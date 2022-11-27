Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Related
NBC Bay Area
Warriors Observations: Balanced Attack Powers Blowout Win Over Timberwolves
What we learned as Warriors run T-Wolves out of building originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The saying goes, "It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish." Building a 20-point lead after the first quarter, second quarter and third quarter certainly helps. That was the case in the Warriors' 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center.
Stephen Curry gets real about devastating mistake in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.
NBC Sports
Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win
Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
SkySports
Golden State Warriors 113-116 Dallas Mavericks: Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr react to loss
The Golden State Warriors were edged 116-113 on Tuesday night by a Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks, in what was another stellar performance from the Slovenian point guard. Doncic lit up the American Airlines Center with 41 points and 12 assists to sustain his place atop the NBA top-scorer standings and seal the game.
Austin Rivers Challenges Minnesota Timberwolves Big Men Rudy Gobert And Karl-Anthony Towns
Austin Rivers has thrown down the gauntlet to the big men on the Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Mavs star Luka Doncic drops 41-point triple-double on Stephen Curry, Warriors
Luka Doncic sent the whole NBA Twitterverse buzzing with another incredible display of his all-around ability in the Dallas Mavericks’ narrow win over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Slovenian wonderboy recorded 41 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to help the Mavs take the 116-113 victory....
Doncic, Mavs edge Curry, Warriors in West finals replay
DALLAS (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. had to watch when his Dallas Mavericks lost to the Golden State Warriors in last season’s Western Conference finals. He found himself in the middle of some playoff intensity in their first meeting this season. Hardaway hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late, Luka Doncic scored 41 points in his NBA-leading fifth triple-double and the Mavericks held off the Warriors 116-113 on Tuesday night. Dallas ended a four-game losing streak, the longest in two seasons under coach Jason Kidd. Golden State, a winner in five games last spring on the way to the title, lost for just the second time in seven games after a slow start to its season.
NBC Sports
Draymond appears to laugh at Gobert after Wolves turnover
Draymond Green didn't hide his feelings late in the Warriors' 137-114 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center. Minnesota, trailing by double digits for the final three quarters after Golden State opened with a 47-point first, trimmed the Warriors' lead down to 10 points with 5:31 to play.
BBC
NBA: Luka Doncic leads Dallas Mavericks to win over Golden State Warriors
Luka Doncic delivered his fifth triple-double of the season to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 116-113 win over NBA champions the Golden State Warriors. In a rematch of last season's Western Conference finals, he top-scored with 41 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. It is the Slovenian's 51st career...
How to Watch Warriors-Mavericks Game On Tuesday
The Golden State Warriors (11-10) and Dallas Mavericks (9-10) will play each other on Tuesday night in Dallas. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
FOX Sports
Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup
Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
NBA ROUND-UP: Karl Anthony-Towns leaves defeat to Wizards with non-contact calf injury, Kevin Durant scores season high in Nets win while LA Lakers lose to 25-foot buzzer beater
Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half as the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt....
NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Mavericks prediction, odds and pick – 11/29/2022
The Golden State Warriors (11-10) face the Dallas Mavericks (9-10) on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Mavericks prediction and pick. Golden State finds themselves winners of three straight games and sits in ninth in the Western Conference. The...
Comments / 0