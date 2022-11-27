Every September for the last 25 years, thousands of people have descended on a field in southeast Ohio to celebrate North America's largest edible native tree fruit: the pawpaw. With custard-yellow flesh that tastes like a cross between a mango and a banana, pawpaws are eaten raw, worked into sauces and chutneys, or brewed into beer at the Ohio Pawpaw Festival, a celebration of both the fruit's flavor and its history in Appalachia.

