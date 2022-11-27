ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A hotel in Ann Arbor has been designated unsafe after the body of a worker was found Monday. According to authorities, the Ann Arbor Fire Department was dispatched to the Victory Inn on Washtenaw Avenue just before 12:45 p.m. on reports of a carbon monoxide incident. Officials said fire crews found the body of a maintenance worker in a boiler room with carbon monoxide levels in excess of 500 parts per million.

