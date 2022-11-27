Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Related
Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback
For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns
When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Pewter Report
Bucs at Browns: Most Disappointing Players In Week 12
The Bucs were stunned in their 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday. Poor execution, and even more so poor coaching, led to the Bucs’ sixth loss of the year and put them back under .500. To add to the loss, it appears right tackle Tristan Wirfs will miss a significant amount of time after suffering a gruesome leg injury during overtime.
Jaguars 28, Ravens 27: Trevor Lawrence Leads a Game-Winning Drive in Career Performance
With the Jaguars down 27-20 and with 2:00 remaining, the Jaguars saw Trevor Lawrence grow up right in front of their eyes. There were sacks. Fumbles. Missed throws. All on the final drive. But the Jaguars didn't flench. First, the franchise passer completed a fourth-down pass to Marvin Jones. Then...
Kareem Hunt is among the 3 Cleveland Browns with falling stock after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game
The Cleveland Browns had late-game heroics against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but not everyone put their best foot forward. The Cleveland Browns found a way to win on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with several key players like Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, and Jacoby Brissett all stepping up to find a way to win. They all earned their paydays after the overtime win.
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns finally got a 'clutch win' with triumph over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CLEVELAND — Hi everybody from FirstEnergy Stadium, which turns out to be a very happy place on this Sunday as the Browns come from behind and record a thrilling, thrilling overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 23-17. The sameness of the way this season has gone? Well, it started once again today. The Browns score right away, but then they don't score, and they don't score some more, and the offense goes very silent and they miss a field goal.
brownsnation.com
3 Things We Learned In Browns’ Win Over Bucs
The Cleveland Browns recorded a huge victory in Week 12 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was arguably the best game of the season for the Browns with a lot of great individual efforts that ended up resulting in a team victory. Here are the three things we learned in...
Could Cowboys offer Odell Beckham Jr. multi-year deal?
The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for a playmaker, and Odell Beckham Jr., the top one available on the market, is making his way to Dallas for a visit in the coming days.
NFL Addresses Tire Tracks as Safety Issue for Bucs-Browns Game, per Report
The incident occurred on Tuesday, but damage to the playing surface at FirstEnergy Stadium remained visible Sunday.
Falcons NFC South hopes still alive thanks to GA native Nick Chubb
Just moments after the Falcons crushing loss in Washington, Nick Chubb’s game-winning touchdown in Cleveland breathed life back into Atlanta’s hopes of winning the NFC South. With five games left, do you think the Falcons can win the division?
Comments / 1