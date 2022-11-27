MARINETTE — The Carney-Nadeau girls basketball team weathered a furious fourth-quarter comeback by Menominee to pick up a 50-46 non-conference victory in both team’s season opener on Tuesday, held at the Max E. Peterson Fieldhouse at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus. The Wolves (1-0) took the lead early in the first quarter off a basket by Shae Linder and never relinquished it, grabbing a 22-16 lead at halftime before fending off the Maroons’ second-half charge. ...

MENOMINEE, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO