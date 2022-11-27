Read full article on original website
Report: College Football Program Might Turn Down Bowl Offer
With the recent news out of Las Vegas, UNLV may reportedly turn down a bowl offer. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, "Marcus Arroyo has been fired at UNLV ... UNLV may now decline a bowl bid at 5-7, if offered." The Rebels let go of Arroyo after...
Report: Potential Landing Spot Emerges For Michigan Transfer Quarterback Cade McNamara
On the Monday following Michigan's 45-23 beatdown of Ohio State, the Wolverines' 2021 starting quarterback Cade McNamara has reportedly entered the transfer portal. McNamara, who started all 14 games for the Wolverines last season, was benched just a few games into 2022 in favor of current ...
DT Roderick Pierce de-commits from Wisconsin
Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice defensive tackle Roderick Pierce announced his de-commitment from Wisconsin on Sunday night. The news comes just after the Badgers announced Luke Fickell as their next head coach. Pierce had committed to Paul Chryst's staff and remain committed through Jim Leonhard's interim tenure. However, a strong senior...
Rhule spoke with Scott Frost on Sunday
The current head coach at Nebraska had a conversation on Sunday with the former one. Matt Rhule said he has had a friendship with Scott Frost and talked with him just the other day after it was announced Rhule was Nebraska's next coach. Rhule didn't want to get into all the specifics of that conversation obviously, but did speak of his respect for Frost.
Brian Kelly on LSU playing Kirby Smart, Georgia in SEC Championship Game: 'You know what you're going to get'
With the disappointing loss to Texas A&M in the rearview mirror, LSU (9-3) looks to topple defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia (12-0) in the SEC Championship Game. Ahead of the meeting, Tigers' first-year coach Brian Kelly revealed his expectations of Georgia. Kelly is no stranger to coaching in big games but Saturday's game is the former Notre Dame coach's first on the SEC's biggest stage, and it comes against Kirby Smart.
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to IU practice, talks to the team ahead of the UNC game
Legendary former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returned to practice today, the day before No. 10 IU’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Knight spoke to the IU basketball team today. "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win," Knight...
South Carolina offensive coordinator options for Shane Beamer after Marcus Satterfield exit
South Carolina football and coach Shane Beamer will soon be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator following the departure of Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska, a move that's expected to be finalized this week. Considering the potential return of offensive playmakers Spencer Rattler, Jaheim Bell and Antwane Wells among others for a program inside the top 25, Beamer is expected to swing for the fences with this search for a new play-caller.
Look: JJ Watt Makes His Opinion On Luke Fickell Very Clear
Wisconsin's football program on Sunday announced a new hire for its coaching vacancy: Luke Fickell. The news was largely received well. Fickell had a successful tenure with the Cincinnati Bearcats and was viewed to have earned this opportunity with experience over Wisconsin's interim coach ...
Stanford Athletics says it ‘deeply regrets’ offense caused by band’s halftime show
The Daily Universe reported that the Stanford Cardinal athletic department addressed the halftime show performed during its football game against the BYU Cougars.
Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer
Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'
There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
Bowl game projections for Alabama after regular-season finale
Alabama capped the regular season with a 49-27 win over Auburn, its third Iron Bowl victory in a row, and advanced to 10-2 (6-2 SEC) to win 10 games for the 15th consecutive season. Now, the Crimson Tide will wait to learn its postseason fate with conference championships set to...
Look: Ohio State Football Star Addresses 'Culture' Problem
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has been battling through a foot injury all season and decided to clap back after a Buckeyes fan questioned the program's culture. The culture here is just fine. You try and come practice/play with torn ligaments and a broken bone in your foot every week. My brothers know I been trying to do whatever it take to fight alongside of them every week. Carry on.
Luke Fickell Was Asked If He Will Coach Wisconsin In Bowl Game
The Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 campaign didn't go as expected, but the team filled its head coaching vacancy with a hire that's drawn positive reviews across the board. Luke Fickell, who owns a 63-25 lifetime coaching record, revitalized the Cincinnati Bearcats football program and will seek to ...
Nebraska's AD details Matt Rhule's secret visit to Lincoln
A big part of landing Matt Rhule as Nebraska's head coach was an in-season visit to Lincoln. Athletic Director Trev Alberts details how the Huskers pulled it off.
Penix Reiterates His Desire to Play in the Husky Bowl Game
The questions are all the same these days for University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., only the topics are different. That involves not only the upcoming and undetermined bowl game guaranteed for Penix and the 10-2 Huskies, but also playing another season in Montlake, which would be his sixth as a collegian.
Could BYU benefit from David Shaw's Stanford departure?
BYU took down Stanford in the 2022 regular season finale last night. The Cougars moved to 7-5 on the season, rebounding after a winless October. BYU's season hasn't been.
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
