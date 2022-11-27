ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Wheeler Walker Jr. Tries To Give Walker Hayes’ “Y’all Life” A Shot, & His Reaction Is Priceless

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MVWQz_0jPJGHWx00

Man, it feels like yesterday when everywhere I looked, and every radio station and channel I’d flip to was playing that God awful “Fancy Like” song by Walker Hayes.

Ya know, the “Applebee’s” song, for those that have never cared to even look the song up.

I still find myself waking up in cold sweats after hearing that song in my nightmares.

Incase you’ve been thinking about what Walker Hayes has been up to since the “Fancy Like” song, the answer is simple…

He’s still rapping “country” music with those damn electronic beats, and most recently, he’s been riding this “Y’all Life” song.

Let me put it this way. Hayes tried to vouch for the song to be this year’s college football theme song for the SEC Network, and the SEC Network tweeted him back saying they may like to do it…

Until they had to delete the tweet because everybody was begging them not to do it. It’s that bad…

But speaking of this “Y’all Life” song, one of the greatest country music purists and well respected critics gave the song a shot…

And I’m talking about the great Wheeler Walker Jr., who some may call the “Song bird of our generation.”

A lyrical mastermind, he’s recorded mega hits like “Fuck You Bitch,” “Drop ‘Em Out,” “Redneck Shit,” “Fucked by a Country Boy,” and much, much more (This is all satire of course, but Wheeler is a legend indeed).

Ol’ Wheeler recently posted a video to his YouTube channel, giving ol’ “Y’all Life” a try.

Needless to say, as soon as the song kicks off, his reaction is absolutely priceless. In fact, the song even brings him to tears for all the wrong reasons, as he hilariously weeps:

“Why is this happening?”

“What am I watching?”

“I’m so sad right now. God d*mn I’m sad.”

“Turn it off! Turn it off! This f*cking sucks.”

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

The Night That Country Music Finally Got It Right [WATCH]

Country awards shows can be a tricky endeavor to pull off. Which way do you lean? Do you feature all the stars of today? How many collaborations should you wedge in? And how do you properly honor the rich history of country music? If you didn't happen to tune into the 56th CMA Awards last night on ABC then you missed one of the rare nights that country music arrived at a sweet spot. Because last night, country music finally got it right.
ALABAMA STATE
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
NASHVILLE, TN
Parade

Miranda Lambert Shares Cute Video of Husband Dancing to Her Single

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, were spotted groovin' together ahead of the BMI Awards. The country star shared a sweet clip on her Instagram on Tuesday, capturing the couple's celebration before attending 70th annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. In the video, the pair danced to Lambert's...
NASHVILLE, TN
Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’

What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Lady A's Charles Kelley Shares New Song He Wrote as 'Goodbye Letter to Alcohol' amid Sobriety Journey

"So overwhelmed and happy I shared it. Feel like this is leading me to more honest songwriting in the future," Charles Kelley wrote on Instagram Lady A's Charles Kelley is opening up about his sobriety journey in the lyrics of an emotional new song. Kelley, 41, shared a demo of a song called "As Far as You Could" to Instagram on Tuesday, which he wrote with bandmate Dave Haywood and Jimmy Robbins. "This song is my goodbye letter to alcohol…" he captioned the post. "This song was very therapeutic to write and I...
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Once Said The Most Outlaw Thing Willie Nelson Ever Did Was “Double-Park On Music Row”

Willie Nelson has some pretty wild stories to his name from his younger years out on the road, many of which are almost too unbelievable to make up. From his (alleged) 9-hour sex marathon, to the true story of how he got his nickname “Shotgun Willie,” to the time his ex-wife tied him up and beat him with a broom, he’s lived a true outlaw life that you usually only read about in books.
KENTUCKY STATE
Country Thang Daily

“Great Is Your Faithfulness” By Josh Turner Shows Us God’s True Love

The song “Great Is Your Faithfulness” by Josh Turner is actually inspired by the bible verse which says, “The steadfast love of the LORD never ceases…they are new every morning…” The positive message of this Bible passage does not seem like it is associated with a particular book. But certainly, this verse was used as an inspiration for a song that has become so popular throughout the years.
HollywoodLife

‘The Voice’ Frontrunner Bodie Raves Over Blake Shelton: He’s ‘So Supportive Of Letting Me Be Me’ (Exclusive)

Bodie is one of the standout singers of The Voice season 22. Week after week, Bodie takes the stage and wows the world with his arrangements and vocals. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Bodie after the top 10 live show about working with Blake Shelton, who declared that Bodie’s latest performance may have been the “greatest performance” he’s ever seen on the show.
Whiskey Riff

Watch Bella White Cover The Hell Out Of “Travelin’ Soldier”

Bella White has been putting out some stellar music recently, and today as I had some of her music videos playing in the background while I did house chores… and this beauty began to play. Originally written and recorded by Bruce Robison in the ’90s, “Travelin’ Soldier” is such...
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

233K+
Followers
13K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy