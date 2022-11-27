ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

Kimberly Best out as judge after second CLT BoE recount

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The results are finally in. North Carolina’s State Board of Elections unanimously voted to certify the results of the November general election. The news comes right after Mecklenburg County Judge Kimberly Best asked for a hand-eye recount of her Superior Court race...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Where Medicaid, medical marijuana, sports betting stand in North Carolina as Berger resumes role as state Senate leader

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – State Senator Phil Berger (R-Eden), perhaps the most powerful Republican in North Carolina, will keep his hands on the reins of the General Assembly for the next two years. Berger on Monday was voted Senate president pro tempore – more generally known as “Senate leader” – by his peers, continuing in […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

I-85 Southbound reopened in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County caused miles-long backups into Belmont Tuesday. The crash near the exit to US-321 around 1 p.m. caused the initial closure of all southbound lanes. By 5 p.m., one of the lanes had reopened but delays remained.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Meck County sheriff sued over concealed carry permit delays

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A lawsuit filed against the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office accuses Sheriff Garry McFadden of intentionally delaying the issuing of concealed carry handgun permits and gun-purchasing permits. Grass Roots North Carolina, Gun Owners of America and three citizens are suing McFadden, accusing him of obstructionism because...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Study Reveals Which County In North Carolina Spends The Most On Adult Beverages

It is the age-old North Carolina tussle. Who does it better, Raleigh or Charlotte? A new study reveals which county in North Carolina spends the most on adult beverages. It is that time of year for bonfires, holiday parties and other various gatherings where grown folks like to get together and unwind a bit. Sometimes that includes, spirits and not the kind that visit you three times on Christmas eve like in that Dickens story.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ourstate.com

5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie

Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
DAVIDSON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Novant Health Go-Health Urgent Care Opens First Center In Salisbury

Salisbury, N.C. (News Release) – Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opened a new center in Salisbury today at 910 E. Innes St., located in Town Creek Commons between Town Cross and North Arlington St. next to Starbucks. The new Salisbury location is the first Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care center in Rowan County and brings its total number of locations serving North Carolina to 22.
SALISBURY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Facing Charges In Alexander And Catawa Counties

Jatana Leigh Hamby, age 46 of Taylorsville, was arrested on Monday by Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with attempted larceny. She was also served a warrant from Catawba County for failing to appear in court. Hamby has a felony obtaining property by false pretense pending in Catawba County. as of earlier today, Hamby remained in custody with a bond of $4,500. Her next court date in Alexander County is scheduled for December 5th. The next court date in Catawba County is listed for December 19th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Birth Announcements for October 2022

The following births were recorded in Stanly County in October:. • Joanna Marisol Banehas Ramos was born October 17 at Atrium Health Stanly to Marisol Huerta Vasquez. • Eden Elizabeth Berardelli was born October 4 at Atrium Health Stanly to Sarah Rowland Davis and Vincent Mark Berardelli. • Charlie Paige...
STANLY COUNTY, NC

