Republicans will have to search for a new political "villain” after Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced that she would step down as the leader of House Democrats. The GOP spent tens of millions of dollars this election cycle tying vulnerable candidates to Pelosi, blaming the legislation she ushered through Congress for surging inflation and the crisis at the southern border. In Illinois, the National Republican Congressional Committee accused Eric Sorensen of being in “Pelosi’s pocket.” In Florida’s Senate race, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) painted his opponent, Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), as “Pelosi’s puppet.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO