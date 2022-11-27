Read full article on original website
Munising Dominates Newberry in 57-11 Opening-Night Win
NEWBERRY – Munising topped Newberry 57-11 in the girls basketball season opener for both teams on Tuesday night. It took over three minutes for either team to get on the board, but once the Mustangs started scoring they could not be stopped. Munising (1-0) will play its home opener...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Missouri high school Athlete of the Week (Nov. 21-26)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive's Missouri High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 21-26 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced the ...
Wolves get the better of Maroons in season opener
MARINETTE — The Carney-Nadeau girls basketball team weathered a furious fourth-quarter comeback by Menominee to pick up a 50-46 non-conference victory in both team’s season opener on Tuesday, held at the Max E. Peterson Fieldhouse at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus. The Wolves (1-0) took the lead early in the first quarter off a basket by Shae Linder and never relinquished it, grabbing a 22-16 lead at halftime before fending off the Maroons’ second-half charge. ...
High School Boys Basketball: Sanders, St. Francis top Scott in opener
St. Francis de Sale outscored Scott 24-20 in the second half to defeat the host Bulldogs 43-42 in the boys basketball season opener for both teams on Tuesday night. Te’Lir Sanders had 11 points to lead St. Francis, which had three other players chip in at least eight points. Ahmad Boone scored a game-high 15 for Scott. NORTHVIEW 56, CLAY 46
Burlington puts an end to its 40-game losing skid in girls basketball opener
DANVILLE -- One thousand, 20 days. That's how long it had been since the Burlington High School girls basketball team last felt the thrill of victory. In between there had been 40 agonizing defeats. ...
