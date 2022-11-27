This video shows the plane and engine being taken down from a power tower in Gaithersburg. The plane that crashed was a single-engine Mooney M20J with the registration number N201RF, according to the FAA. The plane had departed from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y. The crash caused power outages to thousands of homes and businesses in the area. Police identified the pilot is as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. and the passenger as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Officials say they were in contact with them via cell phone while they were trapped.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO