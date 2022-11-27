Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Police perform drug raid northwest of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police served a warrant for a narcotic raid Tuesday evening at a home in northwest Indiana. Authorities were gathered around the 1000 block of Degroff Street. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control was also at the scene, and a WANE 15 crew member saw...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne attorney gives insight into Delphi developments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne defense attorney Robert Scremin sat down with WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson Tuesday after two big developments in the Delphi killings case. On Tuesday, a redacted probable cause was released and the defense for Robert Allen filed a change of venue motion.
hometownstations.com
Allen County continues preparations for once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse in 2024
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County is continuing its preparations for the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse coming in April of 2024. Allen County's Emergency Management Agency director giving commissioners an update on plans for what some officials say could double or triple the population of the region. The center point of complete totality is in Hardin County at the village of Forest. Lima is in the line of near totality and discussions have been had with safety services to make sure all agencies are manned during the eclipse in case of an emergency.
wfft.com
Auburn and Waterloo COVID testing and vaccination clinics coming in December
INDIANA (WFFT) - The Indiana State Department of Health will host COVID vaccination and testing clinics for Auburn and Waterloo in December. The Auburn clinic will be at Middaugh Hall, 708 South Union Street on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Waterloo...
Man dead after US 24 crash with semi Tuesday afternoon
WATERVILLE, Ohio — A Liberty Center, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a crash with a semi-truck on U.S. Route 24 near state Route 64 in Waterville Township Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Barker, 54, was driving eastbound on Route 24 when he "failed to maintain an assured clear distance"...
WANE-TV
Man shot on Fort Wayne’s south side dies: coroner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a shooting on Fort Wayne’s south side that left a man dead Monday evening, according to dispatchers and police. It was the 5th shooting in Fort Wayne in the last three days. At approximately 6:24 p.m., police received reports of...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo mourning loss of oldest reticulated giraffe in the U.S.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is mourning the loss of Zuri, the oldest reticulated giraffe in the United States. The zoo shared on Facebook that the beloved Zuri was nearly 34 years old when she passed away on Friday, Nov. 25. Zoo officials say...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Owner: Union Street Market’s Brooks BBQ & Chicken comes ‘full circle’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Cameron Brooks, who is the owner of Brooks BBQ & Chicken has special ties to Electric Works, formerly known as the General Electric Plant. His great grandmother started the business by delivering food to factories around Fort Wayne, including GE. Brooks says opening a restaurant at Electric works brings the family’s vision full circle.
Crews battle fire in Auglaize County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple departments worked to put out a fire in Auglaize County on Saturday. According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, crews received a call to respond to a commercial fire in the 9000 block of Schuman Road in Wapakoneta at 12:33 p.m. Six area departments and CERT responded to the scene. […]
westbendnews.net
New Dance Studio Open in Paulding County
Tatem Varner, graduate of Paulding High School and resident of Oakwood, opened a dance studio in October of this year. The dance studio is located at 113 N 1st St in the former Oakwood Eye Care facility. Growing up a dancer, Varner was in jazz, tap, ballet, and pointe at...
Rose arrested; sentencing to be rescheduled
LIMA — A Lima man convicted of holding his girlfriend hostage and assaulting her in January 2021 and who violated his parole this month was arrested at his sentencing hearing, which did not go forward after he became angry at his representation. Bryant Rose, 37, was convicted Oct. 20...
wfft.com
Three injured in two Saturday morning Fort Wayne shootings
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) Three people are hospitalized - at least two with life-threatening injuries - after two shootings in Fort Wayne Saturday morning. Police first responded to the Gateway Plaza shopping center parking lot on Goshen Avenue around 2:22 a.m. to reports of shots fired. They found one man...
Lima man charged in shooting death waives right to speedy trial
LIMA — A Lima man charged in the shooting death of a teen in June waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial Tuesday morning. Jaquan Glenn, 19, is charged with murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary in the June 10 shooting death of 17-year-old Jayden Halpern. Anthony VanNoy, Glenn’s lawyer, said Tuesday he needs more time to prepare and discuss any potential resolutions to the case.
Farmer plans lawsuit after livestock killed by mink released by activists; man jailed for same crime speaks out
VAN WERT, Ohio — The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office said Monday there is still no update in the investigation into who illegally released about 40,000 mink from Lion Farms USA on Nov. 15. Now, Van Wert farmer Kirsten Barnhart said after all of the damage to local livestock,...
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty-One
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on November 15 and returned indictments against 21 individuals. Those indicted include:. Robert L. Barker, 45, of Bryan was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, also a third-degree felony. Barker is charged with possessing and/or using methamphetamine as well as trying to destroy or conceal evidence on or about October 29.
Court docs: Tandem drug raid nets sizeable fentanyl haul, 2 dealers
As of early September, Fort Wayne had 74 fatal overdose deaths with 59 pending toxicology.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner’s office says victim in Monday evening shooting has died
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the victim in Monday evening’s shooting has been identified. 27-year-old Johnny Ray Yates, Sr., of Fort Wayne, was pronounced dead following a shooting on the city’s south side Monday evening. Yates’ death is the 24th homicide in Allen County so far this year.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne local’s goal to collect 30,000 pounds of pet food
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne resident Rachelle Reinking is asking community members for support in reaching her goal for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry. Beginning Nov. 26, Reinking is hosting her “30K in 30 Days Pet Food Drive,” which will run until Dec. 26 — Reinking’s 30th birthday.
wktn.com
Sheriff Everhart Updates Citizens About His Health
Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart gave an update on his health status. On the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Sheriff said he is still waiting for that “magical phone call” as he awaits news about a new liver. He said in the meantime he is...
WANE-TV
Cebolla’s on Dupont cleared to reopen after 2 weeks
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Cebolla’s on Dupont Road has been cleared to reopen two weeks after the Allen County Health Department shut it down. It was Nov. 14 when health inspectors found live and dead cockroaches inside the restaurant at 602 E. Dupont Road, along with other issues, including openings in exit doors and holes.
