Singer Unveils The Sublime Naples Commission Porsche 911 Restomod
Hot on the heels of the Kent Commission, Singer Vehicle Design has unveiled the gorgeous Naples Commission, a carbon fiber-bodied Porsche 911 built for one very lucky customer. This sublime restomod is one of Singer's Dynamics & Lightweighting Study (DLS) vehicles and was restored by Singer's UK-based team. Finished in...
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Revealed With 602 HP, All-Terrain Tires, And A Craving For Dirt
5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 (602 horsepower/417 lb-ft of torque) Lifted suspension with Bridgestone Dueler all-terrain tires. World, meet the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, the real all-terrain supercar and the final send-off of the V10 engine in a Lamborghini product. Lamborghini's off-road Huracan has been in development for several years, after a...
Hey Mercedes! Charging Extra To Unlock The Full Power Of Your EVs Is Illegal In Europe
According to Top Gear Netherlands, it appears to be illegal to charge a subscription fee to unlock the full capability of an electric car in Europe. This is interesting, as the Mercedes EQS and other EVs from the brand with the three-pointed star have been in the spotlight lately after the German automaker revealed that it would be charging customers an extra $1,200 per year for an Acceleration Increase subscription.
Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe Hybrid Spied In Frigid Winter Testing
We've got some more shots of the slick new Mercedes-Benz CLE prototype testing this week, kicking off winter testing for Mercedes in Europe. As we know, two body styles will be offered for the CLE: a convertible, which we've spied before, and a CLE coupe (four-door sedan). This is, evidently, the latter, equipped with plug-in power.
Bentley Tests Its First Production Batur In A Gorgeous Purple
Bentley is gearing up to go electric but before it does, the UK automaker plans to go out with a bang. Earlier this year, the 2023 Bentley Batur debuted at Pebble Beach with the most powerful twin-turbocharged W12 yet. This gas-powered swan song produces 730 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque, and only 18 lucky customers will have the opportunity to purchase one for $1.95 million.
Chevrolet Corvette Brand Coming In 2025 With Electric SUV And Sedan
As reported by CarBuzz last year, Chevrolet continues to mull the idea of a Corvette SUV, and now we're learning that a separate Corvette brand is happening. Car and Driver spoke with a source inside the GM Tech Center who says a Corvette brand is coming with an SUV and a four-door liftback model. Moreover, these new models will be fully electric.
Bosch And Mercedes-Benz Get Commercial Approval For Self-Parking Tech
Mercedes-Benz has had its SAE level four autonomous valet parking feature approved for commercial use. Designed in conjunction with Bosch, the function is as straightforward as it sounds, giving the car the ability to park independently. The relevant authorities granted approval in Baden-Wurttemberg after a testing session in the brand's museum parking.
Lamborghini Revuelto Edges Closer To American Arrival
On Tuesday, November 29, Lamborghini lodged an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the name "Revuelto." The filing was applied for with a number of potential applications listed, including merchandise, motors, and actual cars - both regular and electric - but the name is not new to us. CarBuzz discovered the same trademark applications with the European Union and Italian trademark offices back in May. At the time, we theorized that this could apply to the Italian automaker's first all-electric car, which it appears will be a lifted grand tourer in the same vein as the Ferrari Purosangue. We have other ideas, but this trademark confirms that the next new Lambo we can look forward to will be a global model called the Revuelto.
Cars And Manufacturers With A Horse Logo
There are a lot of tropes and cliches in the automotive industry. For example, a badge with a horse is a trope but designing the interior of a car to look and feel like the cockpit of a jet fighter is a tired cliche. A trope is defined as a...
Aston Martin House In Tokyo Comes With An Automotive Gallery
Aston Martin has dipped its toe back into real estate, this time in Japan, after unveiling its Miami condos at the beginning of this year. Rather than a building with hundreds of units, Aston Martin has poured its creative energy into a single house built for a wealthy owner in Tokyo's Minami Aoyama suburb. The house is, predictably, already sold.
