Valparaiso, IN

MISportsNow

Munising Dominates Newberry in 57-11 Opening-Night Win

NEWBERRY – Munising topped Newberry 57-11 in the girls basketball season opener for both teams on Tuesday night. It took over three minutes for either team to get on the board, but once the Mustangs started scoring they could not be stopped. Munising (1-0) will play its home opener...
NEWBERRY, MI
Eagle Herald

Wolves get the better of Maroons in season opener

MARINETTE — The Carney-Nadeau girls basketball team weathered a furious fourth-quarter comeback by Menominee to pick up a 50-46 non-conference victory in both team’s season opener on Tuesday, held at the Max E. Peterson Fieldhouse at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus. The Wolves (1-0) took the lead early in the first quarter off a basket by Shae Linder and never relinquished it, grabbing a 22-16 lead at halftime before fending off the Maroons’ second-half charge. ...
MENOMINEE, MI
The Blade

High School Boys Basketball: Sanders, St. Francis top Scott in opener

St. Francis de Sale outscored Scott 24-20 in the second half to defeat the host Bulldogs 43-42 in the boys basketball season opener for both teams on Tuesday night. Te’Lir Sanders had 11 points to lead St. Francis, which had three other players chip in at least eight points. Ahmad Boone scored a game-high 15 for Scott. NORTHVIEW 56, CLAY 46
SCOTT, OH

