WMDT.com
Giving Tuesday campaign returns, provides support for local non-profits
DELMARVA – It’s giving Tuesday, which means that in a span of 24-hours the local ‘Shore Give More’ campaign will residents across Eastern Shore the chance to give back to organizations making an impact in the community in Worcester, Somerset, Wicomico counties. Community Foundation of the...
WMDT.com
Pocomoke holds Holiday Parade
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. – Pocomoke City held their annual Holiday Parade on Monday evening. 47 ABC Chief Meteorologist Rich Wirdzek and Reporter Javari Burnett walked in the parade, handing out candy and taking in the festivities. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Pocomoke City Christmas Parade makes bold return, celebrates 50th anniversary
POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- The first Monday night after the Thanksgiving holiday means Pocomoke City turns into a winter wonderland for its holiday parade. This year’s parade saw 102 registered groups including small businesses, local marching bands, the Pocomoke Fire Department, and more. The interesting thing about this year’s parade...
Cape Gazette
CHEER senior gift donation drop-off begins Nov. 28
CHEER Meals on Wheels is seeking gift donations for seniors for its Operation Christmas CHEER program. Donations will be accepted from Monday, Nov. 28 to Monday, Dec. 19, at any CHEER Center in Sussex County. On Christmas morning, volunteers deliver a complete roast turkey dinner, a poinsettia and a Christmas...
Cape Gazette
Toy, coat drive in need of donations
United Way of Delaware and community partners have come together with other organizations for the second annual Winter Wonderland Community Resource Fairs/Holiday Coat & Toy Drives for kids and families, with a goal of 1,000 coats and 1,000 toys. Currently in Delaware, nearly 19% of children under age 18 are...
WMDT.com
Cambridge PD thanks community for successful Thanksgiving dinner
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge Police Department is thanking community members who came out to their Thanksgiving dinner. With the help of the community, they were able to feed about 275 people. The department is also grateful to all the volunteers that made this possible. We want to hear...
WMDT.com
Milford PD Toy Drive to be held Dec. 9th & 10th
MILFORD, Del. – The Milford Police Department and the Take My Hand Ministries are holding their annual toy drive on December 9th and 10th. The event is at Benvenuto Restaurant in Milford and will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on December 9th, and from noon until 9 p.m. on December 10th. They are accepting wrapped or tagged toys that will go to local children in need this holiday season.
whatsupmag.com
Can't Miss Holiday Light Shows
Can't figure out what to do tonight? Jump in the car, throw on Christmas tunes, and drive, or walk, through some of the best light shows in history. We have plenty of light shows set up all around the state, from the zoo to the shore to the beach. Soak up the season with one of the traditions we look most forward to!
Cape Gazette
Atracare celebrates new Ocean View clinic with ribbon cutting
Atracare celebrated the grand opening of its new clinic in Ocean View by hosting a Nov. 16 ribbon cutting with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. This new walk-in facility will provide healthcare access to more residents in Southern Delaware. Owned and operated by Delaware locals Dr. William Albanese and...
Cape Gazette
Historic Maull House will be open to the public Dec. 3
The Col. David Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will welcome visitors to the Thomas Maull House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 536 Pilottown Road, Lewes. In addition to tours, there will be a bake sale and hand-knit maritime mitts for sale,...
WMDT.com
Emergency Rental Assistance Program applications to reopen in Wicomico County
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- In Wicomico County, applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will soon reopen. The program closed back in October with 500 applications still open and agencies needed to evaluate if funds were available to process them. We’re told that backlog has been cleared and funds do...
Cape Gazette
Make Plans for Holiday Events This Weekend!
If I was super-determined, I suppose I could find someone who’s a certified “Grinch” during the winter holiday season. Alas, I haven’t encountered anyone yet. Here in Lewes, where we live, the town and most of the stores put their brightly colored decorations up two weeks ago, and our restaurants and cultural attractions are brimming with people in good spirits.
WBOC
Cambridge Mayor's Curfew Forum Brings Out Both Supporters and Opponents
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cambridge Mayor Stephen Rideout held a forum Monday night that encouraged those in the community to speak up about a proposed juvenile curfew. The ordinance, which was drafted by the city commissioners a few weeks ago, would apply to children 15 and younger. During Monday's meeting, several...
WMDT.com
DNREC teaming up with USMC for Toys for Tots
DELAWARE – The Delaware Natural Resources Police are once again teaming up with the United States Marine Corp Reserve Toys for Tots Program to provide gifts and toys for children in local communities. Toys will be collected in Kent, Sussex, and New Castle Counties, and drop off locations can...
WMDT.com
Ben’s Red Swings Cleanup
SALISBURY, Md- Volunteers came together Saturday morning at Bens’s Red Wings in Salisbury City Park today to bring it back to looking brand new. Volunteers replaced chains on the swings, filled in new mulch and turf, and repainted all the jungle gyms. over 100 volunteers had the job done...
talbotspy.org
Mid-Shore Gives Starts new Tradition
Mid-Shore Community Foundation announced that it will host a giving day event, Mid-Shore Gives, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 12:00AM to 11:59PM. The 24-hour online fundraising event will benefit nonprofit organizations in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties. More than 100 local nonprofits are participating and thanks to generous sponsors – Easton Utilities, Shore United Bank, Mason Investment Advisory Services, Nagel Farm Service, The Peoples Bank, Envision Wealth Planning, Parker Goodman Gordon & Hammock, and Morgan Stanley – challenge funds will amplify donations throughout the day.
delawarepublic.org
Beebe Healthcare hopes to build a new emergency department in Sussex County
The Delaware Health Resources Board holds a public hearing this week to discuss Beebe Healthcare’s plan to build a freestanding emergency department near Millsboro. The proposed emergency department would be a hybrid facility - serving adult and pediatric patients. Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam says the...
WMDT.com
Public meeting scheduled for Milford to discuss new traffic study
Milford, Del., – Some new changes, could be coming to the city of Milford. That would be a new bike and pedestrian path. This is planned on South Walnut Street, where residents say there have been many speeding accidents. The city has hired an engineer to conduct a traffic study that would identify possible improvements. Now Milford residents have the opportunity to take a look at the concept plan at an upcoming open house.
Cape Gazette
Rare Ocean Block Cottage in The Pines!
Rare ocean block cottage on one of the best avenues in The Pines. This charming 3-bedroom, 3-bath cottage has a bright, open and airy floorplan with multiple spaces for entertaining. The huge sunroom is 30 feet long and opens to the living room with a wood-burning fireplace. The living room opens to a rear porch overlooking a slate patio with tranquil views of Henlopen Acres. One-level living with an ensuite master and two additional beds and baths. The lot offers the ultimate in privacy bounded on two sides by the Henlopen Acres bridle path and mature landscaping. Ideally located close to the beach, Gordon's Pond bike trail, and downtown Rehoboth's popular shops and restaurants. A perfect home to start your beach memories, or an ideal lot to build your new dream home.
WMDT.com
Players, coaches meet with media ahead of 40th Governors Challenge
SALISBURY, Md. – Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Governors Challenge this December, during which 110 teams will come to Wicomico County to compete in the region’s premier high school basketball tournament. The Governors Challenge, presented by Pohanka of Salisbury, will take place Dec. 26-30 at the Wicomico...
