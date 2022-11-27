Welcome to Ask A Trainer from F.H. Furr. Recently, Alex in Vienna, Va., asked if with energy prices increasing, is now is a good time to consider replacing your HVAC system. Big changes are coming to residential air conditioning and heat pump products starting Jan. 1, 2023. The Department of Energy recently released revised regulations that go into effect early in the new year. The minimum efficiency required is set to increase by 8% to 10%.

VIENNA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO