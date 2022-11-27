ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dupanthers.com

Women's Basketball Weekly Preview: Panthers start GLIAC play against LSSU and Ferris State

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Davenport women's basketball team is carrying a three-game win streak into Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) play this week and are currently 4-2 overall in 2022-23. The last time they have defeated three straight NCAA Division II opponents was Jan. 4-11, 2018 against Lake Superior State, Ferris State, and Northwood. The Panthers will travel to Lake Superior State on Thursday and Ferris State on Sunday after a four-game homestand.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13abc.com

Tree branches knock out power in Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison has reported various power outages today that have caused thousands of people to lose power. A spokesperson from Toledo Edison said there were tree branches that came in contact with the wires this morning and that caused the outage. Additionally, the spokesperson said all power was restored this afternoon.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Three-vehicle crash in west Toledo Monday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving three vehicles left a road with lane closures early Monday. The crash happened just before Detroit Avenue on East Alexis Road in west Toledo. The westbound lanes of East Alexis Road near North Detroit Avenue were closed briefly to clean up the accident....
TOLEDO, OH
Fox17

Kentwood semi driver dies in Saugatuck Twp. crash

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semitruck driver from Kentwood has died following a crash on southbound I-196 Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened in Saugatuck Township near mile marker 39 at around noon. The semi left the road while driving through the curves before hitting...
KENTWOOD, MI
WTOL 11

Motorcycle driver dies in overnight crash in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle driver is dead after an overnight crash in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the call at Upton Avenue and Ottawa Drive, near Ottawa Park and Toledo Hospital. An SUV driven by Annette Carter eastbound on Ottawa Drive and a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man dead after US 24 crash with semi Tuesday afternoon

WATERVILLE, Ohio — A Liberty Center, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a crash with a semi-truck on U.S. Route 24 near state Route 64 in Waterville Township Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Barker, 54, was driving eastbound on Route 24 when he "failed to maintain an assured clear distance"...
WATERVILLE, OH
WILX-TV

2 injured in shooting on Lansing’s southwest side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a shooting that wounded two people Wednesday. According to authorities, officers with the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to Burneway Drive on reports of shots fired. Police said they found someone who had been shot in the stomach, who was transported to the hospital.
LANSING, MI
WTOL 11

64-year-old Toledo man carjacked by three men carrying guns

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was carjacked early Sunday morning when police say multiple suspects approached him with weapons. Toledo police responded to the 400 block of Spring Grove Avenue in east Toledo about 3:30 a.m. The victim told officers three males with rifles robbed him after he parked his truck outside his home.
TOLEDO, OH
WWMTCw

Colon elementary student becomes violently ill after taking "One Chip Challenge"

COLON, Mich. — A West Michigan school district is warning parents about a social media challenge that has landed kids in the hospital nationwide. A Colon elementary school student nearly ended up in the ER after taking what's called the "one chip challenge," according to Colon Community Schools superintendent Rachel Kowalski.
COLON, MI
WILX-TV

Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A hotel in Ann Arbor has been designated unsafe after the body of a worker was found Monday. According to authorities, the Ann Arbor Fire Department was dispatched to the Victory Inn on Washtenaw Avenue just before 12:45 p.m. on reports of a carbon monoxide incident. Officials said fire crews found the body of a maintenance worker in a boiler room with carbon monoxide levels in excess of 500 parts per million.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy