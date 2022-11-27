Read full article on original website
qcnews.com
Kimberly Best out as judge after second CLT BoE recount
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The results are finally in. North Carolina’s State Board of Elections unanimously voted to certify the results of the November general election. The news comes right after Mecklenburg County Judge Kimberly Best asked for a hand-eye recount of her Superior Court race...
CMS leaders against a possible condensed school year in NC
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — As the year ends, most school boards in North Carolina are finishing voting on their new calendars for the upcoming school year. North Carolina law requires school districts to start the closest Monday to Aug. 26. In 2023 that’s Aug. 28. As early as...
Where Medicaid, medical marijuana, sports betting stand in North Carolina as Berger resumes role as state Senate leader
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – State Senator Phil Berger (R-Eden), perhaps the most powerful Republican in North Carolina, will keep his hands on the reins of the General Assembly for the next two years. Berger on Monday was voted Senate president pro tempore – more generally known as “Senate leader” – by his peers, continuing in […]
I-85 Southbound reopened in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County caused miles-long backups into Belmont Tuesday. The crash near the exit to US-321 around 1 p.m. caused the initial closure of all southbound lanes. By 5 p.m., one of the lanes had reopened but delays remained.
Meck County sheriff sued over concealed carry permit delays
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A lawsuit filed against the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office accuses Sheriff Garry McFadden of intentionally delaying the issuing of concealed carry handgun permits and gun-purchasing permits. Grass Roots North Carolina, Gun Owners of America and three citizens are suing McFadden, accusing him of obstructionism because...
Charlotte approves incentives for three relocations and expansions, including ACC headquarters
The Charlotte City Council on Monday approved incentives packages for three corporate relocations or expansions, including the Atlantic Coast Conference's headquarters relocation from Greensboro. The tax breaks — which consist of property tax breaks — total more than $1.8 million and will support more than 100 new jobs. Here's a...
country1037fm.com
Study Reveals Which County In North Carolina Spends The Most On Adult Beverages
It is the age-old North Carolina tussle. Who does it better, Raleigh or Charlotte? A new study reveals which county in North Carolina spends the most on adult beverages. It is that time of year for bonfires, holiday parties and other various gatherings where grown folks like to get together and unwind a bit. Sometimes that includes, spirits and not the kind that visit you three times on Christmas eve like in that Dickens story.
North Carolina 11th worst in the country for teacher shortage, new data finds
North Carolina is receiving a high mark for something no state wants: a teacher shortage.
WBTV
Here’s how you can continue supporting the families of Myers and Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A week following a fatal helicopter crash that took the lives of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, support continues to pour in from all over the Charlotte community and beyond for each of the victim’s families. You can help donate to each...
ourstate.com
5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie
Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
Royal Farms to open 6+ stores in North Carolina
Baltimore's homegrown convenience-store chain is headed farther south. Royal Farms recently announced that it plans to open at least six stores in eastern North Carolina in early 2023
wccbcharlotte.com
Novant Health Go-Health Urgent Care Opens First Center In Salisbury
Salisbury, N.C. (News Release) – Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opened a new center in Salisbury today at 910 E. Innes St., located in Town Creek Commons between Town Cross and North Arlington St. next to Starbucks. The new Salisbury location is the first Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care center in Rowan County and brings its total number of locations serving North Carolina to 22.
6 Best Places To Retire in North Carolina on Less Than $2,500 a Month
North Carolina has long attracted residents-to-be with its top-notch universities, thriving economy and gorgeous natural scenery. In 2022, it was named America's Top State for Business by CNBC. ...
WBTV
Group honors Jason Myers, Chip Tayag with Rowan County holiday display
Officers said the child and two dogs were removed from the vehicle by witnesses. NC's first 'Safe Haven Baby Box' to be unveiled in Ashe County. So far, 21 infants have been placed in baby boxes across the country since the organization was founded in 2017. Former Hornets broadcaster Gerry...
Tears, Tributes: North Carolina meteorologist memorial services
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Facing Charges In Alexander And Catawa Counties
Jatana Leigh Hamby, age 46 of Taylorsville, was arrested on Monday by Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with attempted larceny. She was also served a warrant from Catawba County for failing to appear in court. Hamby has a felony obtaining property by false pretense pending in Catawba County. as of earlier today, Hamby remained in custody with a bond of $4,500. Her next court date in Alexander County is scheduled for December 5th. The next court date in Catawba County is listed for December 19th.
Catawba County missionary arrested after confrontation during cross-country trip
VALE, N.C. — A missionary and his family from Catawba County claim their civil and religious rights were violated after they were arrested nearly 2,000 miles away -- near Cameron, Montana. Jesse Boyd said he and his family were on a journey across America, carrying a cross and flag,...
Stanly News & Press
Birth Announcements for October 2022
The following births were recorded in Stanly County in October:. • Joanna Marisol Banehas Ramos was born October 17 at Atrium Health Stanly to Marisol Huerta Vasquez. • Eden Elizabeth Berardelli was born October 4 at Atrium Health Stanly to Sarah Rowland Davis and Vincent Mark Berardelli. • Charlie Paige...
WBTV
NC’s first ‘Safe Haven Baby Box’ to be unveiled in Ashe County
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s first-ever “Safe Haven Baby Box” will be unveiled in Ashe County on Tuesday. That new box will be located at the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. A Safe Haven Baby Box is a secure place for a mother to surrender...
North Carolina park ranger shot in the leg, authorities say
A park ranger is recovering in the hospital following a shooting Sunday night in north Charlotte, authorities confirm to Queen City News.
