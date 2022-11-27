Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Magic at the Village at LeesburgUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
WJLA
1 dead after car crashed into cement truck in Frederick County, police say
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A Thurmont man is dead after he collided with a cement truck in Frederick County early Tuesday morning, according to Maryland State Police (MDSP). At about 6:35 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers responded to Liberty Road (MD Route 26) at Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick for a report of a two-vehicle crash, a report said.
WJLA
Man dies after 2-alarm fire engulfs vacant DC apartment building
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man has died after a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in northeast D.C. early Wednesday morning. D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly said a call for a structure fire on the 800 Block of 20th Street NE came in just before 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived to find the back porch of a vacant two-story apartment engulfed in flames.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. to install speed cameras in 9 school zones, construction zone in early 2023
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Cameras will soon watch for speeding drivers in nine school zones and one construction zone in Fairfax County in early 2023. The county announced a new pilot program aimed at slowing down drivers and improving safety. During their Tuesday meeting, the Fairfax County Board...
WJLA
Firefighter taken to hospital after battling fire in northwest DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. Fire and EMS firefighter was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a two-story commercial building in northwest D.C. early Wednesday morning. Just before 12:30 a.m., D.C. Fire and EMS tweeted that a fire was reported at the 1000 block of...
WJLA
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred in Falls Church on Sunday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the driver of a 2010 Toyota Prius proceeded through the Arlington Boulevard and Allen Street intersection at a green light and struck pedestrian, Kamrul Hassan, as he attempted to cross at the crosswalk, police said.
WJLA
Police find 2 men dead from gunshot wounds inside crashed vehicle in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two men were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in Prince George's County after a report of a crash early Wednesday morning, according to police. At around 3:40 a.m., officers were called to the 5400 block of Annapolis Road near Bladensburg...
WJLA
DC councilmembers unanimously advance measure for free Metrobus service
WASHINGTON (7News) — Big decisions are on the table regarding Metrobus fares. D.C. leaders voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a measure to make Metrobuses free for all residents. The legislation would also expand overnight bus service on the 12 most-used bus routes so riders can catch a bus 24...
WJLA
Ask A Trainer: Why is now a good time to replace your HVAC system?
Welcome to Ask A Trainer from F.H. Furr. Recently, Alex in Vienna, Va., asked if with energy prices increasing, is now is a good time to consider replacing your HVAC system. Big changes are coming to residential air conditioning and heat pump products starting Jan. 1, 2023. The Department of Energy recently released revised regulations that go into effect early in the new year. The minimum efficiency required is set to increase by 8% to 10%.
WJLA
Alsobrooks on combating crime, bringing FBI headquarters & Commanders to Prince George's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is starting her second term in office. Alsobrooks along with a new 11-member council were sworn into office in the county's inaugural ceremony on Monday. Alsobrooks joined 7News in the studio Tuesday morning to talk about her...
WJLA
Man charged with stealing car, armed robbery of Montgomery Co. Popeyes, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) has arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking of a delivery driver and an armed robbery of a Popeyes that both occurred on Nov. 10. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate...
WJLA
Metro proposes using automatic train operation for first time since deadly 2009 accident
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro is proposing a return to automatic train operation, an automated system it has not used since after a deadly 2009 accident on the Red Line that killed nine people. Metro says automatic train operation (ATO) will result in an increase in both safety and smoothness...
WJLA
'We're all frustrated' | Anne Arundel schools responds to ongoing bus issues
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Schools finally agreed to an interview with Project Baltimore after a Fox45 News report showed students walking to school along highways that don’t have sidewalks. Project Baltimore went to the Anne Arundel County Public Schools administration building to speak with Superintendent...
WJLA
PHOTOS | 'Paddle The DMV' group spreads holiday cheer along the Potomac River
WASHINGTON (7News) — This weekend, the North Pole came to the Potomac River!. At least 30 people in a paddleboarding group, "Paddle The DMV," dressed up in festive costumes and circled Theodore Roosevelt Island spreading holiday cheer to D.C. The group is sponsored by local realtor Lindsay Underwood, "Santa's...
WJLA
'Grateful' John D.B. Carr sworn in as Prince George's County's next sheriff
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County native and University of Maryland graduate John D.B. Carr was sworn in as the county's next sheriff Tuesday in Upper Marlboro. Carr is a graduate of Bishop McNamara High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology & Criminal...
WJLA
LIST | Dec. 9-11: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?
WASHINGTON (7News) — Need something to do this weekend in the DMV? Here are some events to look out for!. African-American History Tour -- US Navy Memorial Plaza 701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC. 7th Annual Fundraiser & Awards Celebration -- True Reformer Building 1200 U St NW, Washington,...
WJLA
Montgomery County to make recreation center fitness passes free in 2023 for residents
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County residents can sign up for free recreational fitness passes starting Jan. 3, 2023. Passholders will have access to all fitness rooms, open gym activities and game rooms during service hours. Aquatic centers are not included in the free passes. Residents can follow...
WJLA
Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
WJLA
Columbia man dies after hit by three vehicles on I-95; 2 drivers fled, one stayed
LAUREL, Md. (7News) — A man was killed on I-95 in a double hit and run in Laurel Sunday morning. Maryland State police say Ceasar Burke, 23, of Columbia and a woman were parked on the side of I-95 south at Route 200 shortly before 10 a.m. The woman...
WJLA
DC police search for suspect in Northwest attempted armed robbery
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery in Northwest D.C. At approximately 10:46 a.m. on Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, the suspect approached employees at a store, brandished a gun and demanded entry into the establishment's pharmacy, police say.
WJLA
'This is a critical area': Montgomery Co. schools continues to face psychologist shortage
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — At schools across the nation and in the DMV, mental health positions remain unfilled. "This is a critical area that we've seen particularly with the emotional, behavioral needs of our students," said Jessica Baxter, Director of Public Information for Montgomery County Public Schools. Baxter...
