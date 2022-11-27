Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.
According to experts, the newest NOAA satellite data suggests that the red tide bloom offshore is around 50 square miles in size. Red tide surges Dead fish on the beach.Photo byGetty Images.
fox13news.com
Dead fish line Siesta Beach as red tide impacts parts of Sarasota Bay
SIESTA KEY, Fla. - On Siesta Beach, a line of dead fish can be seen in the sand, signaling red tide is back in Sarasota County. For the last three weeks lifeguard stands have been flying yellow flags, warning of red tide, but now dead fish are appearing. "I think...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commission will hear plans Dec. 13 for reopening Snook Haven Park and Riverfront Restaurant, closed since Sept. 27 due to damage from Hurricane Ian. Buildings took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from Myakka River flooding during and...
Deal of a lifetime: own a Florida beach house for $10,000
The three-story home, valued at $10 million, is going to be auctioned off this weekend without reserve to the highest bidder – even if the highest bid is only $10,000.
Mysuncoast.com
A Paradise Suncoast Tuesday, but stormy for the northern Gulf states!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Humidity levels are low for Tuesday, but it’s back up Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon dew points could hit 70° again as winds turn to the southwest ahead of our next cold front. That front will bring some dangerous thunderstorms to the northern Gulf states today, especially Mississippi. The front is much weaker Wednesday as it moves into the Florida panhandle and by the time it gets to the Suncoast Wednesday evening, only a few light showers are possible at best. After the front comes through, we’re back to lower humidity again to start December, with the sunshine that we’re famous for on the Suncoast.
Is Florida Becoming the Country’s Largest Parking Lot?
Remember the day when you could drive from Sarasota to Bradenton in about 15 minutes. Or, how about the short drive from Venice, FL to North Port, FL under 20 minutes. For that matter every destination by car in the state of Florida has become a challenge. The simple explanation...
businessobserverfl.com
Takeout pasta concept opens third franchise in Sarasota
A new takeout concept has entered the Sarasota market. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opened its third franchise in St. Armands Circle on Nov. 23. The fast-casual concept originated in Venic, Italy, in 2012 by founder Gabriele Dal Moro. The 1,000-square-foot restaurant features outdoor sidewalk seating and a mural by...
Mysuncoast.com
Red Tide Advisories still affecting Suncoast beaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As residents await results from water testing in the Suncoast, signs of red tide are still visible at Suncoast beaches in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. According to Mote Marine Laboratory, multiple reports of respiratory irritation have been made at some beaches. There were also reports...
Despite fight from residents, Dolphins Resort on Matlacha will close for good
MATLACHA, Fla. — The damage to the Dolphins Resort from Hurricane Ian is too much for the owner to build back from, the owner said. The 55+ community on Matlacha is closed for good, according to the owner of the resort, Hugh Reid. He didn’t want to speak on camera or do a formal interview with NBC2, but Reid provided information about the future of the property that has been the center of a fight to keep it open.
tourcounsel.com
Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, Florida (with Map & Photos)
Without moving from Florida, but this time on the west coast of the state, we find the island of Siesta Key. From the name alone we can relate that on this site the word overwhelmed occupies the last position on the list of things to do here. In fact, it used to be called Sarasota Key, named after the county in which it is located, but its reputation as a place of rest and relaxation earned it the new nickname.
Mysuncoast.com
Storms to the north, humid (again) on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Strong thunderstorms pushed through the southeast overnight and continue in the Panhandle Wednesday morning. Over 20 tornados were reported overnight, most in Mississippi. But the storms with this cold front are running out of moisture and energy. By the time it moves across the Suncoast, we only have a 10% chance of an isolated shower or two. Our humidity increases during the day with winds out of the Southwest. The onshore flow of those winds will also push the red tide irritation toward the beaches,
Mysuncoast.com
Venice Boat Parade set for Saturday
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The 34th Annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade sets sail Saturday, Dec. 3 in the Intracoastal Waterway. Boats will get underway at 6 p.m. The parade starts just north of the Albee Road Bridge. There are public viewing areas on the Gulf side of the waterway and restaurants opposite. The parade continues down the Intracoastal and out to the channel marker in the jetties, weather permitting, before turning around.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee couple decorates Hurricane Ian debris with Christmas lights
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews across Manatee County are working tirelessly to clear the remaining debris from Hurricane Ian. Even so, there are still some piles of debris waiting to be removed. Kathy and David Thomas, who live on 72nd Drive East, have such a pile of debris. Kathy...
luxury-houses.net
This $14 Million Private Palatial Waterfront Estate in Tierra Verde, Florida is One of The Most Outstanding Homes on The Gulf Coast
2131 Oceanview Drive Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 2131 Oceanview Drive, Tierra Verde, Florida is a resort-class estate with 276 feet of beautiful water on the Gulf of Mexico in the Westhore neighborhood, sits on manicured gated and recently fenced grounds with mature palms and landscaping. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2131 Oceanview Drive, please contact Keri Thigpen (Phone: 727-420-4952) & Lauren Krawczyk (Phone: 904-537-6318) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
Over $4 million needed for Venice Theatre repairs after Hurricane Ian, director says
Areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian are still recovering two months after the hurricane made landfall on Florida's west coast.
The Daily South
This Tiny Florida Town Has Some Of The Best Greek Food In The U.S.
Sponges first brought Greeks and their culture to Tarpon Springs, Florida. The deep-sea diving suits they wore allowed them to harvest deeper and further from shore. Greeks quickly took over the industry and in short order after arriving in 1905, also became the majority population in the small town on the Gulf of Mexico just north of St. Petersburg.
1st of 4 stacks drained as Piney Point closure price rises with deep well injections on the horizon
The Piney Point problem seemed solved about 15 years ago when the state sold the shuttered phosphate facility to HRK Holdings — but the problems would continue for years to come.
995qyk.com
Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.
Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County resumes debris collection Monday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume debris collection Monday, Nov. 28, in areas of unincorporated Sarasota County. Since Sarasota County began collecting debris from Hurricane Ian on Oct. 6, debris contractors have operated from sunup to sundown seven days a week. As of Nov. 21, more than 2.6 million cubic yards of vegetative, construction and demolition, and household goods debris have been collected – that’s equivalent to more than 795 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
995qyk.com
Sarasota Man Jumps Into The Ocean After Dropping Engagement Ring
A Sarasota man jumps into the ocean after he dropped the engagement ring in the water. The Sarasota man’s name is Scott Clyne and his girlfriend’s name is Suzie Tucker. Firstly, they were standing on a boat and he was about to pop the question. However, when he took the box out of his pocket and the box with the ring inside fell into the ocean. Finally, as the box his the surface of the water Scott didn’t hesitate and jumped into the water after it.
Comments / 0