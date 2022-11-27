ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abuse investigators working child shooting

By Ian Auzenne
 2 days ago

A young girl is in the hospital after New Orleans police officers say she was wounded during an Upper Ninth Ward shooting.

An NOPD spokesperson says the shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. on Oliver White Avenue near Abundance Street.

The spokesperson said the child was shot in the hand. The spokesperson said no other details about the case are immediately available.

However, the spokesperson noted that child abuse detectives have been assigned to assist with the ongoing investigation.

