VIP Intel: 5-star prospect committed elsewhere to officially visit Texas A&M
There is less than a month until the Early Signing Period. Texas A&M has just 11 current commitments at the moment, so the Aggies will be looking to close with some big names. The weekend of Dec. 16 is going to be A&M's big recruiting weekend, with a bunch of official and unofficial visitors alike. That is the final weekend prior to the Early Signing Period, so it will be big to get the last shot with several top prospects.
Top performers in basketball from last week in the Texas Panhandle
Here are the best of the best from the last week of girls and boys high school basketball action in and around the Panhandle. EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaching staffs, please send weekly statistics to ensure your athlete is included in top performers by emailing sports@amarillo.com. Kinslee Millican and Jaylee Moss, Canyon.
Women’s Basketball Defeats Howard Payne 85-51
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team won their road game against Howard Payne University 85-51. The Mountaineers traveled to Brownwood, Texas, to take on the Yellow Jackets from Howard Payne University. In what was a dominant showing, Schreiner cruised past Howard Payne in route to a 85-51...
SMU, Texas A&M hope to build on latest victories
Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams wants his Aggies to build on recent success when they host SMU on Wednesday night
UIL Class 3A Texas high school football brackets: Regional championship playoff matchups, game times
A closer look at game times and locations for regional championship game matchups in the UIL Class 3A Division I and Class 3A Division II Texas high school football playoffs
KCEN TV NBC 6
Two Central Texas high school players named Mr. Texas Football semifinalists
WACO, Texas — Cash McCollum from China Spring and Re'Shaun Sanford from Harker Heights have been named semifinalists for the Mr. Texas Football award. Both players still have their teams alive in the UIL playoffs. McCollum took over at quarterback this year for the Cougars for Major Bowden who...
San Angelo, West Texas high school basketball scores
BASKETBALL BOYS SAN ANGELO CENTRAL 54, MIDLAND CHRISTIAN 44 Central — J. Gipson 18, Squeaky 14. ...
