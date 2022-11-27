ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

WJLA

1 dead after car crashed into cement truck in Frederick County, police say

FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A Thurmont man is dead after he collided with a cement truck in Frederick County early Tuesday morning, according to Maryland State Police (MDSP). At about 6:35 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers responded to Liberty Road (MD Route 26) at Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick for a report of a two-vehicle crash, a report said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Man dies after 2-alarm fire engulfs vacant DC apartment building

WASHINGTON (7News) — A man has died after a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in northeast D.C. early Wednesday morning. D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly said a call for a structure fire on the 800 Block of 20th Street NE came in just before 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived to find the back porch of a vacant two-story apartment engulfed in flames.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred in Falls Church on Sunday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the driver of a 2010 Toyota Prius proceeded through the Arlington Boulevard and Allen Street intersection at a green light and struck pedestrian, Kamrul Hassan, as he attempted to cross at the crosswalk, police said.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WJLA

Ask A Trainer: Why is now a good time to replace your HVAC system?

Welcome to Ask A Trainer from F.H. Furr. Recently, Alex in Vienna, Va., asked if with energy prices increasing, is now is a good time to consider replacing your HVAC system. Big changes are coming to residential air conditioning and heat pump products starting Jan. 1, 2023. The Department of Energy recently released revised regulations that go into effect early in the new year. The minimum efficiency required is set to increase by 8% to 10%.
VIENNA, VA
WJLA

LIST | Dec. 9-11: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?

WASHINGTON (7News) — Need something to do this weekend in the DMV? Here are some events to look out for!. African-American History Tour -- US Navy Memorial Plaza 701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC. 7th Annual Fundraiser & Awards Celebration -- True Reformer Building 1200 U St NW, Washington,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Montgomery County to make recreation center fitness passes free in 2023 for residents

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County residents can sign up for free recreational fitness passes starting Jan. 3, 2023. Passholders will have access to all fitness rooms, open gym activities and game rooms during service hours. Aquatic centers are not included in the free passes. Residents can follow...
WJLA

Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

DC police search for suspect in Northwest attempted armed robbery

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery in Northwest D.C. At approximately 10:46 a.m. on Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, the suspect approached employees at a store, brandished a gun and demanded entry into the establishment's pharmacy, police say.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

'This is a critical area': Montgomery Co. schools continues to face psychologist shortage

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — At schools across the nation and in the DMV, mental health positions remain unfilled. "This is a critical area that we've seen particularly with the emotional, behavioral needs of our students," said Jessica Baxter, Director of Public Information for Montgomery County Public Schools. Baxter...

