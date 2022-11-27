Read full article on original website
dupanthers.com
Women's Basketball Weekly Preview: Panthers start GLIAC play against LSSU and Ferris State
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Davenport women's basketball team is carrying a three-game win streak into Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) play this week and are currently 4-2 overall in 2022-23. The last time they have defeated three straight NCAA Division II opponents was Jan. 4-11, 2018 against Lake Superior State, Ferris State, and Northwood. The Panthers will travel to Lake Superior State on Thursday and Ferris State on Sunday after a four-game homestand.
dupanthers.com
Men's Basketball Weekly Preview: GLIAC Play Gets Underway at LSSU and FSU
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - GLIAC play is here for the Davenport University men's basketball team as the Panthers will travel to Lake Superior State on Thursday (7:30 p.m. tip) and Ferris State on Sunday (3 p.m. tip). Eckerd 77, Davenport 70: Eckerd's lead against Davenport was just two, 41-39, just...
13abc.com
Tree branches knock out power in Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison has reported various power outages today that have caused thousands of people to lose power. A spokesperson from Toledo Edison said there were tree branches that came in contact with the wires this morning and that caused the outage. Additionally, the spokesperson said all power was restored this afternoon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Skelton brothers disappeared from Morenci, Michigan 12 years ago -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Disappearance of 3 Skelton brothers has haunted Morenci, Michigan, for more than a decade. The disappearance of the Skelton brothers has haunted the small town...
Three-vehicle crash in west Toledo Monday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving three vehicles left a road with lane closures early Monday. The crash happened just before Detroit Avenue on East Alexis Road in west Toledo. The westbound lanes of East Alexis Road near North Detroit Avenue were closed briefly to clean up the accident....
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
Fox17
Kentwood semi driver dies in Saugatuck Twp. crash
SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semitruck driver from Kentwood has died following a crash on southbound I-196 Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened in Saugatuck Township near mile marker 39 at around noon. The semi left the road while driving through the curves before hitting...
Motorcycle driver dies in overnight crash in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle driver is dead after an overnight crash in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the call at Upton Avenue and Ottawa Drive, near Ottawa Park and Toledo Hospital. An SUV driven by Annette Carter eastbound on Ottawa Drive and a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old...
Man dead after US 24 crash with semi Tuesday afternoon
WATERVILLE, Ohio — A Liberty Center, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a crash with a semi-truck on U.S. Route 24 near state Route 64 in Waterville Township Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Barker, 54, was driving eastbound on Route 24 when he "failed to maintain an assured clear distance"...
WILX-TV
2 injured in shooting on Lansing’s southwest side
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a shooting that wounded two people Wednesday. According to authorities, officers with the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to Burneway Drive on reports of shots fired. Police said they found someone who had been shot in the stomach, who was transported to the hospital.
64-year-old Toledo man carjacked by three men carrying guns
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was carjacked early Sunday morning when police say multiple suspects approached him with weapons. Toledo police responded to the 400 block of Spring Grove Avenue in east Toledo about 3:30 a.m. The victim told officers three males with rifles robbed him after he parked his truck outside his home.
WWMTCw
Colon elementary student becomes violently ill after taking "One Chip Challenge"
COLON, Mich. — A West Michigan school district is warning parents about a social media challenge that has landed kids in the hospital nationwide. A Colon elementary school student nearly ended up in the ER after taking what's called the "one chip challenge," according to Colon Community Schools superintendent Rachel Kowalski.
Juvenile shot, killed Saginaw man in self-defense, prosecution finds
SAGINAW, MI — Before his 21st birthday, a Damian M. Martinez’s life was cut short by a gunfire on Saginaw’s West Side. The fatal bullet was fired by a teen five years his junior, a teen Martinez’s younger brother had been friends with. “We’re devastated right...
WILX-TV
Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A hotel in Ann Arbor has been designated unsafe after the body of a worker was found Monday. According to authorities, the Ann Arbor Fire Department was dispatched to the Victory Inn on Washtenaw Avenue just before 12:45 p.m. on reports of a carbon monoxide incident. Officials said fire crews found the body of a maintenance worker in a boiler room with carbon monoxide levels in excess of 500 parts per million.
WTOL-TV
Suspect in south Toledo homicide case indicted
Scott Gallagher was fatally shot at the corner of City Park and Greene Street the night of July 4, police say. Randy Spurlock was indicted for murder Wednesday.
Woman killed in West Michigan when truck hauling 80,000 lbs. of corn slams into SUV head-on
A 53-year-old woman is dead after a crash in West Michigan involving a semi-truck carrying 80,000 lbs. of corn. Michigan State Police say the truck side-swiped a car then slammed head-on into her SUV.
Michigan man arrested for meth after car chase with police
He has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine
WTOL-TV
One dead after fleeing police, fatal west Toledo crash Wednesday morning
Crews responded to a crash on Talmadge Road and Monroe Street Wednesday morning. The man was fleeing officers when he ran a red light and hit another car, police say.
Take a train ride through Nite Lites holiday light display
BROOKLYN, MI – Guests can now enjoy the Nite Lites holiday light display through the comfort of a train. Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 31 – including holidays – motorists can drive through the nearly six miles of holiday light displays at the Michigan International Speedway, 12626 U.S. 12 near Brooklyn.
Man charged with assault for touching women at stores
Authorities say a man who accosted women at stores in Ottawa County in October has been arrested.
