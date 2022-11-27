ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Florida woman dies days after being attacked with hatchet, deputies say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JF8it_0jPJETwr00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida woman has died days after she was attacked with a hatchet by a man she let stay in her home, according to deputies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Lisa Rogers Eaton, 56, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:04 p.m. Saturday.

Rogers Eaton’s sister, Donna Voye, said her family joined her in the hospital Saturday to pray and turn off the victim’s respirator.

‘Nobody should ever have their life taken away’: Family demands justice after St. Pete woman found with hatchet in head

Pinellas County deputies said they found the 56-year-old with a hatchet embedded in her head after she was attacked by Michael Dougherty, 40, of St. Petersburg Tuesday morning.

According to Voye, Doughtery was staying with Rogers Eaton and her husband after he lost his job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKhj2_0jPJETwr00
Michael Dougherty, 40, of St. Petersburg (Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

“We don’t understand it,” Voye said. “We can’t understand it because she wouldn’t hurt anybody.”

Deputies said Dougherty was found at around 2:50 a.m. Thursday in Alachua County after a deputy pulled him over. Initially, he was charged with attempted second-degree murder, but his charge has now been upgraded to second-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Florida man allegedly fatally shot estranged wife’s boyfriend to take his 'soul'

TAMPA, Fla. (TCD) -- A 41-year-old man allegedly fatally shot his estranged wife’s boyfriend while his 2-year-old daughter was nearby. According to WTVJ-TV, on the morning of Monday, Nov. 28, Miami-Dade Police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment building in the 7900 block of East Drive on Harbor Island. Outside the building, officers reportedly found Jose Aranibar-Camacho holding a gun with blood on his hands.
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Man arrested for possession after stopped for speeding

A man from Sarasota was pulled over in Crystal River just past midnight Thursday, Nov. 24, after he was caught speeding down North Citrus Avenue only to be found with cocaine and marijuana in his car. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy drove past the defendant, 27-year-old Cody Galloway, and...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Florida woman dies after test drive ends in deadly crash

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Florida woman was killed Saturday when a test drive from a Nissan car dealership ended in a crash, authorities said. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Clifford Worme, 86, of Davenport was test-driving a 2023 Nissan Rogue from the Hill Nissan car dealership in Winter Haven with Jean Worme, 76, of Davenport, and a sales representative, WFLA-TV reported.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Largest Fentanyl Trafficking Seizure in Polk County History

Recently, detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, conducted an undercover fentanyl drug trafficking investigation that resulted in three suspects being arrested. It was the largest seizure of fentanyl in the history of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
POLK COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.

Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

3 dead after apparent double murder-suicide in Florida neighborhood

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill. Sheriff Al Nienhuis said deputies were first called to a home on Heathrow Avenue in the Wellington subdivision around 2 p.m. Monday for a domestic dispute. Nienhuis said there...
SPRING HILL, FL
Law & Crime

Florida Man Sentenced in Cold Case Murder of Victim Beaten to Death with Baseball Bat in House Under Construction

A 55-year-old man in Florida whose face is nearly covered in tattoos will spend the rest of his life behind bars for beating another man to death with a baseball bat more than 20 years ago. A state judge on Friday ordered Randy Petersilge to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2001 slaying of Simon Clarke, authorities announced on Wednesday.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Polk County Sheriff refuses to let them be!!

If you see an ear-tipped cat, LEAVE IT BE. Do not catch it and take it to animal control. Ear tips do not fair well at Polk Animal Control. Even if it’s friendly, which some ear tips are, they are usually euthanized as “feral and not adoptable”.
YourErie

YourErie

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy