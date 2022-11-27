USC's offense can be considered its backbone in certain respects, especially behind a head coach that many say is an offensive genius. Add Lincoln Riley’s play calling to Caleb Williams’ other-worldly performance this season, and you have candidates for both the Heisman Trophy and Coach of the Year awards, respectively. At the same time, take defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and a handful of veteran defenders, instill a philosophy surrounded by aggressive play, and you’ll get the result USC is producing to complement the offense’s play.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO