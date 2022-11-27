ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

VIP Intel: 5-star prospect committed elsewhere to officially visit Texas A&M

There is less than a month until the Early Signing Period. Texas A&M has just 11 current commitments at the moment, so the Aggies will be looking to close with some big names. The weekend of Dec. 16 is going to be A&M's big recruiting weekend, with a bunch of official and unofficial visitors alike. That is the final weekend prior to the Early Signing Period, so it will be big to get the last shot with several top prospects.
Women’s Basketball Defeats Howard Payne 85-51

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team won their road game against Howard Payne University 85-51. The Mountaineers traveled to Brownwood, Texas, to take on the Yellow Jackets from Howard Payne University. In what was a dominant showing, Schreiner cruised past Howard Payne in route to a 85-51...
