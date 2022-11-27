ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

247Sports

DT Roderick Pierce de-commits from Wisconsin

Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice defensive tackle Roderick Pierce announced his de-commitment from Wisconsin on Sunday night. The news comes just after the Badgers announced Luke Fickell as their next head coach. Pierce had committed to Paul Chryst's staff and remain committed through Jim Leonhard's interim tenure. However, a strong senior...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Rhule spoke with Scott Frost on Sunday

The current head coach at Nebraska had a conversation on Sunday with the former one. Matt Rhule said he has had a friendship with Scott Frost and talked with him just the other day after it was announced Rhule was Nebraska's next coach. Rhule didn't want to get into all the specifics of that conversation obviously, but did speak of his respect for Frost.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Brian Kelly on LSU playing Kirby Smart, Georgia in SEC Championship Game: 'You know what you're going to get'

With the disappointing loss to Texas A&M in the rearview mirror, LSU (9-3) looks to topple defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia (12-0) in the SEC Championship Game. Ahead of the meeting, Tigers' first-year coach Brian Kelly revealed his expectations of Georgia. Kelly is no stranger to coaching in big games but Saturday's game is the former Notre Dame coach's first on the SEC's biggest stage, and it comes against Kirby Smart.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

South Carolina offensive coordinator options for Shane Beamer after Marcus Satterfield exit

South Carolina football and coach Shane Beamer will soon be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator following the departure of Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska, a move that's expected to be finalized this week. Considering the potential return of offensive playmakers Spencer Rattler, Jaheim Bell and Antwane Wells among others for a program inside the top 25, Beamer is expected to swing for the fences with this search for a new play-caller.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'

There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
EVANSTON, IL
247Sports

What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson

Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Star Addresses 'Culture' Problem

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has been battling through a foot injury all season and decided to clap back after a Buckeyes fan questioned the program's culture. The culture here is just fine. You try and come practice/play with torn ligaments and a broken bone in your foot every week. My brothers know I been trying to do whatever it take to fight alongside of them every week. Carry on.
COLUMBUS, OH
HuskyMaven

Penix Reiterates His Desire to Play in the Husky Bowl Game

The questions are all the same these days for University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., only the topics are different. That involves not only the upcoming and undetermined bowl game guaranteed for Penix and the 10-2 Huskies, but also playing another season in Montlake, which would be his sixth as a collegian.
247Sports

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

