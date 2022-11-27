Briggs: Ryan Day isn't on the hot seat, but Ohio State football needs major fix

COLUMBUS — He’s not John Cooper, not yet, and he’s not on the hot seat.

Let us not lose all perspective.

But there’s no beating around it: Ryan Day’s Ohio State football program is broken.

In the sense that the Buckeyes define and measure their seasons by the last Saturday in November, their second straight loss to Michigan made clear another long — and piercing — look under the hood is in order, even if there are no easy answers.

What’s next for Ohio State after a 45-23 loss as stunning as it was devastating?

“I don’t know exactly what is next right now, but that’s life at Ohio State,” Day said. “I certainly know what this game means to everybody. When you lose, it all comes back to me.”

On paper, Ohio State-Michigan should be the mismatch it has been on the field the past two seasons, only the other way around.

The Buckeyes continue to amass the greatest talent advantage in modern Big Ten history, and that includes over UM.

In the past three classes, Ohio State signed 12 five-star recruits and 28 top top-100 prospects, per 247Sports. Michigan signed two five stars and eight top-100 players. (For perspective, imagine if an NFL team had at least three more draft picks than its rival in each of the first three rounds every year.)

But there’s a difference between a team and an assemblage of blue-chip talent.

And, lately, the further Ohio State becomes removed from the Urban Meyer era, something has gotten lost in translation.

The unsettling new reality for the Buckeyes: Michigan is proving the tougher, better-coached program — at least in the game that matters most.

Even more concerning, there’s no obvious answer to reverse the tide.

After Ohio State got bullied in Ann Arbor last year, Day pledged to field a tougher, more complete team and rebuilt the program with his eye toward Michigan, most prominently backing up the money truck to hire Jim Knowles to lead the defense.

Now what’s the counter?

If it were one thing that went wrong Saturday, the solution would be easy. But it was everything.

It was the defense, which sold out to stop the run, got burned through the air, then ended up getting gashed on the ground anyway. (Crazy stat: Michigan had no plays of 70-plus yards this season, until it had three on Saturday, not to mention another play of 69 yards.) It was Day’s timid play-calling. It was the lack of discipline. It was a team that talked all season about its improved “competitive stamina” (read: late-game toughness) fading when it counted.

It was an all-systems meltdown and, yes, in the narrow context of the game that defines legacies, evidence of a broken program.

That might sound nuts to people outside Ohio, and understandably so.

A program that’s 11-1 and ranked fifth in the nation needs fixing?

To be clear, these are the problems of the one percent. Day is a good coach with a very good program, having won 90 percent of his games (45-5) and kept the Meyer recruiting machine humming.

All but a few schools would love Ohio State’s problems. (Hell, Cooper would have, too. He went 2-10-1 against Michigan and 3-8 in bowls. Day is 1-2 against Michigan and 2-2 in the postseason, with two playoff trips.)

Let me say, too: While it’s fair to wonder if Michigan has burrowed into Ohio State’s head — just as the Buckeyes lived in Michigan’s the previous 20 years — I believe Day will come back swinging.

But ...

The criticism isn’t misplaced.

At Ohio State, the standard isn’t to win a lot of games, then get hammered by Michigan. Above all, it’s to win The Game.

Recall what Day himself said about last season.

“Maybe at some places 11–2 with a Rose Bowl victory is a good year. It isn’t at Ohio State,” he said in July. “Our three goals are: beat the team up north, win the Big Ten championship, win the national championship. That’s our goals, and those things didn’t happen last year.”

And, now, they won’t happen again, thanks to another rivalry reckoning that should inspire a different kind of soul searching.

What’s next for Day and the Buckeyes?

All that’s certain is a third straight loss to Michigan is not advised.