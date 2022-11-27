St. Albans man arrested after pedestrian crash in Enosburg

A man from St. Albans is due in court on the Tuesday before Christmas following a suspected drunk-driving crash in Enosburg.

Joseph Morits III, 46, was driving west on Perley Road shortly before 3:30 Saturday afternoon. That’s when Vermont State Police say he hit a 20-year-old pedestrian from Winooski near the Berkshire town line with his truck. The pedestrian’s injuries were not life-threatening; he was treated at the scene.

Troopers arrested Morits for driving under the influence and negligent operation. They released him after citing him into court.

