Sunshine State, and signing with the Jacksonville University Dolphins crew team. Luna held her signing ceremony on Monday in front of friends, coaches, and family members as she signed her letter...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wchsnetwork.com

Hurricane mayor looking forward to Nucor impact

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Although Nucor Steel plans to locate its newest manufacturing site in Mason County, there will be benefits for all of the surrounding region. Specifically, Putnam County is looking to reap rewards from the investment by the Charlotte based company. “I’ve talked to a lot of the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Grogg, Donna Darlene

Donna Darlene Grogg, 62, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born October 22, 1960, a daughter of Kathryn Hughes Maze of Parkersburg, WV, and the late Gerald Maze. Donna was a 1979 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. She was a...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Facing holiday traffic - safety tips from a police chief

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the magic of the holidays comes the inevitable rise in traffic. WTAP caught up with Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, who has some tips on staying safe on the roads. The closer you get to Christmas, the worse the traffic gets - especially around the...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Sutton, Mildred Parr

Mildred Parr Sutton, 91, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 23, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born Aug 29, 1931, in Cairo, WV. A daughter of the late Richard and Teresa Lemley Parr. Mildred was a 1949 graduate of Parkersburg High School and attended Mountain State Business...
PARKERSBURG, WV

