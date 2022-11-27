Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
USC needs to be efficient against Utah in Pac-12 championship game
USC's offense can be considered its backbone in certain respects, especially behind a head coach that many say is an offensive genius. Add Lincoln Riley’s play calling to Caleb Williams’ other-worldly performance this season, and you have candidates for both the Heisman Trophy and Coach of the Year awards, respectively. At the same time, take defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and a handful of veteran defenders, instill a philosophy surrounded by aggressive play, and you’ll get the result USC is producing to complement the offense’s play.
BYU Offers Stanford RB Commit LJ Martin
BYU is looking to flip the commitment of one of Stanford's top skill players
lvsportsbiz.com
USC vs Utah Sold Out For Pac-12 Championship Football Game In Vegas Friday; Stadium Capacity For This Event Is 61,195
The Southern California vs Utah Pac-12 championship football game set for Friday in Las Vegas is sold out, while the conference plans to return to Allegiant Stadium in 2023 as part of an extended deal with the stadium, Raiders, LVCVA and MGM Resorts International. “MGM Resorts and the Pac-12 Conference...
kslsports.com
All The Cards Have Fallen Into Place For Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- The impossible was made possible Saturday night when all the cards fell into place for Utah football to head back to Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship. UCLA beat Cal, Oregon State beat Oregon, Utah took care of Colorado, and Washington wrapped things up with a win over Washington State.
kslsports.com
Utah Athletics Announces Sellout Of Pac-12 Championship Ticket Allotment
SALT LAKE CITY- Once again it looks like the Utes will have a very good showing in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship on Friday. Utah Athletics announced Tuesday around noon they have sold out their allotment of Pac-12 Championship tickets and thanked fans for their enthusiasm and support of Utah football.
What several Utes said about the Pac-12 Championship vs USC
Notable quotes from several Utah Utes ahead of the Pac-12 Championship.
How many more changes are in store for BYU football?
Head coach Kalani Sitake is looking for a new defensive coordinator heading into the postseason. Could that just be the tip of the iceberg in Provo?
kslsports.com
College Football Playoff Rankings Released, Set Up Pac-12 Title Battle
SALT LAKE CITY- The latest CFP rankings have been released further setting up an epic battle between Utah and USC for the Pac-12 Title in Las Vegas. The Trojans come in at No. 4 and the Utes slide in at No. 11 putting a lot at stake for both teams.
BYU Newsnet
BYU student finds a home at Cougar football games
BYU football has had a packed season, playing teams all across the country and making trips to locations such as Oregon, Las Vegas and Florida. While many BYU fans have seen these road games as a chance to watch from the comfort of their couch, Jasmine Limbong saw a challenge. She felt the call to go to every single football game in the 2022 season, no matter the location or travel involved.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
Three Utah cities listed among best college towns in nation
Three Utah cities were named among the best towns for college students according to a new study.
Keeping count of Utah’s deer population
Driving up Morgan County at the crack of dawn with her binoculars in hand, biologist Xaela Walden begins to count deer. It's a vital part of her job at the Utah Department of Natural Resources, but why?
milehighcre.com
Colorado-Based McWhinney Expands into Salt Lake City
Today, global residential brand Common and Colorado-based development firm McWhinney began leasing new residential micro-apartment units in one of two high-rise towers in Salt Lake City that formerly operated as a hotel. The building, now operating as Lattice, will be the first collaboration between McWhinney and Common, as both organizations plant flags in Utah’s capital city.
ABC 4
Calm start to Thursday leads to stormy conclusion
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather pattern is getting a grip on the Great Basin and that means another storm is targeting the Beehive State. A strong cold front will sweep through Utah late tonight and into tomorrow morning, and it has the potential to wreak a lot of havoc for your morning commute. Before we add accumulating snow to the mountains and valleys though, we will deal with some gusty winds.
KUTV
'Falling' and 'very slow': The new reality for Salt Lake, Provo housing markets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Housing markets in Salt Lake City and Provo are now considered “falling,” characterized by flat or declining prices and a shrinking industry, according to a prominent real estate research firm. The analysis from John Burns Real Estate Consulting also puts Salt Lake...
thesignpostwsu.com
The fight to end late fees
The Young Democratic Socialists of America at Weber State University have been fighting since early this year to get rid of late fees at WSU in order to support students heavily affected by the penalty of late fees. In response to the impact late fees have, YDSA has started a...
ABC 4
Demolition of old Utah State Prison in Draper begins
DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The demolition of the old Utah State Prison in Draper at the point of the mountain begins with the toppling of a guard tower on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The demolition will begin at 10 a.m. and the public is invited to the ceremony in person. It will also be streamed on The Point’s YouTube Channel, Twitter account, and Facebook page.
kslnewsradio.com
Vail Resorts facing million dollar lawsuit after a Utah bowling alley incident
PARK CITY, Utah — After a bowling incident during a company party, a jury is ordering Vail Resorts’ Mountain activities to pay over $2 million for a personal injury that caused extensive surgeries. In April, according to a case overview, Jupiter Bowl hosted a team party for Vail...
Rocky Anderson announces campaign plans to run for mayor
Former Salt Lake City Mayor Ross Carl "Rocky" Anderson announced his campaign plans to run for mayor again on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
ksl.com
'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
Comments / 0