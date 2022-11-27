ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Opening lines: Toledo favored to win MAC title game

 2 days ago

Despite losing its past two games to Bowling Green and Western Michigan, the University of Toledo football team enters Saturday’s Mid-American Conference championship game as the oddsmakers’ favorite.

The Rockets opened as 4½-point favorites against Ohio, according to FanDuel sportsbook, for the noon kickoff at Ford Field in Detroit. The line now sits at 3½, with an over/under of 60½ for the game set to be televised by ESPN.

Fresh off its big victory over previously unbeaten (and now fifth-ranked) Ohio State, No. 2 Michigan (12-0) opened as a 14-point favorite for Saturday’s 8 p.m. Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis against Purdue (8-4). The line for the game televised by Fox is now 16½, with an over/under of 49½.

No line was posted Sunday by FanDuel for Friday’s Pac-12 title game between No. 4 Southern Cal and No. 12 Utah. A Utah victory in the 8 p.m. contest in Las Vegas, televised by Fox, is likely needed for Ohio State to reach the College Football Playoff.

Odds also were not posted for Saturday’s Big 12 title game between No. 3 Texas Christian and No. 13  Kansas State, scheduled for noon Saturday in Arlington, Texas, on ABC.

The Circa sportsbook posted the following lines Sunday evening:

■ MAC title game: Toledo minus-1½, over/under 56½.

■ Big Ten title game: Michigan minus-15½, over/under 51½.

■ Pac-12 title game: USC minus-2½, over/under 66½.

■ Big 12 title game: TCU minus-2½, over/under 66½.

