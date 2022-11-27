Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
TSM hunts for redemption in 2023 with revamped League roster built around Maple and Neo
After another disappointing year in the LCS, TSM has overhauled its main League of Legends roster and introduced a whole new gamut of changes for 2023 today. With the departure of the organization’s superstar jungler Mingyi “Spica” Lu, the team has brought on Korean journeyman Lee “Bugi” Seong-yeop to take his place alongside fellow newcomer and starting AD carry Toàn “Neo” Trần.
dotesports.com
Former League world champion Nuguri retires from pro play
After parting ways with DWG KIA on Nov. 15, Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon has officially retired from professional League of Legends today. The announcement was confirmed by Korizon’s Ashley Kang with a public post on social media. Nuguri started his competitive career back in 2017 on I Gaming...
dotesports.com
What is Battle for Olympus in Overwatch 2?
While the Overwatch franchise is mostly known for its explosive Quick Play and Competitive matches, its development team has spent the last few years branching out into brand-new ways to play. From seasonal modes like Mei’s Snowball Offensive during Winter Wonderland and Junkenstein’s Revenge during Halloween Terror to permanent additions like Deathmatch, there are more ways than ever to enjoy the series’ famous combat.
dotesports.com
Zander says goodbye to Version1’s VALORANT roster while awaiting pending transfer
Prominent in-game leader for Version1 Alexander “Zander” Dituri has parted ways with the VALORANT team, the organization announced today. Zander, who spent just shy of a year under Version1, later posted a contract GIF to his Twitter account to hint at his next move. The Canadian in-game leader is set to join a new organization initiated by former XSET co-founder Marco Mereu, as reported by Dot Esports on Nov. 18.
dotesports.com
League and VALORANT to introduce more tournaments for marginalized genders in 2023
Riot Games is set to increasingly host tournaments for marginalized genders across its titles starting in 2023. The expansion will directly and immediately involve VALORANT, while Riot’s more seasoned title, League of Legends, will need a bit more time before presenting an established tournament ecosystem for marginalized genders. VALORANT...
dotesports.com
New CS:GO map Anubis will be ‘great’ for the esports scene, Twistzz says
Anubis, a CS:GO map created in 2020, will make its way to the professional map pool for the first time in an S-tier tournament next month at the $1 million BLAST Premier World Final. Anubis replaced the traditional Dust II in the Active Duty map pool earlier this month in...
dotesports.com
Blizzard welcomes Ramattra to Overwatch 2 with new Legendary skin Twitch drop
Prepare to indulge in even more Overwatch 2 content—both in-game and outside of the game—to celebrate the playable release of the leader of Null Sector. Twitch drops are returning alongside the release of Overwatch 2’s second season, beginning with a celebration of the game’s newest hero, Ramattra. Though no specific information has been provided, the new Legendary Ramattra skin available via the drops can be seen in the season overview graphic, appearing to place him in the clothing of a monk.
dotesports.com
Concerns brew in OWL scene as New York Excelsior looks to build roster of underrepresented genders
According to multiple sources, the New York Excelsior is intending to create an Overwatch League team made up of marginalized genders for the 2023 season. While this sounds like a well-intentioned concept, sources familiar with the situation say it provides nothing but a disservice to the very people the organization is trying to uplift.
dotesports.com
Hearthstone classes, ranked
From Mage to Warlock and beyond, we all have our favorite flavors of Hearthstone classes, and though their competitive viability ebbs and flows across the years, their design and gameplay styles couldn’t be more different. Some have aged well, some less so— here’s how they all stack up against one another. Where will Death Knight belong on this list? Only time will tell.
dotesports.com
Liquid debuts new LCS roster-building philosophy by promoting 2 Academy rookies for 2023
Falling short of expectations can be rough for any League of Legends team. But when you come from an organization as prestigious as Team Liquid, the pressures of success can weigh heavily on every person involved. From players competing on stage to the coaches strategizing behind the scenes, building a winner takes a ton of time and effort.
dotesports.com
How to watch TFT Set 8 Summit LAN event: Rosters, format, and more
Riot Games is hosting a LAN Teamfight Tactics tournament, showcasing Set Eight Monsters Attack! and boasting a $25,000 prize pool to be contested by players who were voted in. The Summit LAN event is a “for-fun” tournament made up of professional TFT players and content creators voted in by the community. Set Eight Monsters Attack! releases on Wednesday, Dec. 7, just one day prior to the start of the event, allowing fans to get a first glimpse of the new set.
dotesports.com
Blizzard to shake up Overwatch 2’s map pool with a new monastery and several returning favorites
The second season of Overwatch 2 is set to be one filled with plenty of changes, including a new hero, a handful of new hero balance updates, and, of course, a plethora of new seasonal content. The iconic locations where heroes do battle will also be receiving a significant update, with big pending changes coming to the map pool.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 story will continue with episodic releases in 2023, according to CoD leaks
Fans of the Call of Duty franchise can look forward to more DLCs next year, with a slight change in the recipe. Downloadable content has been a massive part of the franchise for the past decade, with additions to the titles either adding zombie or multiplayer maps on top of existing modes. Now the team seems to be switching to campaign-themed DLCs.
dotesports.com
Tanks buffed in latest League preseason patch preview
As League of Legends‘ preseason has rolled on, bruisers have dominated the meta thanks to some key item changes. Their tankier top-lane cousins have been left in the dust, however. According to a tweet posted by League balance team and preseason lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison last night, many...
dotesports.com
What is a GA in Call of Duty?
One of the hottest talking points around the Call of Duty community is GAs. Every once in a while, the discussion around GAs will take a stranglehold on the CoD community on social media. It’s all anyone wants to talk about, and the opinions are fierce, leading to some spicy takes and arguments on Twitter, Reddit, and more.
dotesports.com
How to unlock the Mythic Zeus Junker Queen skin in Overwatch 2
A new Mythic skin is joining the ever-growing list of cosmetics in Overwatch 2, this time taking inspiration from Greek mythology. One of the newest heroes in the Overwatch universe, Junker Queen, will be the recipient of the game’s next Mythic skin with the release of season two on Dec. 6. This skin will be known as Zeus Junker Queen and is clearly inspired by the Greek god of thunder himself.
dotesports.com
CS:GO caster explains why lack of dominant teams is hurting the esports scene
CS:GO has never been more competitive. Unlike previous years, there isn’t a clear No. 1 team in 2022. The skill gap between tier-one and tier-two teams has diminished dramatically this year and IEM Rio Major in November was just a reflection of that, with FaZe Clan, Natus Vincere, Cloud9, and Vitality failing to make it to the deeper stages of the event.
dotesports.com
How one CS:GO map has hurt Team Liquid over and over again
Every team in professional Counter-Strike has had its ups and downs with certain maps in the competitive pool. Even the greatest teams of all time, such as 2019 Astralis and 2015 Fnatic, have had to adjust their map bans during cold streaks. What is rarely seen at such a high...
dotesports.com
Is The Callisto Protocol coming to Game Pass?
The Callisto Protocol is the latest horror adventure from the mind behind Dead Space, Glenn Schofield. It will be launching on PC and multiple consoles, including the Xbox and PlayStation, so some are curious if it will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. As one of the hottest horror titles...
dotesports.com
One of Halo’s best rosters gets dropped, raising more questions ahead of 2023 HCS season
Another organization partnered with 343’s Halo Championship Series has let go of their roster following the conclusion of the 2022 World Championship, and it’s arguably the best roster to be dropped yet. Cloud9 has parted way with their entire Halo division: Adam “Bound” Gray, Kevin “Eco” Smith, Zane...
Comments / 0