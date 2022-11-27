ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, OH

WANE-TV

Police perform drug raid northwest of downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police served a warrant for a narcotic raid Tuesday evening at a home in northwest Indiana. Authorities were gathered around the 1000 block of Degroff Street. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control was also at the scene, and a WANE 15 crew member saw...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne attorney gives insight into Delphi developments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne defense attorney Robert Scremin sat down with WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson Tuesday after two big developments in the Delphi killings case. On Tuesday, a redacted probable cause was released and the defense for Robert Allen filed a change of venue motion.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownstations.com

Allen County continues preparations for once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse in 2024

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County is continuing its preparations for the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse coming in April of 2024. Allen County's Emergency Management Agency director giving commissioners an update on plans for what some officials say could double or triple the population of the region. The center point of complete totality is in Hardin County at the village of Forest. Lima is in the line of near totality and discussions have been had with safety services to make sure all agencies are manned during the eclipse in case of an emergency.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Man dead after US 24 crash with semi Tuesday afternoon

WATERVILLE, Ohio — A Liberty Center, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a crash with a semi-truck on U.S. Route 24 near state Route 64 in Waterville Township Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Barker, 54, was driving eastbound on Route 24 when he "failed to maintain an assured clear distance"...
WATERVILLE, OH
WANE-TV

Man shot on Fort Wayne’s south side dies: coroner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a shooting on Fort Wayne’s south side that left a man dead Monday evening, according to dispatchers and police. It was the 5th shooting in Fort Wayne in the last three days. At approximately 6:24 p.m., police received reports of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Owner: Union Street Market’s Brooks BBQ & Chicken comes ‘full circle’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Cameron Brooks, who is the owner of Brooks BBQ & Chicken has special ties to Electric Works, formerly known as the General Electric Plant. His great grandmother started the business by delivering food to factories around Fort Wayne, including GE. Brooks says opening a restaurant at Electric works brings the family’s vision full circle.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WDTN

Crews battle fire in Auglaize County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple departments worked to put out a fire in Auglaize County on Saturday. According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, crews received a call to respond to a commercial fire in the 9000 block of Schuman Road in Wapakoneta at 12:33 p.m. Six area departments and CERT responded to the scene. […]
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
westbendnews.net

New Dance Studio Open in Paulding County

Tatem Varner, graduate of Paulding High School and resident of Oakwood, opened a dance studio in October of this year. The dance studio is located at 113 N 1st St in the former Oakwood Eye Care facility. Growing up a dancer, Varner was in jazz, tap, ballet, and pointe at...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Rose arrested; sentencing to be rescheduled

LIMA — A Lima man convicted of holding his girlfriend hostage and assaulting her in January 2021 and who violated his parole this month was arrested at his sentencing hearing, which did not go forward after he became angry at his representation. Bryant Rose, 37, was convicted Oct. 20...
LIMA, OH
wfft.com

Three injured in two Saturday morning Fort Wayne shootings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) Three people are hospitalized - at least two with life-threatening injuries - after two shootings in Fort Wayne Saturday morning. Police first responded to the Gateway Plaza shopping center parking lot on Goshen Avenue around 2:22 a.m. to reports of shots fired. They found one man...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Lima man charged in shooting death waives right to speedy trial

LIMA — A Lima man charged in the shooting death of a teen in June waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial Tuesday morning. Jaquan Glenn, 19, is charged with murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary in the June 10 shooting death of 17-year-old Jayden Halpern. Anthony VanNoy, Glenn’s lawyer, said Tuesday he needs more time to prepare and discuss any potential resolutions to the case.
LIMA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty-One

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on November 15 and returned indictments against 21 individuals. Those indicted include:. Robert L. Barker, 45, of Bryan was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, also a third-degree felony. Barker is charged with possessing and/or using methamphetamine as well as trying to destroy or conceal evidence on or about October 29.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner’s office says victim in Monday evening shooting has died

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the victim in Monday evening’s shooting has been identified. 27-year-old Johnny Ray Yates, Sr., of Fort Wayne, was pronounced dead following a shooting on the city’s south side Monday evening. Yates’ death is the 24th homicide in Allen County so far this year.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne local’s goal to collect 30,000 pounds of pet food

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne resident Rachelle Reinking is asking community members for support in reaching her goal for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry. Beginning Nov. 26, Reinking is hosting her “30K in 30 Days Pet Food Drive,” which will run until Dec. 26 — Reinking’s 30th birthday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wktn.com

Sheriff Everhart Updates Citizens About His Health

Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart gave an update on his health status. On the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Sheriff said he is still waiting for that “magical phone call” as he awaits news about a new liver. He said in the meantime he is...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Cebolla’s on Dupont cleared to reopen after 2 weeks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Cebolla’s on Dupont Road has been cleared to reopen two weeks after the Allen County Health Department shut it down. It was Nov. 14 when health inspectors found live and dead cockroaches inside the restaurant at 602 E. Dupont Road, along with other issues, including openings in exit doors and holes.
FORT WAYNE, IN

