Roanoke, VA

WSET

Lynchburg & Bedford to Hold Christmas Parades This Weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are two ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend. The Lynchburg and Bedford Christmas parades are happening. Emily spoke with those involved to find out what you can expect and the options you have if your kids don't like loud noises.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Holiday pancake fundraiser set in memory of Colonial Elementary School teacher

BLUE RIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nothing goes with photos with Santa more than a pancake breakfast. Colonial Elementary School principal Tammy Riggs and school resource officer Andrew Morris have been planning the Holly Jolly Holiday Party, a fundraiser to help create a special garden for Colonial Elementary special education teacher who suddenly passed away early this fall.
BLUE RIDGE, VA
WDBJ7.com

The Christmas Studio returns to photograph families for free

LYNCHBURG, VA. (WDBJ) - An area photographer is sharing the power of a picture this holiday season. The Christmas Studio is returning to Lynchburg this weekend to freeze the smiles of loved ones with a single flash. “It’s worth every logistical maneuver and all the things that go into it,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

How to avoid scams on Giving Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – With many organizations asking for your support this holiday season, Attorney General Miyares is advising caution when you donate. Miyares said you should always give to charities you know and trust and to watch out for groups with names that sound like well-known charities. He went...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

5 Points Music Foundation hosting benefit concert to buy building

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders of a local non-profit aiming to make the arts more accessible for people with disabilities are asking for your help. At 5 Points Music Foundation sanctuary and fellowship are found in sound. The ability to hear is something we can take for granted. But for...
ROANOKE, VA
theroanoker.com

Grandin Village Transforms for WinterFest

Grandin Village will turn into a winter wonderland for WinterFest, to be held on December 3, 2022. Grandin Village is transforming into a holiday winter wonderland! Join the Grandin Village Business Association for WinterFest, a street festival featuring live music, food, drinks, activities for kids, and 30 craft + artisan vendors. This free event is happening on Saturday, December 3.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Annual turkey, ham giveaway in Chatham

The annual turkey and ham giveaway by Coach Robert and Kimberly Prunty and family — along with the support of Ben and Betty Davenport — will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m. at Chatham Baptist Church, 12 Court Place in Chatham. Three hundred turkeys and hams will...
CHATHAM, VA
FOX8 News

Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia

THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Small Business Saturday brings consumers to downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – What better way to follow up Black Friday than with Small Business Saturday?. With prices on the rise, there’s hope that consumers will shop locally. Downtown Roanoke Incorporated has spoken with small businesses seeing more foot traffic compared to the pandemic’s start. The final...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

UPDATE: Roanoke County house fire leaves $150,000 in damages

HOLLINS, Va. – UPDATE. A Roanoke County house fire that left a cat dead and two people displaced Tuesday evening (Nov.29) has caused about $150,000 in damages, according to the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s office. Authorities told 10 News that the fire was accidental and caused by smoking...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Rookie’s opens in River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. – River Ridge Mall has officially announced a new spot to grab a sweet treat: Rookie’s. Rookie’s offers different flavors of cookies, homemade ice cream, and signature ice cream sandwiches, officials said. The dessert shop opened on Black Friday, Nov. 25, and River Ridge leaders...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WBTM

Road Closure on Memorial Drive Begins Tuesday

A road closure at Memorial Dr between Primrose Pl and Central Blvd has been updated on, or added to, the City of Danville list of scheduled road closures for construction purposes. The closure will begin at 7:00 am, Tuesday, Nov 29, and is scheduled to end at 5:00 pm, Friday,...
DANVILLE, VA

