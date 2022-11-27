ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

USC needs to be efficient against Utah in Pac-12 championship game

USC's offense can be considered its backbone in certain respects, especially behind a head coach that many say is an offensive genius. Add Lincoln Riley’s play calling to Caleb Williams’ other-worldly performance this season, and you have candidates for both the Heisman Trophy and Coach of the Year awards, respectively. At the same time, take defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and a handful of veteran defenders, instill a philosophy surrounded by aggressive play, and you’ll get the result USC is producing to complement the offense’s play.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia recaps his first two visits

Nikolas Khamenia was one of the highest ranked 2025 prospects in attendance at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest. A 6-foot-7 small forward out of Studio City (Calif.) Harvard Westlake High, Khamenia is already being pursued by noteable programs along the West Coast. He named Gonzaga and UCLA as two school he has visited that are recruiting him the hardest.
SPOKANE, WA
247Sports

Notre Dame commit taking official visit this weekend

Despite not having taken his official visit to Notre Dame yet, Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West class of 2023 three-star offensive lineman Christopher Terek will take his official visit to South Bend this weekend. The 6-5, 310-pounder will make his way to campus for the first time since publicly announcing his pledge to the Fighting Irish back on Nov. 27.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Bakersfield DL Grant Buckey Flips Commitment to UCLA

Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive lineman Grant Buckey has flipped his commitment from USC to UCLA. Buckey tweeted his commitment to the Bruins on Thursday morning. The Bruins had stayed on Buckey even after his commitment to the Trojans. He took his first of three scheduled in-state official visits to UCLA...
LOS ANGELES, CA

