Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout gameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Annual Vinton Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 1Cheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Christmas Fantasyland in Downtown Roanoke is different than it was in the 1980sCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
D.R. Music Center reopens in Vinton after tragic fireCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
WSLS
‘We’re all in this together’: Helping local nonprofits on Giving Tuesday
ROANOKE, Va. – “I think that it’s a great time of year to remember that we’re all in this together,” Mill Mountain Theatre Producing Artistic Director Ginger Poole said. Tuesday marked the tenth year of the annual “Giving Tuesday.”. While many national organizations are...
WSET
Lynchburg & Bedford to Hold Christmas Parades This Weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are two ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend. The Lynchburg and Bedford Christmas parades are happening. Emily spoke with those involved to find out what you can expect and the options you have if your kids don't like loud noises.
WDBJ7.com
Holiday pancake fundraiser set in memory of Colonial Elementary School teacher
BLUE RIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nothing goes with photos with Santa more than a pancake breakfast. Colonial Elementary School principal Tammy Riggs and school resource officer Andrew Morris have been planning the Holly Jolly Holiday Party, a fundraiser to help create a special garden for Colonial Elementary special education teacher who suddenly passed away early this fall.
WDBJ7.com
The Christmas Studio returns to photograph families for free
LYNCHBURG, VA. (WDBJ) - An area photographer is sharing the power of a picture this holiday season. The Christmas Studio is returning to Lynchburg this weekend to freeze the smiles of loved ones with a single flash. “It’s worth every logistical maneuver and all the things that go into it,...
wallstreetwindow.com
December Empty The Animal Shelters Event To Be Held In Pittsylvania County Starting On Thursday
The Pittsylvania Pet Center will be participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event during their operating hours on December 1-10. They are offering $25 adoption fees for dogs and cats, including puppies and kittens. Interested adopters can find more details...
WSLS
How to avoid scams on Giving Tuesday
ROANOKE, Va. – With many organizations asking for your support this holiday season, Attorney General Miyares is advising caution when you donate. Miyares said you should always give to charities you know and trust and to watch out for groups with names that sound like well-known charities. He went...
WDBJ7.com
5 Points Music Foundation hosting benefit concert to buy building
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders of a local non-profit aiming to make the arts more accessible for people with disabilities are asking for your help. At 5 Points Music Foundation sanctuary and fellowship are found in sound. The ability to hear is something we can take for granted. But for...
theroanoker.com
Grandin Village Transforms for WinterFest
Grandin Village will turn into a winter wonderland for WinterFest, to be held on December 3, 2022. Grandin Village is transforming into a holiday winter wonderland! Join the Grandin Village Business Association for WinterFest, a street festival featuring live music, food, drinks, activities for kids, and 30 craft + artisan vendors. This free event is happening on Saturday, December 3.
wfxrtv.com
Here’s a few things fire safety experts say to be mindful of before you break out the holiday lights
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — The holiday season is upon us, and many people are getting into the holiday spirit by decorating their Christmas trees and their homes. Local experts shared how you can stay fire-safe this year. They say the most crucial step is not overloading your circuits by...
WSET
Look at What They've Done For Me: Woman Thanks Heritage Green for Getting Life Back
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green is helping people get back on their feet and lead a more independent lifestyle. Emily spoke with a woman who says she owes it all to the staff at Heritage Green.
chathamstartribune.com
Annual turkey, ham giveaway in Chatham
The annual turkey and ham giveaway by Coach Robert and Kimberly Prunty and family — along with the support of Ben and Betty Davenport — will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m. at Chatham Baptist Church, 12 Court Place in Chatham. Three hundred turkeys and hams will...
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia
THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
WSLS
Small Business Saturday brings consumers to downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – What better way to follow up Black Friday than with Small Business Saturday?. With prices on the rise, there’s hope that consumers will shop locally. Downtown Roanoke Incorporated has spoken with small businesses seeing more foot traffic compared to the pandemic’s start. The final...
WSLS
UPDATE: Roanoke County house fire leaves $150,000 in damages
HOLLINS, Va. – UPDATE. A Roanoke County house fire that left a cat dead and two people displaced Tuesday evening (Nov.29) has caused about $150,000 in damages, according to the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s office. Authorities told 10 News that the fire was accidental and caused by smoking...
WSLS
Rookie’s opens in River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. – River Ridge Mall has officially announced a new spot to grab a sweet treat: Rookie’s. Rookie’s offers different flavors of cookies, homemade ice cream, and signature ice cream sandwiches, officials said. The dessert shop opened on Black Friday, Nov. 25, and River Ridge leaders...
WSLS
Montgomery Museum of Art and History offering new programs that focus on mental health
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Montgomery Museum of Art and History is trying something new. The museum is drawing up a new four-part interactive series called “The Art of Happiness” to help people with their mental health. Shelby Wynn, who will be directing the programs, is a licensed...
WSLS
Att. Gen. Miyares, Roanoke City Sheriff join forces to protect senior citizens from scams
ROANOKE, Va. – A re-energized effort to help protect senior citizens is the purpose of the recharted TRIAD program in the City of Roanoke by Attorney General Jason Miyares. Miyares teamed up with Roanoke City Sheriff Antonio Hash to bring the program back to life. “TRIAD is important to...
WSLS
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ coming to Roanoke, Christiansburg theaters in December
ROANOKE, Va. – A classic holiday film is coming to two theaters in our area soon. On Dec. 18 and Dec. 21, the film “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be playing in Roanoke and Christiansburg, according to Fathom Events. Regal Valley View Grande and Regal Valley...
WSET
'Huge day for us:' Lynchburg businesses talk impact of Small Business Saturday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Small Business Saturday is the annual holiday for local businesses where they have their version of Black Friday; bringing in an influx of business and discounts galore for customers. "Every year is so exciting," said Live Trendy or Die Manager Aimee Hauenstein. "It's literally my...
WBTM
Road Closure on Memorial Drive Begins Tuesday
A road closure at Memorial Dr between Primrose Pl and Central Blvd has been updated on, or added to, the City of Danville list of scheduled road closures for construction purposes. The closure will begin at 7:00 am, Tuesday, Nov 29, and is scheduled to end at 5:00 pm, Friday,...
