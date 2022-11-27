ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

USC needs to be efficient against Utah in Pac-12 championship game

USC's offense can be considered its backbone in certain respects, especially behind a head coach that many say is an offensive genius. Add Lincoln Riley’s play calling to Caleb Williams’ other-worldly performance this season, and you have candidates for both the Heisman Trophy and Coach of the Year awards, respectively. At the same time, take defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and a handful of veteran defenders, instill a philosophy surrounded by aggressive play, and you’ll get the result USC is producing to complement the offense’s play.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kslsports.com

All The Cards Have Fallen Into Place For Utah

SALT LAKE CITY- The impossible was made possible Saturday night when all the cards fell into place for Utah football to head back to Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship. UCLA beat Cal, Oregon State beat Oregon, Utah took care of Colorado, and Washington wrapped things up with a win over Washington State.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU student finds a home at Cougar football games

BYU football has had a packed season, playing teams all across the country and making trips to locations such as Oregon, Las Vegas and Florida. While many BYU fans have seen these road games as a chance to watch from the comfort of their couch, Jasmine Limbong saw a challenge. She felt the call to go to every single football game in the 2022 season, no matter the location or travel involved.
PROVO, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
UTAH STATE
milehighcre.com

Colorado-Based McWhinney Expands into Salt Lake City

Today, global residential brand Common and Colorado-based development firm McWhinney began leasing new residential micro-apartment units in one of two high-rise towers in Salt Lake City that formerly operated as a hotel. The building, now operating as Lattice, will be the first collaboration between McWhinney and Common, as both organizations plant flags in Utah’s capital city.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Calm start to Thursday leads to stormy conclusion

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather pattern is getting a grip on the Great Basin and that means another storm is targeting the Beehive State. A strong cold front will sweep through Utah late tonight and into tomorrow morning, and it has the potential to wreak a lot of havoc for your morning commute. Before we add accumulating snow to the mountains and valleys though, we will deal with some gusty winds.
UTAH STATE
thesignpostwsu.com

The fight to end late fees

The Young Democratic Socialists of America at Weber State University have been fighting since early this year to get rid of late fees at WSU in order to support students heavily affected by the penalty of late fees. In response to the impact late fees have, YDSA has started a...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Demolition of old Utah State Prison in Draper begins

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The demolition of the old Utah State Prison in Draper at the point of the mountain begins with the toppling of a guard tower on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The demolition will begin at 10 a.m. and the public is invited to the ceremony in person. It will also be streamed on The Point’s YouTube Channel, Twitter account, and Facebook page.
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
UTAH STATE