GMC Announces New Launch Package For Hummer EV3X
GMC is offering a new launch package for the Hummer EV, set to increase demand for this competent off-roader even further. GM already has big plans to entice people into buying EV cars, and one of its most convincing cars yet, the GMC Hummer Pickup, has been able to draw massive attention and rack up thousands of orders and an extremely long waiting list. GMC even had to stop reservations in September to catch up.
The 150,000th Ford Mustang Mach-E Just Rolled Off The Production Line
Ford is celebrating a massive milestone as the company has just built its 150,000th Mustang Mach-E. The vehicle in question, a Grabber Blue-painted model, was manufactured at the Cuautitlan Stamping and Assembly Plant in Mexico. Considering the electric crossover went into production just two years ago, it's an incredible achievement...
First Lotus Emira Customers Collect Their Cars At Hethel Factory
Lotus has just announced that customer collections of the new Emira sportscar have now begun at the automaker's Hethel production facility. The first recipient is Shaan Kodituwakku, who made his way from his home in Edinburgh, Scotland, to collect a V6 First Edition finished in Hethel Yellow. Factory collection is...
Toyota Using Mirai Hydrogen Tech To Power German Public Transport
Toyota continues to progress with hydrogen power, successfully completing a long-distance test in a CaetanoBus in Germany using the fuel cell technology from the Toyota Mirai sedan. This particular test involved the hydrogen-powered bus completing a route between Hanover and Niebull, a distance of around 217 miles. A far cry...
AC Schnitzer BMW i4 Police Car Shows That Legal Modifications Can Still Be Cool
German tuning company AC Schnitzer has revealed its latest project, a BMW i4 police car. But why is an all-electric police car being used to showcase vehicle modifications? Well, it's part of the "Tune It! Safe!" campaign, which aims to show that one need not fit illegal modifications to their car to personalize it; there are more than enough legal upgrades one can make.
Rejoice! Manual Transmission Returns For 2023 Dodge Challenger Hellcat
Dodge is bringing back the six-speed manual option for the 2023 model year Challenger SRT Hellcat after being dropped last March. The news comes from MotorTrend, which claims the six-speed Tremec manual required some "recalibration." The updates required for the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) in manual-equipped Challenger Hellcats were substantial enough for the automaker to remove the option entirely for what was left of the 2022 model year.
BMW Could Hike Prices Of 41 Models To Curb Inflation
According to a source, BMW is going to hike prices anywhere from 1.2% to nearly 4% on a litany of models in its lineup for the upcoming 2023 model year. The most egregious include the BMW 330e and 7 Series. Allegedly, the hikes are a result of inflation. Automakers have been slowly raising prices for their models to compensate, as well as in response to lingering effects from last year's supply shortages.
A New Nissan Sports Car Is Coming, But It May Not Be A GT-R
With continuous rumors swirling about the future of the Nissan GT-R, it's hard to know what to believe, but now we have something relatively concrete from Nissan, thanks to an interview that Autocar held with Nismo CEO Takao Katagiri. According to the Nismo boss, the automaker is working on a new sports car that will be an indirect successor to the venerable GT-R, which was axed in numerous markets this year but has survived for yet another year in the US. Autocar reports that this new car is likely to be a standalone model and will probably arrive this decade, which is good news for fans of internal combustion.
2022 CarBuzz Awards Finalists: Track Weapon
2022 was a big year for performance cars and track weapons alike, not just in the form of high-power hypercars and track-only specials but hot hatches that can hang with the big dogs, too. Picking our three finalists proved tricky, as not only were there a plethora of track-ready cars to choose from, but we also limited the eligibility of contenders to those we've driven in the calendar year. Without that caveat, the Track Weapon award for 2022 could easily have been the Porsche 911 GT3 RS or Chevy Corvette Z06 - instead, those will hopefully be in with a strong shout for next year's awards.
Watch A Porsche 911 Turn Into A Robot In The Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer
Another Transformers movie is coming to the big screen this summer. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will premiere on June 9, 2023 and Paramount Pictures has just released the first official trailer. We got our first look at what's in store over a year ago. As one could expect from this franchise, the visual effects are the main focus, rather than the story. That's all fine and good because, we gotta admit, this movie is going to be visually stunning.
